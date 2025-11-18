Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Packers Edge Giants, Make Surprising Move
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers struggled to earn a bounce-back victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, but they bounced back surprisingly well in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings for Week 12.
Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one superpowered power ranking. The Packers went from 12th to ninth after Week 11.
The Los Angeles Rams tightened their grip on the top spot after beating the Seattle Seahawks, who had been No. 2. The Philadelphia Eagles moved up to No. 2, with the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots and Denver Broncos rounding out the top five.
The three NFC North powers, the Detroit Lions, Packers and Chicago Bears, are ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively.
Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in this week’s individual rankings, with their full rankings and more extensive analysis available at the links.
CBS: 8th
The Packers climbed three spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings.
“Winning ugly on the road against bad teams is OK when you've lost to the Browns and the Panthers earlier this year,” Prisco explained. “But at some point this team has to play better.”
Fox Sports: 8th
The Packers moved up two spots but Ralph Vacchiano wasn’t impressed by Green Bay’s offense in a 27-point outing.
“They survived a windy day on the road against the Giants, but their offense is still just so hard to watch. And now they’ve lost Josh Jacobs, too, at least in the short term.”
NFL.com: 9th
The Packers jumped up three spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings after a “Struggle City” victory over the Giants.
“Green Bay needed a late TD, an end-zone interception and a walk-off strip sack by Micah Parsons to survive,” Edholm wrote as part of an extensive breakdown. “It appears Josh Jacobs (knee) avoided a serious injury, but the bell-cow back could still miss some time. The Packers have one of the tougher remaining schedules of any team still in contention, so you have to assume that every week is going to be a grind like Sunday was.”
Yahoo: 9th
Green Bay is up one spot in Frank Schwab’s rankings despite another unimpressive performance.
“The Packers pulled off another escape against a bad team, barely beating a Giants team that is on its third quarterback of the season,” Schwab said. “The Packers still have the ability to level up this season, but it has been a very uninspiring stretch for them since the first two games this season.”
Pro Football Talk: 10th
The Packers inched up one spot in Mike Florio’s rankings.
“They should consider a Malik Willis package,” he wrote. That is a consideration, Matt LaFleur said.
The Athletic: 10th
The Packers held steady in the rankings assembled by Josh Kendall and Chad Graff.
This week’s theme is a suggestion – pray for injured running back Josh Jacobs. Jacobs powers “everything” on offense but the “Packers wide receivers proved once again Sunday that they can’t really be trusted, dropping three passes (if you’re judging generously).”
ESPN: 11th
The Packers slid one spot from last week in ESPN’s rankings, which are voted on by their team beat writers.
This week’s theme was the person under the most pressure. Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky selected coach Matt LaFleur, whose team hasn’t taken flight this season. With one year remaining on his contract, he’ll be under the microscope of new team president Ed Policy.
“Over the summer,” Demovsky wrote “Policy said he doesn't believe in lame-duck coaches or GMs. LaFleur has a stellar overall record of 73-36-1, but more than half of those wins came in his first three seasons when he was 39-11.” The Packers have won just one playoff game the last four years.
Sports Illustrated: 11th
The Packers moved up two spots in Conor Orr’s rankings. He came out of the Giants game particularly impressed with receiver Christian Watson, who scored two touchdowns.
“The Packers’ shift to an 11 personnel-only unit after the injury to their star tight end took a turn thanks to the monstrous oncoming of Christian Watson. While many – and I mean many – have looked good against this Giants’ secondary, Watson has the size and physicality to be a true difference maker that can give Green Bay some 12 personnel feel. “
This Week’s Opponent: Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota, which has lost four of five after its bye, has an average ranking of 20.9 with a consistent range of 20th through 22nd.
The Vikings are No. 20 at ESPN, with beat writer Kevin Seifert saying quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the player under the most pressure.
“The biggest concern is perhaps the most fundamental job a quarterback has: delivering the football accurately and on time,” he wrote. “His off-target rate (22.1 percent) ranks No. 46 of the 47 quarterbacks who have made at least one start this season. Without a significant turnaround, the Vikings might have to consider bringing in legitimate competition for him in 2026.”
At CBS, Pete Prisco sent the Vikings from 15th to 21st after a walk-off loss to Chicago.
“J.J. McCarthy isn't good enough right now, and it's why they probably won't make the playoffs. It's hard to believe they won 14 games last year, but that was with Sam Darnold.”
The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Latest Packers Odds
Sportsbook odds aren’t part of the Consensus Power Rankings, but they provide another interesting way to view the teams.
The Packers gained ground in the power rankings but not the Super Bowl odds. Before their two-game losing streak, the Packers had the third-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl at +750. They fell to +1500 after losing to the Panthers and Eagles, and that’s where they stayed at FanDuel Sportsbook after beating the Giants.
Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen
1, Los Angeles Rams (10 points; six first-place votes); 2, Philadelphia Eagles (18 points; two first-place votes); 3, Indianapolis Colts (28 points); 4, New England Patriots (34); 5, Denver Broncos (38); 6, Seattle Seahawks (44); 7, Buffalo Bills (54); 8, Detroit Lions (67); 9, Green Bay Packers (76); 10, Chicago Bears (89); 11, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (90); 12, San Francisco 49ers (96).