Micah Parsons Trade Makes Big Impact on Packers’ Super Bowl Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers shook up the NFL landscape by acquiring Micah Parsons from the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday. Already considered a prime championship contender, the trade meant significant changes in Super Bowl odds.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers started Thursday at +1800 to win the Super Bowl. By Thursday evening, they had moved to +1200.
What does that mean? By implied probability, they went from having a 5.26 percent chance of winning the Super Bowl to 7.69 percent. That’s tied with the Detroit Lions for the fifth-shortest odds. Only the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles have shorter odds in the NFC.
It's not just the Packers. While the Eagles are unchanged at +750, the trade also impacted the Lions, 49ers and Vikings in the NFC.
Meanwhile, the Packers are now slight favorites over the Lions to win the NFC North, with Green Bay at +165 and Detroit at +190. Before free agency, the Lions were projected to win a third consecutive NFC North title.
Parsons was and remains the favorite to win NFC Defensive Player of the Year. His over/under for sacks went from 11.75 to 12.75.
The Packers will kick off the season next Sunday against the Lions at Lambeau Field. Following the trade, Green Bay went from 1.5-point favorites to 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel in a game dripping with intrigue following the changes to the Lions’ coaching staff and the addition of Parsons, who in two games against Detroit has two sacks (2022) and two tackles for losses (2023).
“You go into it knowing there’s going to be unscouted looks,” quarterback Jordan Love said of facing Detroit’s defense, which lost coordinator Aaron Glenn to the Jets. “You try and watch as much tape as possible from the coordinator, wherever they were at before; obviously, he was with the Lions, so you just try to watch as much tape as possible from the years before.
“You watch how the players move out there, just the tendencies they have and just expect there might be some new coverages, some new tendencies they might have. It’s almost like new coordinator or not, teams are going to have some new wrinkles in their scheme so you’ve always got to be ready for the unexpected.”
The Packers will play at the Cowboys in Week 4. Green Bay went from a 1.5-point favorite to 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings.
Micah Parsons Impacts Super Bowl Odds
Here are the odds from FanDuel with exactly one week until the 2025 NFL season kicks off. The first number represents the opening odds from February. The second number is from Thursday morning. The third number is from after the Micah Parsons trade on Thursday afternoon.
Baltimore Ravens – Opening: +700. Thursday: +700 to +700.
Buffalo Bills – Opening: +700. Thursday: +750 to +750.
Philadelphia Eagles – Opening: +650. Thursday: +750 to +750.
Kansas City Chiefs – Opening: +700. Thursday: +800 to +800.
Green Bay Packers – Opening: +2000. Thursday: +1800 to +1200.
Detroit Lions – Opening: +900. Thursday: +1100 to +1200.
San Francisco 49ers – Opening: +1500. Thursday: +1800 to +1900.
Los Angeles Rams – Opening: +2800. Thursday: +2000 to +1900.
Washington Commanders – Opening: +1800. Thursday: +2000 to +2000.
Denver Broncos – Opening: +4800. Thursday: +2200 to +2200.
Houston Texans – Opening: +3000. Thursday: +2200 to +2200.
Cincinnati Bengals – Opening: +1800. Thursday: +2200 to +2200.
Minnesota Vikings – Opening: +4000. Thursday: +2000 to +2500.
Los Angeles Chargers – Opening: +3000. Thursday: +2700 to +2700.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Opening: +3500. Thursday: +2700 to +2700.
Chicago Bears – Opening: +4000. Thursday: +3500 to +3500.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
