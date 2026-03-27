Exclusive: Javon Hargrave on Signing With Packers, Jonathan Gannon

“One call, that’s all,” is the slogan from a lawyer’s ubiquitous commercials.

That’s all Javon Hargrave needed.

Not a call to a lawyer. Rather, it was a call from Jonathan Gannon.

About an hour after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings, Hargrave had agreed to a two-year contract to play for the Green Bay Packers, where he’d be reunited with Gannon, his former defensive coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles and the new coordinator for the Packers.

“He’s definitely a big reason but also their culture,” Hargrave told Packers On SI on Thursday when asked the rather obvious question of why he signed with the Packers.

“My whole career, I’ve been with great organizations – not to try to throw shade [at other teams] but historic organizations. Lambeau Field, I feel like it just fit me. And, of course, J.G., man. I love J.G. Great coach and friend. Kept up with him over the years, so that was a big thing, too.”

Hargrave was a third-round draft pick by the Steelers in 2016. After four excellent seasons in Pittsburgh, he signed a three-year contract with the Eagles. His defensive coordinator for the final two seasons was Gannon.

In 2021, Hargrave set career highs with 7.5 sacks and 63 tackles to be selected for the Pro Bowl. In 2022, Hargrave had 11 sacks and 60 tackles. He was not selected for the Pro Bowl but helped the Eagles get to the Super Bowl.

Javon Hargrave sacks Patrick Mahomes during the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

From there, they went their separate ways, with Hargrave signing with the 49ers and Gannon becoming coach of the Cardinals.

Hargrave had never been so dominant as he was with Gannon. What made them fit?

“We had crazy talent, too,” Hargrave quickly pointed out. “J.G., he just knows how to make things come to life for everybody. The things he’s going to call and tell us he’s going to call, he’s got a sense of making us believe it’s going to work. We had a whole good group in Philly with Fletch (Fletcher Cox), Haason (Reddick), (Josh) Sweat, B.G. (Brandon Graham).

“We all worked great together, and I feel like he put us in good spots to let us get chances.”

For Hargrave during his incredibly short free agency this month, getting back together with Gannon the person was just as important as reconnecting with Gannon the coach. What’s he like on a personal level?

“You would think he’s drinking caffeine all day because he’s very into it,” Hargrave said. “He’s going to be very passionate about his stuff. He’s somebody you can come just talk to.

“He’s going to have you ready to go. From the beginning of the week putting in the game plan, he’s going to have you so pumped and amped and ready to go. He’s one of them hyper … you’d think he’s drinking a lot of energy drinks or Red Bull, but that’s just him every day.”

Javon Hargrave sacks Justin Fields during an Eagles-Bears game in 2022. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Playing for Gannon again is great, but he’s just a piece – albeit a big piece – to the puzzle. Hargrave is 33. He’s been to two Super Bowls and lost them both, with one tackle for loss in the Eagles’ 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII and one sack in the 49ers’ overtime loss to the Chiefs a year later.

If the Packers had no chance to achieve big things, Hargrave probably would have passed on this opportunity.

“I’m definitely excited to play with them boys and start the grind,” he said when asked specifically about Micah Parsons and Devonte Wyatt.

Last offseason, Hargrave signed a two-year contract with the Vikings. In 16 games, he had 3.5 sacks. Minnesota, which was eyeballs-deep with salary-cap problems, released him after one season.

Hargrave’s release had been rumored for more than a week. He immediately considered the possibility of signing with the Packers but pushed it into the back of his mind.

“I know free agency,” he said. “You hear a lot of stuff until the time comes. I knew there was a chance with J.G. but you just never know. When they called, I’m like, yeah, I was definitely excited.”

There were no recruiting messages from any of his future teammates.

There was just one call. That’s all.

“It was J.G. talking to me. That’s all I really needed,” he said. “Him saying he wanted me was all I really needed, honestly.”

Editor’s note: An additional story from our interview with Javon Hargrave will be published on Friday afternoon.