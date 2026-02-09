Five Lessons Packers Should Have Learned from Super Bowl

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Seattle Seahawks on Sunday won their first Super Bowl since 2013 by beating the New England Patriots, who went from back-to-back 4-13 seasons to the precipice of winning the championship.

Following another spinning-of-the-wheels season, here are five lessons that could help the Green Bay Packers finally get back atop Mount Lombardi.

1. Unleash Javon Bullard

An argument could have been made for Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon winning Super Bowl MVP. Witherspoon, who moves into the slot in the nickel package, had four tackles, one sack, three quarterback hits and one pass defensed.

Witherspoon had a quarterback hit on third down on the opening series to force a punt, a sack on third down on the second series to force a punt and a quarterback hit that resulted in the game-clinching pick-six.

Next Gen Stats credited Witherspoon with four pressures in the game. During the regular season, he ranked second among cornerbacks with 10 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Javon Bullard is the Packers’ nickel defender. He rushed the passer only 12 times all season, resulting in one pressure. Bullard is an athletic, physical and instinctive player. New defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon needs to turn him loose.

2. Attack, Attack, Attack

Seattle didn’t blitz often but dominated the game with its pressure. According to Next Gen Stats , it blitzed on only 13.2 percent of Drake Maye’s dropbacks. That’s a really low rate, but the four-man rush dictated the game for two reasons.

The first is talent. The Seahawks have a deep group of defensive linemen and they all can rush the passer. The second in scheme. The defense led by coach Mike Macdonald and coordinated by Aden Durde stunted on 45.3 percent of Maye’s dropbacks, according to Pro Football Focus .

The result was Maye facing pressure on a staggering 52.8 percent of his dropbacks. That’s tough duty for any quarterback but especially for a young quarterback. When pressured, he was 11-of-20 for 135 yards with two interceptions and six sacks.

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other hand, New England blitzed early and often, and it was a big reason why it had even a snowball’s chance of coming from behind in the second half.

The Patriots blitzed on 53.7 percent of Sam Darnold’s dropbacks. The result is Darnold never got close to finding a rhythm, finishing 19-of-38 passing for 202 yards. He was sacked only once but was pressured on 41.5 percent of his dropbacks, according to Next Gen. When pressured, he was 6-of-15 for 64 yards, though he did throw one touchdown pass.

In 2025 with Jeff Hafley as coordinator, the Packers 20.4 percent of the time, which ranked 24th, according to Pro Football Reference . The new coordinator is Jonathan Gannon. He was the head coach of the Cardinals the last three seasons. Last year, they blitzed 24.1 percent of the time, which ranked 15th.

For reference, New England was 10th in blitz rate (25.9 percent) and Seattle was 26th (19.3 percent).

The moral to the story is it doesn’t matter how you get to the quarterback as long as you get to the quarterback. Gannon’s got to figure that out, because the evaporation of the pass rush following Micah Parsons’ injury ruined any chance of the Packers making a playoff run. A healthy Devonte Wyatt would help. So would unleashing Edgerrin Cooper.

3. Get Lockdown Cornerback

Everyone – well, everyone other than GM Brian Gutekunst – knew Green Bay’s cornerback corps would be an issue in 2025. Predictably, it was.

The Patriots have one stud, Christian Gonzalez, who the Packers could have drafted in 2023 when they took Lukas Van Ness following the Aaron Rodgers trade. Pass rush was a bigger need at the time, so Gutekunst’s decision was logical. However, Van Ness has been underwhelming with 8.5 sacks through three seasons while Gonzalez was second-team All-Pro in 2024 and a Pro Bowler in 2025.

New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks receiver Rashid Shaheed. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the Super Bowl, he was targeted eight times and had as many pass breakups (three) as completions allowed. According to Next Gen, he was matched against NFL Offensive Player of the Year Jaxon Smith-Njigba 14 times and allowed only one catch.

The Seahawks have two studs at cornerback, led by the aforementioned Devon Witherspoon. He was the fifth pick of the 2023 draft so obviously out of Green Bay’s reach. Josh Jobe, on the other hand, went undrafted in 2022 and signed with Philadelphia. He started three games in two seasons for the Eagles, was released at the end of training camp in 2024 and signed to Seattle’s practice squad.

In 2025, Jobe played in 16 games with 15 starts. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 51.8 percent catch rate with three touchdowns, one interception and a 75.2 passer rating in the regular season. On Sunday, Next Gen charged him wit 3-of-10 passing for just 11 yards.

Jobe will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and probably will be out of reach financially for Green Bay. Regardless of whether it’s good drafting (Gonzalez) or good fortune (Jobe), the Packers must do better at cornerback. They can’t possibly be taken seriously as a championship contender in 2026 if they run it back with Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine.

Between the pass rush and coverage, Seattle's defense dominated from the opening snap in giving renewed lift to the old mantra that defense wins championships.

Time and again, former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley praised his unit’s play style and how hard they played and how they swarmed to the football. It will be up to new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, who had to deal with Seattle’s defense in the NFC West, to raise Green Bay’s level of play another notch or two.

“We swarm to the ball,” said Seahawks safety Julian Love, who had a fourth-quarter interception. “We make them line up and earn it each play. It’s a style thing. They were getting excited (when) they got a 4- or 5-yard run, and then we create a negative play the next play. It's just us lining up again and again on defense to just impose our will.”

4. Get Running Back With Juice

Josh Jacobs almost certainly will be back for another season as Green Bay’s primary running back. And he should. He’s a heart-and-soul player. Whether it was Jacobs or Emanuel Wilson, the running game as a whole struggled in 2025.

The Packers hoped they’d have a dynamic one-two punch when they signed Jacobs in free agency in 2024 and then drafted MarShawn Lloyd in the third round. Lloyd, of course, has been nothing but injured, playing in only one game in his career.

The Packers obviously can’t go into the upcoming season counting on Lloyd to be a contributor. With Wilson and Chris Brooks set to be restricted free agents, there could be considerable upheaval in the backfield. However it shakes out, the Packers need to find a running back with some of the juice provided by Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs against New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker carried 27 times for 135 yards and added two catches for 26 yards. Of Seattle’s four plays of 20-plus yards, he had three. According to Next Gen, he had 102 rushing yards after contact and broke nine tackles. His speed frequently resulted in Patriots being a half-step behind and missing the tackle. He hit 15 mph on eight runs, as many 15-mph runs as Jacobs in his final seven games.

5. Go For It

No, this doesn’t mean go for it on fourth down. It’s go for it personnel-wise.

We hit on this before the game , but no general manager makes more personnel moves than Seattle’s John Schneider. He added players at the last three trade deadlines, with defensive lineman Leonard Williams in 2023, linebacker Ernest Jones IV in 2024 and receiver/returner Rashid Shaheen in 2025.

Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

They all had big roles in getting to the Super Bowl, and Jones recorded a team-high 11 tackles on Sunday.

The Patriots with Eliot Wolf spent $364 million on outside free agents – almost $95 million more than any other team. Almost two-thirds of the Patriots’ Super Bowl roster was new to the team compared to 2024, an absurd number.

To be sure, Wolf is operating in a different reality than Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst with quarterback Drake Maye on his rookie deal. Wolf’s aggressive approach in big-money free agency paid dividends, but so did his signings of center Garrett Bradbury, receiver Mack Hollins and defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson from the bargain bin.

Seattle was fourth in free-agent spending, with quarterback Sam Darnold making almost half of the $205 million spent by Schneider.

By and large, Gutekunst is on the right path here. Trading for Micah Parsons was about as big a “go for it” personnel move as a general manager can make. The signings of guard Aaron Banks and cornerback Nate Hobbs didn’t work out but it’s not as if Gutekunst opted to sit on the team checkbook.

Gutekunst last offseason took a shot on former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons. New England took a shot on Chaisson, another former first-round pick. Chaisson set across-the-board career highs with 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for losses and 18 quarterback hits during the regular season, and he added another three sacks in the playoffs.

While Wolf hit a home run with Chaisson, Gutekunst swung and missed with Simmons. And that’s OK. There should always be a reclamation project or two on the training camp roster.

Gutekunst has been infinitely more aggressive than his predecessor, Ted Thompson, but there’s a wide gulf between him and the last two Super Bowl-building general managers, Schneider and Philadelphia’s Howie Roseman. New team President Ed Policy should push Gutekunst to be even more aggressive, whether it’s adding to the top of the roster or churning the bottom.

