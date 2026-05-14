You know the Green Bay Packers’ 2026 NFL schedule. Here is a closer look, including dates, times, TV information, quarterback play, key offseason transactions and more.

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings

Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 13, 3:25 p.m.

TV: CBS.

2025 record: 9-8 (third place, NFC North).

2026 win projection ( at FanDuel Sportsbook ): 8.5.

Quarterback: Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy. Murray had an 88.6 passer rating in five games for Arizona. When Murray started, the Cardinals went 38-48-1. When he was on the bench, they went 5-25.

Key additions: QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, CB James Pierre, OT Ryan Van Demark, P Johnny Hekker, DE Caleb Banks (first round), LB Jake Golday (second round), DT Domonique Orange (third round).

Key subtractions: DT Javon Hargrave, DT Jonathan Allen, WR Jalen Nailor, P Ryan Wright.

Quick storyline: The Packers will start on the road for the seventh time in eight seasons under coach Matt LaFleur. The Packers will have all offseason to get ready for Brian Flores’ defense. On the other hand, Flores will have all offseason to get ready for LaFleur’s offense.

Week 2: at New York Jets

The Packers' Kingsley Enagbare, shown celebrating a sack against the Jets in 2022, signed with the Jets this offseason. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 20, noon

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 3-14 (last place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 5.5.

Quarterback: Geno Smith ranked 30th out of 32 with an 84.7 passer rating.

Key additions: QB Geno Smith (trade), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (trade), LB Demario Davis, edge Joseph Ossai, edge Kingsley Enagbare, CB Nahshon Wright, edge David Bailey (first round), TE Kenyon Sadiq (first round), WR Omar Cooper (first round).

Key subtractions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G John Simpson, LB Quincy Williams.

Quick storyline: The Jets could be significantly better than last year; getting them early should be to Green Bay’s advantage.

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons

Date and time: Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video.

2025 record: 8-9 (third place, NFC South).

2026 win projection: 7.5.

Quarterback: Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa. They tied for 24th with 88.5 passer ratings. Tagovailoa completed 67.7 percent of his passes but had the highest interception percentage in the NFL. Penix, on the other hand, had the lowest interception percentage.

Key additions: QB Tua Tagovailoa, WR Jahan Dotson, WR Olamide Zaccheaus, K Nick Folk, P Jake Bailey, OT Jawaan Taylor, RB Brian Robinson, CB Avieon Terrell (second round), WR Zacharian Branch (third round).

Key subtractions: LB Kaden Ellis, QB Kirk Cousins, RB Tyler Allgeier, CB Dee Alford, edge Arnold Ebiketie.

Quick storyline: The Packers have won four in a row at home in the series, with the last loss being in 2008.

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) passes the ball against the Buccaneers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 4, noon.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 8-9 (second place, NFC South)

2026 win projection: 8.5.

Quarterback: Baker Mayfield ranked 21st out of 32 with a 90.6 passer rating.

Key additions: LB Alex Anzalone, RB Kenneth Gainwell, DT A’Shawn Robinson, edge Al-Quadin Muhammad, edge Rueben Bain (first round), LB Josiah Trotter (second round).

Key subtractions: WR Mike Evans, CB Jamel Dean, LB Lavonte David, DT Logan Hall, RB Rachaad White.

Quick storyline: How hot will it be for a midday game in early October?

Week 5: Chicago Bears

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 11, 3:25 p.m.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 11-6 (first place, NFC North).

2026 win projection: 9.5.

Quarterback: Caleb Williams ranked 22nd out of 32 with a 90.1 passer rating and last with a 58.1 completion percentage.

Key additions: CB Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, DT Neville Gallimore, WR Kalif Raymond, C Garrett Bradbury (trade), S Dillon Thieneman (first round).

Key subtractions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Kevin Byard, S Jaquan Brisker, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Nahshon Wright, DT Andrew Billings.

Quick storyline: The Packers lost to Chicago in Week 16 and the playoffs last year. Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft weren’t on the field for those games but should be for this early-season showdown. Green Bay is 9-1 in the last 10 home matchups, with the exception being the 2024 finale.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys

Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) tackles Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 18, 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC.

2025 record: 7-9-1 (second place, NFC East).

2026 win projection: 9.5.

Quarterback: Dak Prescott ranked 10th out of 32 with a 99.5 passer rating. He led the NFL with 404 completions and his fourth season with at least 4,400 passing yards.

Key additions: Edge Rashan Gary (trade), S Jalen Thompson, CB Cobie Durant, DT Otito Ogbonnia, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, edge Malachi Lawrence (first round), CB Caleb Downs (first round).

Key subtractions: Edge Dante Fowler.

Quick storyline: The Packers, of course, traded for Micah Parsons before last season. In this game, Green Bay will see the player they traded in the deal (Kenny Clark), the player they essentially traded in the fallout of the deal (Rashan Gary) and the first-round draft pick that was part of the deal (Malachi Lawrence).

Week 7: at Detroit Lions

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 25, noon.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 9-8 (last place, NFC North).

2026 win projection: 10.5.

Quarterback: Jared Goff ranked third in the NFL with a 105.5 passer rating. In five seasons with Detroit, his rating is 101.3.

Key additions: C Cade Mays, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Roger McCreary, RT Blake Miller (first round), edge Derrick Moore (second round).

Key subtractions: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, DT D.J. Reader, DT Roy Lopez, RB David Montgomery, WR Kalif Raymond, edge Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Quick storyline: In road games last year, Jared Goff had nine turnovers (five interceptions, four fumbles) compared to four at home (three interceptions, one fumble).

Week 8: Carolina Panthers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was injured in last year's game against Carolina. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date and time: Thursday, Oct. 29, 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video.

2025 record: 8-9 (first place, NFC South).

2026 win projection: 7.5.

Quarterback: Bryce Young ranked 26th out of 32 with an 87.8 passer rating, which was the best in his three-year career.

Key additions: Edge Jaelan Phillips, LB Devin Lloyd, LT Rasheed Walker, C Luke Fortner, OT Monroe Freeling (first round), DT Lee Hunter (second round), receiver Chris Brazzell (third round).

Key subtractions: C Cade Mays, DT A’Shawn Robinson, RB Rico Dowdle.

Quick storyline: The Panthers upset Green Bay last year and should be better this year.

Week 9: at New England Patriots

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 8, 3:25 p.m.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 14-3 (first place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 9.5.

Quarterback: Drake Maye led the NFL with a 113.5 passer rating.

Key additions: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, WR Romeo Doubs, edge Tre’Mont Jones, S Kevin Byard, OT Caleb Lomu (first round), edge Gabe Jacas (second round).

Key subtractions: Edge K’Lavon Chaisson, DT Khyiris Tonga, WR Stefon Diggs.

Quick storyline: The Packers will face the defending AFC champions, with coach Mike Vrabel being LaFleur’s former boss in Tennessee. As part of their hope of taking the next step, they signed Romeo Doubs in free agency.

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) tackles Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date and time: Sunday, Nov. 15, noon.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 9-8 (third place, NFC North).

2026 win projection: 8.5.

Quarterback: Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy. After missing his rookie season, McCarthy completed 57.6 percent of his passes with a 72.6 rating in 10 starts. Had he thrown enough passes, he would have ranked last in both categories.

Key additions: QB Kyler Murray, WR Jauan Jennings, CB James Pierre, OT Ryan Van Demark, P Johnny Hekker, DE Caleb Banks (first round), LB Jake Golday (second round), DT Domonique Orange (third round).

Key subtractions: DT Javon Hargrave, DT Jonathan Allen, WR Jalen Nailor, P Ryan Wright.

Quick storyline: Jordan Love lost his first two home starts against Minnesota before the Packers won 23-6 last year. Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt had two sacks apiece.

Week 11: Bye

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22.

Quick storyline: The Packers’ bye last year was Week 5. This won’t be a full bye; with a Wednesday game looming, they’ll instead get the equivalent of back-to-back mini-byes. The Packers are 4-3 immediately after a bye under LaFleur, including wins over Cincinnati in 2025 and the Bears in 2024.

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams

Date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m.

TV: Netflix.

2025 record: 12-5 (second place, NFC West).

2026 win projection: 11.5.

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford is the reigning MVP after finishing second in passer rating and first in yards and touchdowns.

Key additions: CB Trent McDuffie (trade), CB Jaylen Watson, QB Ty Simpson (first round).

Key subtractions: None.

Quick storyline: Does Matt LaFleur have good enough cornerbacks to improve to 6-0 against Sean McVay?

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson runs with the football against the New Orleans Saints at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 6, noon.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 6-11 (last place, NFC South).

2026 win projection: 7.5.

Quarterback: Tyler Shough ranked 19th out of 32 as a rookie with a 91.3 passer rating.

Key additions: G David Edwards, RB Travis Etienne, LB Kaden Ellis, P Ryan Wright, TE Noah Fant, WR Jordyn Tyson (first round), DT Christen Miller (second round), WR Bryce Lance (fourth round).

Key subtractions: CB Alontae Taylor, LB Demario Davis, C Luke Fortner.

Quick storyline: The Packers are 3-for-3 in reaching the playoffs without Aaron Rodgers. They are 0-for-5 without Drew Brees.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 13, 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC.

2025 record: 12-5 (second place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 10.5.

Quarterback: Josh Allen ranked fifth out of 32 with a 102.2 passer rating.

Key additions: Edge Bradley Chubb, CB Dee Alford, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, WR D.J. Moore (trade), CB Davison Igbinosun (second round), edge T.J. Parker (second round).

Key subtractions: G David Edwards, DE Joey Bosa, DE A.J. Epenesa, DT DaQuan Jones.

Quick storyline: Allen, who finished in the top five in MVP voting five of the last six seasons, is perhaps the most dangerous player in the league. He’s accounted for 123 touchdowns the last three seasons compared to 85 for Jordan Love.

Week 15: Miami Dolphins

The Packers will have to contend with Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 20, noon.

TV: Fox.

2025 record: 7-10 (third place, AFC East).

2026 win projection: 4.5.

Quarterback: Malik Willis had an astronomical 134.6 passer rating the last two seasons with Green Bay.

Key additions: QB Malik Willis, WR Jalen Tolbert, WR Tutu Atwell, WR Chris Bell (third round), WR Caleb Douglas (third round), G Kadyn Proctor (first round), CB Chris Johnson (first round), edge Josh Uche, edge David Ojabo, S Lonnie Johnson.

Key subtractions: QB Tua Tagovailoa, edge Bradley Chubb, G Cole Strange.

Quick storyline: New Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley was hoping to catch the Packers early without Micah Parsons. Instead, Hafley and Willis will visit Lambeau in the middle of December.

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

Date and time: Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas), noon.

TV: Netflix.

2025 record: 11-6 (first place, NFC North).

2026 win projection: 9.5.

Quarterback: Caleb Williams. In two seasons, he’s completed only 60.3 percent of his passes but he’s thrown 47 touchdowns vs. only 13 interceptions.

Key additions: CB Coby Bryant, LB Devin Bush, DT Neville Gallimore, WR Kalif Raymond, C Garrett Bradbury (trade), S Dillon Thieneman (first round).

Key subtractions: LB Tremaine Edmunds, S Kevin Byard, S Jaquan Brisker, S C.J. Gardner-Johnson, CB Nahshon Wright, DT Andrew Billings.

Quick storyline: Could there be a better Christmas for Matt LaFleur than to beat Ben Johnson?

Week 17: Houston Texans

Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney (29) sacks Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud in 2024. | Tork Mason / USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date and time: Monday, Jan. 4, 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN.

2025 record: 12-5 (second place, AFC South).

2026 win projection: 9.5.

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud ranked 17th out of 32 with a 92.9 passer rating.

Key additions: S Reed Blankenship, RT Braden Smith, G Wyatt Teller, DT Logan Hall, C Keylan Rutledge (first round), TE Marlin Klein (second round), DT Kayden McDonald (second round).

Key subtractions: DT Tim Settle, WR Christian Kirk, LB Christian Harris.

Quick storyline: The Texans won 10 consecutive games last year, including their wild-card matchup, before losing to New England. Stroud had seven turnovers in two playoff games. Green Bay has won four in a row in the series, including in 2024 on a walk-off field goal.

Week 18: Detroit Lions

Date and time: Saturday, Jan. 9, or Sunday, Jan. 10, time TBA.

TV: TBA.

2025 record: 9-8 (last place, NFC North).

2026 win projection: 10.5.

Quarterback: Jared Goff is coming off a fourth consecutive season with at least 4,400 passing yards. His 34-to-8 touchdown-to-interception ratio last year was the best of his career.

Key additions: C Cade Mays, RB Isiah Pacheco, CB Roger McCreary, RT Blake Miller (first round), edge Derrick Moore (second round).

Key subtractions: LB Alex Anzalone, CB Amik Robertson, DT D.J. Reader, DT Roy Lopez, RB David Montgomery, WR Kalif Raymond, edge Al-Quadin Muhammad.

Quick storyline: Could this game be for the NFC North championship?

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