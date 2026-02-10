Dane Brugler’s Top 100 Draft Prospects Shows Talent Pool for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have several key needs entering the 2026 NFL Draft but no first-round pick to address those positions.

On Tuesday, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler published his list of the top 100 prospects in the draft . With Green Bay scheduled to pick at No. 52 of the second round and No. 84 of the third round, here’s how the top prospects mesh with Green Bay’s biggest needs.

Cornerback

Brugler lists 13 cornerbacks in his top 100, including six in the top 40. That leaves:

No. 41: Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

No. 50: Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State

No. 59: Keith Abney II, Arizona State

No. 73: Devin Moore, Florida

No. 77: Treydan Stukes, Arizona

No. 88: Chandler Rivers, Duke

No. 90: Malik Muhammad, Texas

Analysis: We’ll see how they measure up at the Scouting Combine, but there’s some good size in this group. The Packers don’t like short corners; only Duke’s Rivers might fall off the board.

According to PFF, Cisse allowed a 47.4 percent completion rate. With one interception, he was charged with a 78.9 passer rating. He had two interceptions in three seasons.

Igbinosun allowed a 47.8 percent completion rate and, with two interceptions, a 42.6 passer rating. He had four interceptions in three seasons at Ohio State.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) makes an interception in front of Michigan receiver Donaven McCulley. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Abney allowed a 44.4 percent completion rate and, with two interceptions, a 46.1 passer rating. He added two forced fumbles, but his six penalties were the most from this small group. He had six interceptions in three seasons.

Moore allowed a 56.7 percent completion rate but only 17 catches in 11 games. With two interceptions, he yielded a 70.0 passer rating. He had five interceptions during his final three seasons.

Stukes allowed a 59.0 percent completion rate but only 9.3 yards allowed per catch. With four interceptions, he allowed a 34.4 passer rating. He played six seasons, with seven picks and 12 tackles for losses during the final five.

Muhammad allowed 61.8 percent completion rate but only 8.0 yards per catch. With two interceptions, he gave up a 59.4 passer rating. He had three interceptions in three seasons.

Offensive Line

Brugler’s top 100 includes nine tackles, seven guards and two centers. Of those 18, four tackles, six guards and both centers are outside his top 40.

T – No. 42: Blake Miller, Clemson

T – No. 44: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

T – No. 63: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

T – No. 86: Austin Barber, Florida

G – No. 43: Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

G – No. 79: Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

G – No. 81: Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

G – No. 84: Gennings Dunker, Iowa

G – No. 89: Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame

G – No. 98: Kage Casey, Boise State

C – No. 83: Jake Slaughter, Florida

C – No. 96: Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Trey Zuhn III | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Analysis: The Packers presumably will replace free agent Rasheed Walker with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan. With right tackle Zach Tom, Green Bay is set for starting tackles, though it could use a No. 3.

There could be a big hole at center, with Elgton Jenkins a potential cap-saving cut and Sean Rhyan headed to free agency.

Last offseason, the Packers emphasized size on the line by signing guard Aaron Banks and drafting Anthony Belton in the second round. From that perspective, Zuhn might have the edge at center for Green Bay because he’s 319 pounds and has all sorts of positional flexibility. He was a three-year starting left tackle, with PFF charging him with two sacks in each season, but he did log 126 snaps at center in 2025.

Banks is due a $9.5 million roster bonus. While it would be a surprise if the Packers dumped him, it’s not an impossibility. The guards who would seem to fit the bigger, more physical style are Pregnon, Farmer and Dunker.

Pregnon was a three-year starting left guard who allowed one sack during that span, according to PFF. Farmer was a two-year starting right guard who allowed five sacks during that span. Dunker, who would be an instant fan favorite, was a three-year starting right tackle who allowed two sacks in each of his final two seasons.

Defensive Tackle

Brugler has nine defensive tackles in his Top 100. As the late general manager Ted Thompson liked to say, the Good Lord made only so many big men. From this class, four are inside of Brugler’s top 40, leaving potentially a small group to consider in Day 2.

No. 60: Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

No. 69: Darrell Jackson Jr., Florida State

No. 71: Domonique Orange, Iowa State

No. 95: Chris McClellan, Missouri

No. 100: Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Analysis: When it became apparent the Packers weren’t stout enough on the defensive line, general manager Brian Gutekunst added three big veterans over the final month in hopes of strengthening the run defense.

If that’s the thought process entering the draft, Hunter (320 pounds), Jackson (330) and Orange (325) could loom large for Gutekunst.

Wild Cards

It’s almost impossible to believe that Gutekunst won’t use that second-round pick to address one of the big areas of need. He might do the same thing in the third round, though it wouldn’t be surprising if he looked elsewhere.

Running back: The Packers can’t count on MarShawn Lloyd but they also need some juice in the backfield for 2026 and a potential replacement for Josh Jacobs down the road.

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Emmett Johnson (21) runs against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

This is a weak running back class, but Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson is No. 92 on Brugler’s list. He had big-time production with 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground and 46 receptions for 370 yards and three more touchdowns. PFF credited him with 68 forced missed tackles.

Receiver: The receiver class is loaded with 17 of Brugler’s Top 100. The Packers are in good shape here with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. However, Watson, Reed and Wicks will be free agents next offseason, so it would be unlike Gutekunst to not plan ahead.

Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt (No. 65), Texas Tech’s Reggie Virgil (No. 94) and North Dakota State’s Bryce Lance (No. 99) could be options in the third round.

Sarratt gives off some Jordy Nelson vibes. He caught 65 passes for 830 yards with an FBS-leading 15 touchdowns for the national champions. Virgil spent three seasons at Miami (Ohio) before catching 57 passes for 705 yards and six touchdowns in his lone season for Texas Tech. Lance, the brother of former North Dakota State quarterback and NFL first-round pick Trey Lance, caught 51 passes for 1,079 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025.

The Bottom Line

Based on Brugler’s top-100 list, the way to attack would be to get a defensive tackle in the second round and a cornerback in the third round.

