Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Closing Gap After Week 2
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers remain No. 3 in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings after Week 2.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered power ranking.
The Packers were No. 3 last week, as well, but they made big gains, anyway, following a second consecutive decisive victory against a top-10 opponent. After Week 1, the Packers had zero first-place votes and were 18 points behind the top-ranked Eagles. Now, after Week 2, the Packers had two first-place votes and have moved within eight points of the Eagles.
Here are this week’s rankings, with much more extensive analysis available by clicking the links.
The Athletic: 1st
The Packers moved up one spot to No. 1 after clocking the Commanders.
This week’s theme is early-season overreactions. For Josh Kendall, it’s former Falcons coach and current Commanders coach Dan Quinn hiring Matt LaFleur as part of his staff in Atlanta in 2015.
“LaFleur has led the Packers against a team coached or coordinated by Quinn four times since 2019,” Kendall wrote. “His quarterbacks have thrown 12 touchdown passes against zero interceptions and had a 144.7 passer rating in those games, all of which were wins. Some thanks, huh?”
Yahoo: 1st
Green Bay moved from No. 3 to No. 1 in Frank Schwab’s rankings. While the injury to Jayden Reed is a concern, the defense has been outstanding.
“An 0-2 start was unlikely with both games at home, but it wasn't out of the question. Then the Packers smashed both opponents,” Schwab wrote as part of his introduction, noting how Green Bay routed the Lions and Commanders, who routed their other opponents. “The Packers’ defense with Micah Parsons looks like the best in the NFL, and maybe Green Bay's best since 1996.”
CBS: 3rd
Pete Prisco kept the Packers at No. 3. He isn’t surprised by the early results.
“That defense is special. I loved this team to get to the Super Bowl before Micah Parsons got there, and now I love that pick even more.”
Fox Sports: 3rd
Ralph Vacchiano moved the Packers up one notch.
“They’ve now beaten two of the NFC’s top contenders (Lions, Commanders) in pretty convincing fashion. And outside of Micah Parsons’ one-man defensive show, it’s not like the Pack is clicking on all cylinders yet.”
ESPN: 3rd
The Packers moved up one spot in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings. This week’s theme was “biggest QB takeaway.”
For Rob Demovsky, it’s that Jordan Love hasn’t found a No. 1 receiver, and Jayden Reed’s broken collarbone won’t help. Tight end Tucker Kraft is the team’s leading receiver, and Love missed Matthew Golden for what could have been two long touchdowns.
Pro Football Talk: 3rd
The Packers remain third in Mike Florio’s rankings.
“They may not lose one for a while,” he wrote. He’s right.
Sports Illustrated: 3rd
The Packers climbed a couple spots in Conor Orr’s rankings.
“Matt LaFleur and Jeff Hafley are different and yet very much the same in this way: they’re both phenomenal at getting elite players into space,” Orr wrote. “We’re asking about the limits of this defense, but I see Jordan Love as the true unknown commodity that could take the roof off this season.”
NFL.com: 4th
The Packers remained steady at No. 4 in Eric Edholm’s rankings, with the team’s arrow “firmly” pointed up.
“Micah Parsons was even more impactful in his second game, consistently harassing Washington blockers and drawing multiple flags,” Edholm wrote. “Even outside of Parsons, the Packers’ defense has played at a different level than we’ve seen in recent years.”
This Week’s Opponent: Cleveland Browns
The Browns’ eight-ranking average is 29.4, with a range from No. 27 to No. 31.
The Browns are 29th in Conor Orr’s rankings at SI.
“With Green Bay, Detroit, Minnesota and Pittsburgh next on the schedule, it’s fair to wonder if Cleveland is eventually the last remaining winless team in the NFL, even if it is not necessarily its worst,” Orr wrote.
Latest Packers Odds
The Packers are now the No. 1 team in the NFC in the latest Super Bowl odds at BetMGM. The Bills are the favorite at +500, followed closely by the Ravens at +550. The next three teams are from the NFC, with the Packers at +650, Eagles at +700 and the Lions a distant fifth overall at +1400.
Green Bay’s over/under win total was 9.5 at the start of the season. It’s up to 11.5.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Philadelphia Eagles (13 points; four first-place votes); 2, Buffalo Bills (15 points; two first-place votes); 3, Green Bay Packers (21 points; two first-place votes); 4, Baltimore Ravens (33); 5, Los Angeles Chargers (49); 6, Detroit Lions (56); 7, Los Angeles Rams (60); 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (60); 9, Kansas City Chiefs (67); 10, Washington Commanders (73); 11, San Francisco 49ers (85); 12, Indianapolis Colts (99).