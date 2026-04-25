Positions of Strength, Weakness and Potential Packers Picks in Day 3 of Draft

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to have five picks on the third and final day of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“You wouldn’t mind moving around a little bit,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of Day 2. “I think the board is strong, and there’s good players up there. It’s always hard just to stick to the very best player available, but particularly on the third day, I think if you can do that, you’re better off. And so, I don’t feel like a pressing need. I didn’t feel that coming into this draft, and I don’t feel that now that we have to go just fill a spot. So, hopefully, I can have the discipline to kind of just stay there and take the best player and do that.”

Before he starts “moving around a little bit,” here are Green Bay’s picks for Day 3.

Fourth Round, No. 120

Fifth Round, No. 153 (Dontayvion Wicks trade)

Sixth Round, No. 201

Seventh Round, No. 236

Seventh Round, No. 255 (compensatory).

Having selected a cornerback in the second round and a defensive tackle in the third round, depth on the offensive line and edge, a potential No. 2 running back and maybe another receiver could be priorities on Saturday. A penetrating defensive tackle and a blocking tight end could be on the to-do list, as well.

Focusing on positions of need, here is our ranking of the available talent, including whether the board is strong or weak.

Quarterbacks

Strong or weak?: It’s the top two players on this list, and then everybody else.

Our best available: North Dakota State’s Cole Payton, Arkansas’ Taylen Green, Tennessee’s Joey Aguilar, Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson, Minnesota State-Moorhead’s Jack Strand, Iowa’s Mark Gronowski, Texas Tech’s Behren Morton, Virginia Tech’s Kyron Drones.

Green Bay’s need: A quarterback to add to the mix alongside Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord in the battle to replace Malik Willis as Jordan Love’s backup.

Packers in the fourth?: Taylen Green has a Willis-style skill-set, if Gutekunst is inclined to use his top pick of Day 3 on a potential No. 3 quarterback.

Running Backs

Strong or weak?: Strong with the first four.

Green Bay’s need: With the departure of Emanuel Wilson and perpetually injured status of MarShawn Lloyd, the Packers could use a sidekick for Josh Jacobs.

Our best available: Arkansas’ Mike Washington Jr., Penn State’s Kaytron Allen, Penn State’s Nichols Singleton, Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson, Toledo’s Chip Trayanum, Indiana’s Roman Hemby, Clemson’s Adam Randall, Ohio State’s C.J. Donaldson.

Packers in the fourth?: All of those top four players on the list would be excellent fits for the Packers. Washington had a “30” visit and is one of the top available players, period. Washington, Allen and Singleton have the size the Packers desire and could develop into No. 1 backs.

Receivers

Strong or weak?: Strong early.

Green Bay’s need: Before the start of Day 2, the Packers extended Jayden Reed’s contract. If Gutekunst gets an extension done with Christian Watson, which he “absolutely” wants to do, Green Bay’s long-term Big Four are Watson, Reed, Matthew Golden and Savion Williams. So, this is not a pressing need but the Packers have typically had a more-the-merrier receiver corps.

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our best available: Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt, North Dakota State’s Bryce Lance, Connecticut’s Skyler Bell, Baylor’s Josh Coleman, Georgia’s Colbie Young, Connecticut’s Skyler Bell, Kentucky’s Kendrick Law, Cincinnati’s Jeff Caldwell, Florida’s J. Michael Sturdivant, Georgia’s Dillon Bell, East Carolina’s Anthony Smith.

Packers in the fourth?: The Packers have two smaller receivers with Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed, who was signed to a contract extension on Friday. So, it stands to reason that the Packers would be looking for a bigger receiver, such as Sarratt and Lance.

Lance has a blend of size and speed reminiscent of another North Dakota State product, Green Bay’s Christian Watson. Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick had Sarratt as his No. 91 prospect.

“Sarratt has tremendous hands, ball skills and toughness,” he wrote. “He’s a quality blocker and one of the nation’s best contested-catch receivers to go along with a nuanced route runner. Sarratt lacks elite long speed and short-area quickness, but he owns an impressive track record of production.”

Offensive Line

Strong or weak?: Strong.

Green Bay’s need: Aside from Darian Kinnard, the Packers don’t have any proven depth. That’s true at the critical positions of left tackle and center.

Our best available tackles: Memphis’ Travis Burke, Mississippi’s Diego Pounds, Boston College’s Jude Bowry, Penn State’s Drew Shelton, Notre Dame’s Aamil Wagner, Oregon’s Isaiah World, Kansas’ Enrique Cruz.

Our best available interior linemen: Notre Dame G Bill Schrauth, Kentucky G Jalen Farmer, Kansas State C Sam Hecht, Auburn G Jeremiah Wright, Illinois G Josh Gesky, Auburn G Dillon Wade, Michigan State C Matt Gulbin.

Our best available versatile linemen: Duke OL Brian Parker, Boston College G/T Logan Taylor, Oklahoma G/C Febechi Nwaiwu, Boise State G/T Kage Casey, Kentucky G/C Jager Burton, Washington G/T/C Carver Willis.

Packers in the fourth?: Who would argue with Duke’s Brian Parker at this spot? He’s got a wealth of experience at right tackle and has been working at center through the draft process. The Packers don’t have an obvious backup at left tackle. Burke, Pounds, Bowry and Shelton would all fit.

“My favorite of this year’s projected position switchers, Parker is a three-year starting right tackle whose burly frame, core strength and underrated athleticism project best inside at the next level,” wrote Fox Sports’ Rob Rang .

If Parker is gone, and that’ll probably be the case, Pounds has the goods at left tackle and Nwaiwu and Burton have proven versatility.

Tight Ends

Green Bay’s need: A tight end who can block.

Strong or weak?: Weak in terms of tight ends who fit the need.

Our best available: Cincinnati’s Joe Royer, Utah’s Dallen Bentley, Penn State’s Khalil Dinkins, SMU’s Matthew Hibner, BYU’s Carsen Ryan, LSU’s Bauer Sharp.

Packers in the fourth?: None.

Edge

Strong or weak?: Weak. A strong group has been picked over thoroughly. Of Dane Brugler’s top 16 at the position, only Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton (No. 13) is available.

Green Bay’s need: The Packers didn’t win a game without Micah Parsons last season. Since then, the Packers said good-bye to Rashan Gary and Kingsley Enagbare. Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver and Brenton Cox are giant unknowns.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws under pressure from Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Our best available: Penn State’s Dani Dennis-Sutton, Alabama’s LT Overton, Central Michigan’s Michael Heldman, Iowa’s Max Llewellyn, Utah’s Logan Fano, USC’s Anthony Lucas, Northwestern’s Aidan Hubbard, Duke’s Vincent Anthony Jr., Central Florida’s Nyjalik Kelly, Wisconsin’s Mason Reiger. Heldman had a “30” visit.

Packers in the fourth?: It’s a surprise that Dennis-Sutton is available. He is a true four-down player with his ability to stop the run, rush the passer and block kicks. It’s a big drop-off from there.

Defensive Tackles

Strong or weak?: Decent, should Gutekunst want to add to third-round pick Chris McClellan.

Green Bay’s need: McClellan is the run-stopper. That would make a penetrator the potential target. Remember, Devonte Wyatt is entering his final season under contract.

Our best available: Florida State’s Darrell Jackson Jr., South Carolina’s Nick Barrett, Southeastern Louisiana’s Kaleb Proctor, Oklahoma’s Gracen Halton, Georgia Tech’s Jordan van den Berg, Michigan’s Rayshaun Benny, Arkansas’ Cameron Ball, Clemson’s Demonte Capehart, Louisville’s Rene Konga, Tennessee’s Bryson Eason, Alabama’s Tim Keenan, Cincinnati’s Dontay Corleone, Washington’s Anterio Thompson.

Packers in the fourth?: In terms of havoc-creating prospects, Proctor or Halton would be a good fit. Proctor, you’ll recall, had a “30” visit.

Cornerbacks

Strong or weak?: Strong. Gutekunst wanted to add multiple corners; that opportunity should be available.

Green Bay’s need: Developmental depth, with only Benjamin St-Juste and second-round pick Brandon Cisse under contract in 2027.

Our best available: Tennessee’s Jermond McCoy, Texas’ Malik Muhammad, Stephen F. Austin’s Charles Demmings, Texas A&M’s Will Lee, Florida’s Devin Moore, Washington’s Ephesians Prysock, North Carolina’s Thaddeus Dixon, Toledo’s Andre Fuller, Stanford’s Collin Wright, Wake Forest’s Karon Prunty, Akron’s Malcolm DeWalt IV, Alabama’s Domani Jackson, Ohio State’s Lorenzo Styles.

Packers in the fourth?: Probably not because of who they picked in the second, though at some point maybe McCoy would be worth the risk. At the end of the draft, Prunty and DeWalt had “30” visits.

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