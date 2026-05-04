Here’s What Packers QB Tyrod Taylor Will Bring as Malik Willis’ Replacement

Tyrod Taylor has played 100 regular-season games. He’s never taken a snap against the Green Bay Packers.

His 101st game might come with the Packers.

The Packers added to their crowded quarterback room on Monday by signing veteran Tyrod Taylor, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. In a related move, the Packers released Desmond Ridder, according to a source.

Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is signing with the Packers, per source.



A new No. 2 in Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/FFPzhOBLbb — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 4, 2026

“I just met him before I walked in the door” for his introductory news conference, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said. “He’s a good player, man. Played against him a long time, but he’s accurate, and he’s mobile, so those are the two things that pop. And he’s a playmaker, you know? So, he can deliver the ball accurately, and it’s hard to get him down in the pocket.”

Taylor, who will turn 37 about a week into training camp, is 29-31-1 as a starter. He was the Bills’ starting quarterback from 2015 through 2017. Over the past seven seasons, he’s started 19 games for the Chargers, Texans, Giants and Jets.

He spent the last two seasons for the Jets. He went 1-3 as a starter with 59.7 percent completion rate with five touchdowns, five interceptions and a 72.9 passer rating.

“Accurate deep-ball passer, still mobile and can extend plays,” Taylor said after signing with the Jets in 2024 . “I think the true definition of a dual-threat quarterback.”

Quarterback Battle Shakeup

Ridder was a third-round pick by Atlanta in 2022 who started 18 games during his career. The Packers are swapping out a 26-year-old backup for a 36-year-old backup. To be sure, Taylor is not Malik Willis from a skill-set perspective. Father Time has taken away some of his mobility, but he averaged 5.3 yards on 27 rushing attempts for the Jets last season – not far off his career mark of 5.6.

“I’ve been around for a while but, at the same time, I don’t feel old, either,” he said after his scrambling ability played a key role in a come-from-behind win over Atlanta last year .

While 2025 sixth-round pick Kyle McCord and 2026 undrafted rookie Kyron Drones are on the roster, Taylor automatically is the front-runner to replace Willis as the No. 2 quarterback behind Jordan Love.

“That’d be nice,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft of having a top-tier backup. “I’m excited about the competition in that room and we’ll see if we add to it along the way.

“But it’s a really important thing for us. Jordan, the last two years has missed some time and we’ve needed somebody to come in there and play at a high level to help win those games, so whoever’s called upon we’re going to expect that and when you lose a guy like Malik, it is something you’re going to have to replace, and we’re going to try to do that.”

During his two seasons with Green Bay, Willis started three games and played key roles in a few others. So, Taylor could have a key role for a team with a limited margin for error after sneaking into the playoffs the last three years. His experience should be a big asset.

“As a quarterback, you have to be a leader, you have to be able to perform under pressure, and you have to be a guy that the team, the coaches, the organization can count on in crunch time. On the field you truly have to be a dependable person,” he said. “There are other factors that go into quarterback play, but those three speak out to me.”

Presumably, Taylor will be the No. 2. That will leave it to McCord, who was drafted by the Eagles last year, didn’t play in a game as a rookie and signed with the Packers after the season, and Drones, the uber-talented dual-threat quarterback from Virginia Tech, to be the No. 3 quarterback, with that player likely to land on the practice squad to hone his craft.

Perfect Timing

Taylor, who also played at Virginia Tech, signed with the Packers about three weeks before the start of OTAs. That should get him plenty of time to learn the offense so he can hit the ground running on the practice field.

“Football hasn’t changed from a schematic standpoint,” Taylor told FanSided . “How to get guys open and how to attack defenses, it just looks different in different systems ... being part of multiple systems, you can get a hold of a new system fairly easily, it’s just about learning the verbiage.”

Age is just a number, Taylor said after leading the Jets to a 27-24 victory against Atlanta last season.

“It’s just staying in the routine,” he said. “I’ve been fortunate to learn from a bunch of veterans early in my career, pick their brains about what it took to create longevity in this league. Over the years, I’ve created a routine for myself and I try to stick with it. Some days the body doesn’t want to do it, but it’s gotten to a point where it works for me and I’m just trying to be consistent.”

In that game, the Falcons led 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter, but Taylor tied the game with a 10-yard touchdown run with 1:53 to play and led the winning drive that Nick Folk capped with a 56-yard field goal.

“I don’t feel my age,” Taylor said. “I know it’s a reality, but I still train hard, take care of my body as best as I can. Even when I’m not starting, my routine is the same, and I think that gives me the best chance. I’ve also been blessed, thank God and my parents, for good genes.”

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