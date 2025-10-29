Great Pass (And Questionable Decision) Highlight Jordan Love’s Player of Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his sensational, record-setting performance at the Pittsburgh Steelers
Love became the first quarterback in NFL history with 20 consecutive completions during a game in which he finished with at least 350 passing yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.
The 14th of those completions was the most impressive.
And the most questionable.
On the second-to-last play of the third quarter, Love sprinted out to his right and uncorked a bomb back across the middle. Christian Watson made a leaping catch over the safety for a gain of 33, which set up Josh Jacobs for the go-ahead touchdown.
The throw was impressive. But what about the decision?
“It’s one of those where you’re like, ‘No, no, no, yes,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “I was watching Rome and he was getting tugged on, and I saw the flag. So, I don’t know if he saw it and just threw it up. I think he was more focused on the safety, and saw how low the safety was. But I would say that’s just the trust that he has in Christian Watson that he’s going to go make that play for him.”
That play was a point of conversation between Love and quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion.
“We talked about that one as being a late decision,” Love said. “A bad, mortal sin as a quarterback throwing late across the middle. Which, you know it is. And it worked out, and there’s been instances where it hasn’t worked out.
“So, it’s one of those ones where you’ve got to just figure out how to play the play the play in that moment and weigh that risk. If you think Christian’s going to be able to get to it, I’m going to be able to put it where I need to, it worked out and it’s one of those ones you just kind of learn from, you put in the back pocket and move forward.”
Love had one of the best games of his career. Love’s 134.2 passer rating was his best in his 40 career starts.
The 20 consecutive completions was the best of his professional career, obviously, since it tied Brett Favre’s franchise-record streak. How about in college or high school?
“I don’t know, honestly,” Love said. “I don’t know who keeps stats like that in high school. I’m not sure.”
The thing that was striking was nobody noticed in the moment.
“I can’t say that I’ve been a part of that,” LaFleur said. “And what’s funny is in-game, I had no idea, to be honest with you. Just matter of fact, the PR guy for the Steelers told me after the game – we go back to Notre Dame, so he gave me a heads up. And I knew it was going well but, I guess in the moment, I didn’t realize it was going that well.”
Love didn’t know until after the game, either.
With Love “in the zone,” the Packers scored 28 points in the second half to turn a 16-7 deficit into a 35-19 lead. In a game in which Aaron Rodgers was in the spotlight, it was Love’s efficiency that stole the show.
“Definitely, any time you play well, it’s always a confidence booster,” he said. “For you, as a team, as an offense, coming away with a win and being able to put up a good second half like that, all those things are confidence boosters. I think getting the Player of the Week, those are just cool accolades for the side. I think, obviously, the way you go out there and play, playing well gives you confidence going forward.”
To come through in one of the NFL’s most-hyped games of the year should pay dividends down the road.
“It’s really just be able to have a big-time performance in a big-time game,” Watson said. “The goals and where this team envisions ourselves a couple months from now, we’re going to need to have big games in big-time games. Just got to keep that ball rolling and stack those weeks.”
Love won Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks to end the 2023 regular season, so this week’s honor is the third of his career. It’s the third-most in franchise history, though he’s a career behind Rodgers (19) and Favre (12).
“I think he’s done a hell of a job,’ LaFleur said. “I think you could argue that Tuck(er Kraft) could have gotten that thing, as well. But I think that’s a great thing for our team, obviously, when your quarterback is playing really good football. It’s good for everybody.”