Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Make Big Move After Week 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After winning their heavyweight showdown against the Detroit Lions by knockout, the Green Bay Packers moved from sixth to third in Packers On SI’s Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one ultra-powerful ranking.
The Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions, remain No. 1 and the Buffalo Bills, who stunned the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, are No. 2. Green Bay is No. 3, ranking from No. 2 at The Athletic to No. 5 at Sports Illustrated.
Another big showdown awaits on Thursday night with the Washington Commanders coming to Lambeau. Washington, which reached the NFC Championship Game last year, is No. 5 in the Consensus.
“Well, that was a great team win,” coach Matt LaFleur said immediately after knocking off the Lions 27-13. “Obviously, anytime a divisional opponent who’s had their way with us the last three times here at Lambeau, I was just really proud of the energy our guys brought.
“Defensively it was a dominant performance. I looked on the stat sheet and we had something like nine TFLs, four sacks against a really good offensive line. So, I thought defensively just our style of play was exactly what we wanted. And then offensively, I thought we had a good start, and then there was a lull in there and there’s some things to build upon where we’ve got to be better.”
Here are this week’s rankings, with longer analysis at the links.
The Athletic: 2nd
Green Bay moved up one spot, taking over Baltimore’s spot behind the No. 1 Eagles.
The addition of Micah Parsons could make the Packers’ defense “spooky,” according to Rashan Gary. Wrote Josh Kendall: “Parsons had barely been with the Packers a week and already made a massive impact as the defense flummoxed the Lions. Once Parsons is comfortable, look out.”
CBS: 3rd
Pete Prisco moved the Packers up one spot and moved the Lions from seventh to 11th.
“The defense showed up in a big way against the Lions. And it wasn't just Micah Parsons, either. They looked the part of a Super Bowl contender.”
Yahoo: 3rd
Frank Schwab wondered if the Packers were the best team in the NFL. He moved them up three spots.
“No team looked more complete against a quality opponent in Week 1,” he wrote. “The Packers' defense made the Lions look bad, and that’s with Micah Parsons playing limited snaps.”
Pro Football Talk: 3rd
The Packers moved up three spots. Wrote Mike Florio: “Wait until Micah Parsons plays more than 45 percent of the snaps.”
Fox Sports: 4th
The Packers stayed at No. 4 after knocking off the Lions, who went from ninth to 11th.
Wrote Ralph Vacchiano: “That wasn’t even the Packers at their best, yet they made a statement that they intend to be the new kings of the NFL’s best division. Jordan Love and Micah Parsons are really just getting started.”
NFL.com: 4th
Green Bay is up two spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings, with the Packers “dreaming big” after handling the Lions.
“What a rousing debut for Micah Parsons and for the other members of the Packers' defense, who appeared energized by Parsons' arrival and the challenge of stopping the Lions. … If Parsons can have this kind of impact in 29 snaps while nursing a back injury, imagine what he – and this defense – can do with him at full health.”
ESPN: 4th
The Packers moved up three spots in their beat-writer rankings. This week’s theme was best performance by a newcomer. “Who else could it be?” wrote Rob Demovsky than Micah Parsons.
“In just 29 snaps, he had three pressures, including a sack and another that forced an interception by safety Evan Williams,” Demovsky wrote. “What’s more is that Parsons opened things up for everyone else.”
Sports Illustrated: 5th
Green Bay zoomed up six spots from No. 11 following Sunday’s victory. Conor Orr had the same takeaway as we did about Jeff Hafley.
“Jeff Hafley was one of the league’s standout coordinators a year ago, earning himself an interview for the Jets’ head coaching job. His treatment of Micah Parsons in a short window against a very good Lions team bodes well for more of those in the future.”
This Week’s Opponent: Washington Commanders
The Commanders are fifth in our Consensus Power Rankings. That includes a high-water mark of No. 4 at Sports Illustrated. The big matchup for Green Bay on Thursday night will be against quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Wrote SI’s Conor Orr: “It’s incredible to believe that, in just his second year, this kid is making a 100-QB rating passing game with 70-plus yards on the ground feel routine. “
Latest Packers Odds
The latest Super Bowl odds are not part of our rankings but do bring another perspective. The Packers, who are 3.5-point favorites over the Commanders at FanDuel Sportsbook, have the fourth-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +850. At this time last week, they had the sixth-shortest odds at +1300.
Buffalo is the favorite at +650, and Baltimore and Philadelphia are +700. Kansas City is just behind Green Bay at +1000, and there is a big gap to the next tier, which includes fellow NFC teams Detroit, Los Angeles and San Francisco (all +1900).
The over/under of 48.5 is the second-highest total on the board.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Philadelphia Eagles (10 points; six first-place votes); 2, Buffalo Bills (15; two first-place votes); 3, Green Bay Packers (28); 4, Baltimore Ravens (33); 5, Washington Commanders (51); 6, Kansas City Chiefs (54); 7, Los Angeles Chargers (59); 8, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (67); 9, Detroit Lions (80); 10, Los Angeles Rams (82); 11, Denver Broncos (93); 12 (tied), Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings (97).