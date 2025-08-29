Experts Grade Micah Parsons Trade; So Did You
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers pulled off a shocking trade for All-Pro defensive end Micah Parsons on Thursday.
The Packers paid through the nose for Parsons, a Pro Bowler following each of his first four seasons in the league. They gave up two first-round picks and Kenny Clark for the right to give Parsons a record-setting contract.
Parsons isn’t just a good player, though. He is a truly great player. With him, Green Bay went from playoff contenders to Super Bowl contenders.
The first-round picks might have limited value if Green Bay is picking toward the bottom of the first round. Or at the bottom of the first round. And Clark was an aging, expensive player.
There will be incredible financial challenges with Jordan Love, who ranks second in average salary among quarterbacks, and Parsons, who ranks first among non-quarterbacks. But Parsons is a young, dominant player who is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. If he remains a game-wrecker, he would be a bargain at twice the price.
In our report card, we gave the Packers an A. The only thing standing in the way of an A-plus is the troublesome lack of proven talent at defensive tackle without Clark.
Here’s what the experts said. And here’s what you said, as well.
Sports Illustrated: A
Matt Verderame had some excellent insight, including noting how rarely defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley blitzed last season. Hafley was content to dial up simulated pressures, which were effective in impacting the quarterback at times while all but eliminating big plays.
Enter Parsons, who has 52.5 sacks in four seasons. He ranks in the top five in sacks, hits and TFLs over the past four seasons. The players ahead of him on those lists are third-contract players. So what if he can be a “pain in the ass,” as one defensive coordinator told Verderame.
“Parsons’ presence will now allow (Rashan) Gary to become even more effective without seeing double teams, making both edge spots better,” Verderame wrote.
ESPN: B-plus
Seth Walder hit on the “fun” stuff for the Packers as part of an extensive analysis.
“On a down-to-down basis, he wreaks absolute havoc. Last season was the first time in his career that he didn't lead the league in pass rush win rate -- he finished second. Since 2021, Parsons has had a 30 percent pass rush win rate (meaning he beat his blocker within 2.5 seconds 30 percent of the time).”
That’s by far the best rate in the league. He’s also No. 1 in pass-rush wins and is second in pressures. Green Bay had one of the most inconsistent pass rushes in the league last season, even while ranking in the top 10 sacks. “Now,” Walder wrote, “they’ve acquired perhaps the best player possible to fix that problem.”
Clark is almost 30 and is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, though he maintains that was due to the toe injury sustained in Week 1.
CBS: A-plus
It was a “clear win” for the Packers, Jeff Kerr wrote.
“Green Bay essentially got Reggie White again,” he added.
While Green Bay’s pass rush was decent last season, Parsons can take Green Bay’s defense to the “next level,” which is saying something considering the Packers were in the top six in yards allowed, points allowed and takeaways.
The Athletic: A-plus
Actually, Jeff Howe’s grade was akin to Ralphie’s daydream in A Christmas Story.
“The Packers … are ready to contend for another Super Bowl. Their offense is in great shape with quarterback Jordan Love’s development and a talented cast of skill players, but they needed a defensive cornerstone.” Enter Parsons, who is 26 and perhaps not yet in the prime of his career.
USA Today: A-minus
Wrote Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz: “When it comes to one of the game's most important tasks in rushing the passer, the three-time finalist for NFL Defensive Player of the Year is very nearly in a class all his own.”
NFL.com: Winners and Losers
Kevin Patra had winners and losers rather than grades. One winner was GM Brian Gutekunst, with Patra wisely recalling Gutekunst saying the Packers needed to increase their level of “urgency.” Giving up two first-round picks for an instant star is the definition off urgency.
Wrote Patra: “The Packers were already a good bet to make the postseason; now their chips are all in on a Lombardi bid. Gutekunst got his alpha.”
The losers? Lukas Van Ness and NFC North quarterbacks.
Your Micah Parsons Grade
Meanwhile, in our online poll, 83.7 percent of respondents gave the Packers an A and 14.5 percent a B.