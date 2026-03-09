Top 60 NFL Free Agents at Packers Positions of Need

GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL free agency begins on Monday, with teams and players able to agree to contracts beginning at 11 a.m. Those contracts can’t be signed until Wednesday. That’s the start of the league-year and when teams must be in compliance with the salary cap.

Here’s our top 60 free agents at the Green Bay Packers’ primary positions of need.

Quarterbacks

With Malik Willis’ bags packed, the Packers will need a backup quarterback. Here are six options if they aren’t quite satisfied with Desmond Ridder vs. Kyle McCord.

Marcus Mariota, Commanders (32): Mariota has started 40 games in 11 seasons. The second pick of the 2015 draft by the Titans, his offensive coordinator in 2018 was Matt LaFleur. He completed a career-high 68.9 percent of his passes with a second-best 92.3 passer rating that season. In 2025, he went 2-6 as starter for Washington – his first starts since 2022 – and completed 61.2 percent of his passes with 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions and an 86.1 passer rating. He added 297 rushing yards (5.9 average).

Mitchell Trubisky (32): The second pick of the 2017 draft by the Bears, Trubisky has 45 career starts in nine seasons. He was Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo the last two seasons and played well in small bits. In 61 attempts in two seasons, he completed 72.1 percent of his six passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s averaged 4.5 yards per rush for his career.

Jimmy Garoppolo (34): After starting 55 games in six seasons for the 49ers, Garoppolo spent 2023 with the Raiders and the last two seasons with the Rams. He started six games with the Raiders and had a 77.7 rating. In 2024, he played in one game, a start in which he was 27-of-41 passing for 334 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He didn’t throw a pass in 2025. In his seasons with at least five starts, he’s averaged more than 2.0 yards per rush only once. He’d have a base knowledge of Matt LaFleur’s offense.

Kenny Pickett (28): A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2022 with 27 career starts, he went 7-5 in back-to-back seasons in Pittsburgh, 1-0 with Philadelphia in 2024 and 1-1 in Las Vegas in 2025. Last season, he completed 62.2 percent of his passes with one touchdown, two interceptions and a 60.2 rating. For his career, his passer rating is 78.2 and he’s averaged 3.0 yards per carry.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) escapes pressure during a preseason game against the Packers in 2023. | Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jake Browning (30): The Bengals didn’t tender the restricted free agent, making him a late addition to the list. He led the NFL with a 70.4 completion percentage in 2023, when he went 4-3 as a starter. He wasn’t as successful in 2025, losing all three starts and throwing six touchdowns and eight interceptions. He’s averaged 4.3 yards per carry.

Tyrod Taylor (37): Taylor has started 62 games in 15 seasons for seven teams, with 43 of them coming about a decade ago. Last season with the Jets, he started four games (went 1-3) and completed 59.7 percent of his passes with five touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.9 rating. He can still move with a 5.3-yard average.

FULL QUARTERBACKS PREVIEW

Running Backs

Never say never at running back, which the Packers demonstrated when they signed Josh Jacobs and released Aaron Jones in 2024, but they seem set to roll with Josh Jacobs atop the depth chart, which means they won’t be in on Seattle’s Kenneth Walker and Jacksonville’s Travis Etienne. They re-signed Chris Brooks because of his pass protection but seem ready to let go of Emanuel Wilson.

Rachaad White, Buccaneers (27): A third-round pick in 2022, White lost playing time to Bucky Irving. In 17 games (eight starts) in 2025, he rushed for 572 yards (4.3 average). In four seasons, he has 205 receptions. He had a career-low 40 last season. His 12.9 missed-tackle percentage ranked 39th.

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers (27): After four solid seasons with the Eagles, Gainwell joined Pittsburgh last year and set career highs with 537 rushing yards, 73 receptions, eight total touchdowns and 1,023 total yards. His 15.8 missed-tackle percentage ranked 28th. If the goal is to get a counterpuncher to Jacobs, Gainwell would make a lot of sense.

Rico Dowdle, Panthers (28): Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards (4.6 average) and caught 39 passes for the Cowboys in 2024 and rushed for 1,076 yards (4.6 average) and caught 39 passes for the Panthers in 2025. His 13.1 missed-tackle percentage ranked 37th.

Carolina Panthers running back Rico Dowdle (5) breaks away for a long gain against the Packers last season. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Allgeier, Falcons (26): A fifth-round pick in 2022, Allgeier rushed for 1,035 yards as a rookie and at least 500 yards each of the last three seasons despite sharing time with Bijan Robinson. The 225-pounder has only 61 receptions, and his missed-tackle percentage of 14.7 ranked 34th.

Najee Harris, Chargers (28): A first-round pick by the Steelers in 2021, Harris topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four seasons and caught 233 passes. He missed most of his debut season with the Chargers with a torn Achilles. In Pittsburgh, he caught 183 passes, including 74 as a rookie.

Aaron Jones, Vikings (31): Jones is rumored to be on the chopping block but that hasn’t happened yet. Once he was healthy in 2023, Jones helped carry the Packers to the playoffs. The Packers released him after the season, though, and he quickly latched onto the rival Vikings. He rushed for 1,138 yards in 2024 and 548 yards in 2025, when he averaged a career-low 4.2 yards per carry. He caught 51 passes in 2024, his fifth season with at least 47.

Of the 49 backs with at least 100 carries, Jones was last in missed-tackle percentage. There are obvious durability issues but he’d add some juice alongside Jacobs.

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos (27): A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins was having the best season of his career with 772 rushing yards (5.0 average) in 10 games when he suffered a dreaded Lisfranc foot injury. He practiced at the end of the season, though, so might be OK for 2026. He was 12th with a missed-tackle rate of 19.6 percent. He caught 32 passes for the Chargers in 2024 but never hit 20 otherwise.

RB Antonio Gibson, Patriots (28): A third-round pick by the Commanders in 2020, Gibson in 2021 rushed for 1,037 yards and had the first of three consecutive seasons of more than 40 receptions. He has only a pair of 500-yards seasons since, though, and missed most of last season with a torn ACL. Gibson played receiver at Memphis and could add some juice as a pass-catching back. Plus, he had a 90-yard touchdown on a kickoff return this past season and has a career average of 25.1 yards. The No. 2 position is wide open behind Josh Jacobs.

FULL RUNNING BACKS PREVIEW

Receivers/Returners

Even if Romeo Doubs leaves, the Packers have strength in numbers at receiver with Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. A receiver who can return kicks would be nice, and that’s the focus here.

Rashid Shaheed, Seahawks (28): Shaheed is a legit X-factor player. In a combined 18 games with New Orleans and Seattle this past season, he caught 59 passes for 687 yards and two touchdowns. He has 153 receptions with a 14.7-yard average in four seasons. He has just two drops in his career.

Where he is certifiably elite is returning kicks. As a Pro Bowler in 2025, he averaged 14.7 yards per punt return and 29.8 yards per kickoff return, with a touchdown in each phase. In four seasons, which includes first-team All-Pro honors in 2023, he boasts a 13.2-yard average on punt returns with three touchdowns and a 24.9-yard average on kickoff returns with one touchdown. One of those punt-return touchdowns was a 76-yarder at Lambeau Field in 2024. He has one muffed punt in his career.

Calvin Austin, Steelers (27): Austin didn’t play as a rookie in 2022 but has 84 receptions for 1,100 yards and eight touchdowns the past three years, including 31 catches for 372 yards (12.0 average) and three touchdowns in 2025 alongside Aaron Rodgers.

He’s undersized at 5-foot-9 and 162 pounds. The Packers would never draft a player like that, but they might budge off his measurables because he has an 8.9-yard career average on punt returns with one touchdown. He had zero muffs the last two years. With 4.32 speed in the 40, he’s a big-time threat.

Jahan Dotson, Eagles (26): Dotson was a first-round pick by the Commanders in 2022 who was traded to Philadelphia in 2024. In four seasons, he has 121 receptions for 1,519 yards (12.6 average) and 12 touchdowns. The past two seasons, however, he has only 37 catches and one touchdown. He returned the first five punts of his career last year with a 9.6-yard average.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (83) scores a touchdown against the Packers in the 2024 playoffs. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Skyy Moore, 49ers (25): A second-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022, Moore caught 43 passes during his first two seasons but had zero catches in six games in 2024 and was traded to San Francisco last year. In 17 games, he was a nonfactor on offense with five catches but averaged 11.6 yards per punt return (one muff) and 27.5 yards per kickoff return in his first season as a full-time returner.

Devin Duvernay, Bears (28): Duvernay was an unsung hero in the Bears’ playoff win over Green Bay with two long returns against Green Bay’s excellent punt team. In six seasons, he has 107 receptions – 90 in his first three seasons and 17 the last three seasons. However, he boasts career averages of 11.8 yards punt return and 25.4 yards per kickoff return. In his lone season with the Bears, he averaged 11.0 yards per punt return and 26.7 yards per kickoff return (two touchdowns).

Tyquan Thornton, Chiefs (25): A second-round pick by the Patriots in 2022, Thornton is one of the fastest players in the league with 4.28 speed. He joined the Chiefs last season and resurrected his career a bit by catching 19 passes for 438 yards (23.1 average) and three touchdowns and averaging 26.4 yards per kickoff return.

Tylan Wallace, Ravens (27): A fourth-round pick by the Ravens in 2021, Wallace has only 22 receptions in five seasons. He hasn’t been used much as a returner but did take a punt to the house in 2023.

FULL RECEIVERS/RETURNERS PREVIEW

Tight Ends

Of Green Bay’s top four last season, Tucker Kraft is coming off a torn ACL, John FitzPatrick is a free agent coming off a torn Achilles and Josh Whyle is a restricted free agent who hasn’t been tendered.

Charlie Kolar, Ravens (27): A fourth-round pick in 2022, Kolar set career highs in games (17), starts (seven), catches (10), yards (142), touchdowns (two) and first downs (nine) in 2025. He caught 30 passes in four seasons for Baltimore. Where Kolar would be an immediate help is in filling the John FitzPatrick run-blocking role. He might be the best blocker among the tight ends in free agency.

Darren Waller, Dolphins (33): After enjoying a year in retirement in 2024, Waller returned in 2025. In nine games with the Dolphins that was interrupted by two stints on injured reserve, Waller caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns. While he’s no longer the same player who caught 90 passes in 2019 and 107 in 2020, he could still be a weapon in the passing game.

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller catches the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Austin Hooper, Patriots (31): Hooper in 16 games caught 21 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns this past season. It was his fewest catches since he grabbed 19 as a rookie in 2016, and far off his 45 receptions in 2024. Of note, he missed only two games the last five seasons. His blocking has tapered off with age.

Noah Fant, Bengals (28): A first-round pick by Denver in 2018, Fant has 334 receptions for 3,593 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven seasons. Fant joined the Bengals last offseason and caught 34 passes for 288 yards (8.5 average) and three touchdowns. His role is catching passes, plain and simple.

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts (32): In eight seasons with the Colts, Alie-Cox has 127 receptions and scored 16 touchdowns. He’s been in the teens in catches each of the last four seasons. At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Cox blocked on about 70 percent of the snaps. He’s quite good in that role. PFF has charged him with allowing only two sacks in his career.

Tyler Higbee, Rams (33): Injuries have slowed Higbee, who missed the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 with a torn ACL, and he missed six games in 2025 with an ankle injury. In 10 games, he caught 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He’s spent all 10 seasons with the Rams, including 2019 through 2023, when he caught 44-plus passes in five consecutive seasons.

Tyler Conklin, Chargers (31): After four seasons with the Vikings and three with the Jets, Conklin played in 13 games (five starts) with the Chargers in 2025, when he caught seven passes for 101 yards. That broke a streak of four consecutive seasons of 50-plus catches. Blocking has never been his forte.

FULL TIGHT ENDS PREVIEW

Offensive Line

The Packers have their starting five set after signing Sean Rhyan. If they are not signed as starters during the opening wave of free agency, here are some potential backups, most of which have proven versatility.

G/C James Daniels, Dolphins (28): A second-round pick by the Bears in 2018, Daniels has an abundance of experience at the three interior positions, including at center in 2019 – that’s where he played at Iowa – before shifting to right guard. After suffering a torn Achilles with the Steelers in 2024, he signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Dolphins last offseason but suffered a torn pectoral in Week 1. He was released a couple weeks ago.

G/C Graham Glasgow, Lions (34): Glasgow started 136 games in 10 seasons for the Lions. While he was charged with only one sack in 2025, he struggled when thrown into the fire at center to replace Frank Ragnow. If he doesn’t land a starting job, Glasgow would be the ideal interior backup as he has played more than 2,200 snaps at each of the three positions.

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Jonah Williams (73) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

OT Jonah Williams, Cardinals (28): Williams was the 11th pick of the 2019 draft by the Bengals. He signed a two-year, $30 million contract with the Cardinals in 2024 but injuries limited him to six starts in 2024 and nine starts in 2025. He gave up four sacks at right tackle in 2025 but zero in 2024. He’s played more than 2,000 snaps at each of the tackle spots, making him an ideal swing tackle.

OT Jawaan Taylor, Chiefs (28): A second-round pick in 2019 by the Jaguars, Taylor signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs in 2023. He was released this week to escape the final year of the contract. He allowed three sacks in 12 games in 2025 and was guilty of an astounding 50 penalties the last three seasons. All 111 career starts came at right tackle.

T/G Josh Jones, Seahawks (29): Jones was a third-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020. After three years in Arizona, he played 2023 for Houston, 2024 for Baltimore and 2025 for Seattle. He started at left tackle for the final three games of the Super Bowl champs, with two sacks and nine pressures allowed during those games. For his career, he’s played 1,031 snaps at left tackle, 612 at right guard, 267 at right tackle and 63 at left guard, and another 111 as an extra tight end.

G Dillon Radunz, Saints (28): A second-round pick by the Titans in 2021, Radunz signed with the Saints last offseason and started 10 games, including the final eight at left guard. He allowed just one sack and was penalized eight times. For his career, he’s played 1,086 snaps at right guard, 1,015 at left guard, 504 at right tackle and 162 at left tackle.

G Teven Jenkins (28): A second-round pick by the Bears in 2021, Jenkins signed with the Browns last offseason and started four late-season games at right guard. He was not charged with a sack or guilty of a penalty in a total of 324 snaps. For his career, he’s played 1,197 snaps at left guard, 1,128 snaps at right guard and 162 snaps at left tackle (157 as a rookie). He’s always been a quality run blocker.

Defensive End

If the Packers release Rashan Gary and are unable to re-sign Kingsley Enagbare, the Packers might be looking for veteran depth to join the young duo of Barryn Sorrell and Collin Oliver. With Micah Parsons on a top-of-market deal, this potential signing probably would be more of a short-term, mid-priced signing, so that’s the focus of this list.

Jadeveon Clowney, Cowboys (33): Clowney will be joining his fifth team in as many seasons. He knows how to get after the quarterback, though. In 13 games with Dallas in 2025, he had 8.5 sacks, 12 tackles for losses and was 15th in pass-rush win rate. He’s a strong run defender, too.

Joey Bosa, Bills (31): The third pick of the 2016 draft has a troubling injury history with seven games played in 2018, five in 2022 and nine in 2023. He signed a one-year contract with the Bills last season and recorded five sacks, nine tackles for losses and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles in 15 games (all starts). He ranked 22nd in pass-rush win rate.

Bradley Chubb, Dolphins (30): After missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL, Chubb started all 17 games in 2025 and had 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He was 53rd in pass-rush win rate. In his five healthy seasons, Chubb has 47 sacks. Like with Bosa, health (and run defense) has been an issue.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) sacks New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson in 2023. | Jim Rassol / USA TODAY NETWORK

K’Lavon Chaisson, Patriots (27): Chaisson was a 2020 first-round pick who had five sacks in four seasons with Jacksonville. He’s no longer a reclamation project . He had five sacks for the Raiders in 2024 and 7.5 with the Patriots in 2025. He was 42nd in pass-rush win rate.

Derek Barnett, Texans (30): Barnett played the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Eagles, when new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon ran Philly’s defense. He was a starter in 2021, when he had two sacks, but missed most of 2022 with an injury. He is coming off back-to-back seasons of five sacks for the Texans, where he was a backup. He was 32nd in pass-rush win rate and remains a quality run defender.

A.J. Epenesa, Bills (27): A first-round pick by the Bills in 2020, Epenesa has 24 sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions in six seasons. After three consecutive seasons of 6.0 or 6.5 sacks, he had 2.5 sacks in 16 games (two starts) in 2025, when he was 90th in pass-rush win rate. Run defense is not a strong suit.

Cameron Jordan, Saints (37): The eight-time Pro Bowler turned back the clock in 2025. After two sacks in 2023 and four sacks in 2024, he had 10.5 sacks, 15 tackles for losses and two forced fumbles in 2025. He was only 75th in pass-rush win rate, though. Astoundingly, he’s missed two games in 15 seasons, all spent in New Orleans, and remains a quality run stopper.

Dre’Mont Jones, Ravens (29): A third-round pick in 2019, Jones had a career-high seven sacks in 18 games (17 starts) with the Titans (4.5 sacks in nine games) and Ravens (2.5 sacks in nine games). He was 39th in pass-rush win rate.

FULL EDGE PREVIEW

Defensive Tackle

The Packers had a need on the defensive line even before trading Colby Wooden.

John Franklin-Myers, Broncos (29): Franklin-Myers helped power the Broncos’ prodigious pass rush. In two seasons with the team, he had 14.5 sacks and 33 quarterback hits. He entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Rams in 2018 but failed to make their roster in 2019 and didn’t play in a game that season. From 2021 through 2025, he’s started all but four games. If the goal is to crank up the pass rush, he’s the best player on the market.

Calais Campbell, Cardinals (40): Campbell returned to Arizona last season and was a team captain for then-coach Jonathan Gannon. The oldest defensive player in the NFL is coming off a season of 6.5 sacks and a third consecutive season of 17 starts. He remains rock solid against the run. Really, the only place where age might be showing up is as a tackler. You can read more about the “living legend” here and here .

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Calais Campbell (93) leaves the field following a game against the Atlanta Falcons. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Logan Hall, Buccaneers (26): Hall was the first pick of the second round of the 2022 draft. In four seasons, he played in 66 of a possible 68 games with 39 starts. After recording 5.5 sacks and six tackles for losses in 2024, he had 1.5 sacks and two tackles for losses in 2025, though he did set a career high with 39 tackles. In a group of aging free agents, Hall is the rare, in-his-primer player.

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Titans (31): Joseph-Day spent the last two seasons with the Titans, playing in all 34 games with 22 starts. He had two sacks and six tackles for losses in 2025; that’s as many TFLs as the previous two years combined. He has been an impact run defender in his eight seasons.

David Onyemata, Falcons (33): The native of Nigeria had only one sack in 2025 but he set a career high with 62 tackles, which included seven for losses. He might be getting up there in years, but he remains a rugged run defender and reliable performer. He played in all 17 games (with at least 16 starts) three of the past four seasons. If the Packers want a run-stopper – and they should – he could be the best option.

Javon Hargrave, Vikings (33): The Vikings are expected to release Hargrave, who played in 16 games (15 starts) during his one year with the team. He had 3.5 sacks and four tackles for losses among 52 tackles last season. Hargrave had two huge seasons with the Eagles when Jonathan Gannon was their defensive coordinator in 2021 and 2022 with a combined 18.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hits and 123 tackles.

D.J. Reader, Lions (32): Reader started all 17 games last season and 32 of 34 games in his two seasons in Detroit. In 10 NFL seasons, he has just 12.5 sacks – including zero in 2025 – but the 330-pounder is a reliable run-stopping defensive tackle. Reader might challenge Onyemata as the best run-stopper on the market.

Roy Lopez, Lions (29): A sixth-round pick by Houston in 2021, he started 29 games in two seasons with the Texans and 21 games under Jonathan Gannon in Arizona in 2023 and 2024. He played off the bench in 17 games for the Lions last season with two sacks, four tackles for losses and 30 tackles.

FULL DEFENSIVE TACKLES PREVIEW

Cornerbacks

The Packers obviously need help at cornerback, and this is one of the stronger groups in free agency.

Alontae Taylor, Saints (27): A second-round pick in 2022, Taylor is probably the No. 1 cornerback available. In four seasons, he has only four interceptions but 52 passes defensed – more than 10 in every season – seven sacks and 21 tackles for losses. He’s played every game the past three seasons.

In 2025, he started 16 games and had two interceptions and 11 passes defensed. He was just 70th with a 69.7 completion percentage and allowed eight touchdowns (second-most), but only allowed 9.6 yards per catch. He has extensive experience on the perimeter and in the slot; most of his snaps in 2022 and 2024 were on the outside.

Jamel Dean, Buccaneers (29): A third-round pick in 2019, Dean in six seasons with the Bucs recorded 11 interceptions and 61 passes defensed. In 2025, he set career highs with three interceptions and two forced fumbles. He’s got a bit of an injury history and he’ll turn 30 early in the season but it’s hard to knock finishing third with a completion rate allowed of just 46.3 percent and first with a passer rating of 47.7. He’s an excellent tackler.

Josh Jobe, Seahawks (28): An undrafted free agent in 2022, Jobe started three games for the Eagles in 2022 and 2023 – new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon was the Eagles’ coordinator when Jobe was a rookie – and six games for Seattle in 2024.

In 2025, he was a critical piece for the Super Bowl champions. He started 15 games with one interception and 12 passes defensed. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 51.8, which ranked 10th. Is he a byproduct of Seattle’s front and/or a one-year wonder?

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe pursues New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson during the Super Bowl. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Jaylen Watson, Chiefs (27): A seventh-round pick in 2022, Watson started 14 games his first three seasons but 15 times in 20255, when he intercepted two passes and had six passes defensed. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 59.3, which ranked 35th, and played the most coverage snaps without allowing a touchdown. His passer rating allowed when targeted of 69.0 ranked 10th among corners and second among the free agents. Plus, he’s an excellent tackler.

Tariq Woolen, Seahawks (27): A fifth-round pick in 2022, Wooden has outrageous tools at 6-foot-4. He’d be a giant in Green Bay’s cornerback room, which is filled by players who are about 5-foot-11. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting in 2022, when he intercepted six passes. In four seasons, he has 12 picks and 53 passes defensed – more than 10 in every season. He fell into a part-time role in 2025, though he still had one interception and 12 passes defensed. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 57.4, which ranked 27th. His tackling is about on par with Carrington Valentine.

Cor’Dale Flott, Giants (25): A third-round pick in 2022, Flott is an intriguing combination of youth and experience. He started a career-high 14 games in 2025 and produced one interception and 11 passes defensed. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 54.0, which ranked 17th, and gave up only one touchdown. His passer rating allowed when targeted of 72.8 ranked 12th among corners and fourth among the free agents. He’s mostly played on the perimeter throughout his career. He has only three picks in his career.

Greg Newsome, Jaguars (26): A first-round pick by the Browns in 2021, Newsome played in 17 games (16 starts) with the Browns and Jaguars. He has four interceptions in five seasons. Newsome had a career high 14 passes defensed in 2023 and nine in 2025, when he gave up five touchdowns. He’s played in the slot and perimeter, with almost all his snaps in 2025 coming on the outside. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 65.8, which ranked 55th, and is a poor tackler.

Nahshon Wright, Bears (27): Wright started a total of three games for the Cowboys in 2021 through 2023 and played in just one game for the Vikings in 2024. For the Bears in 2025, he was a Pro Bowler with five interceptions, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 63.9, which ranked 50th, and gave up seven touchdowns, tied for fifth-most. The 6-foot-4 corner is either a late bloomer or a one-year wonder.

FULL CORNERBACKS PREVIEW

Kicker

Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys (31): Dallas put the second-round tender on Aubrey, a restricted free agent. If the Packers were to sign him to an offer sheet, the Cowboys could either match the offer or Green Bay would owe them a second-round pick.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) kicks an extra point against the Green Bay Packers. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

With a potential bonanza of compensatory picks, including possible third-rounders for Malik Willis and Rasheed Walker, would general manager Brian Gutekunst be comfortable going into the 2027 draft with no first-round pick and no second-round pick but perhaps three third-rounders?

Aubrey is a game-changer because of his enormous leg. He made a 65-yarder in 2024 and a 64-yarder in 2025. For his career, he’s made 88.2 percent of his field goals. That includes 92.8 percent from inside of 50. He was 25-of-25 from inside of 50 in 2025.

Daniel Carlson, a first-team All-Pro in 2021 who made 81.5 percent of his field goals for the Raiders in 2025, and Jason Sanders, a first-team All-Pro in 2020 who made 90.2 percent of his field goals for the Dolphins in 2025, also are free agents who could compete with or replace Brandon McManus.

