Here’s Why Jordan Love Absolutely Will Be Waiting All Day for Sunday Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The theme song for NBC’s Sunday Night Football is Carrie Underwood’s Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.

Nobody will be more eager for Sunday night than Jordan Love, who will lead the Green Bay Packers into a primetime showdown against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love has been the brightest star under the primetime light. He is 4-0-1 in five career starts, and has been sensational in each.

Week 13 of 2023, 27-19 win over the Chiefs: Love was 25-of-36 for 267 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 118.6 passer rating.

Week 17 of 2023, 33-10 win at the Vikings: Love was 24-of-33 for 256 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 125.3 passer rating.

Week 15 of 2024, 30-13 win at the Seahawks: Love was 20-of-27 for 229 yards with two touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 124.8 passer rating.

Week 4 of 2025, 40-40 tie at the Cowboys: Love was 31-of-43 for 337 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 118.1 passer rating.

Week 8 of 2025, 35-25 win at the Steelers: Love was 29-of-37 for 360 yards with three touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 134.2 passer rating.

The five-start total is rather absurd, with Love completing 73.3 percent of his passes for 1,449 yards with 14 touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 124.0 passer rating.

Jordan Love’s the Best Ever

Love has thrown 176 passes during his Sunday night starts. That’s the highest passer rating of all-time among quarterbacks who’ve thrown at least 175 passes as a starter, according to Stathead . Drew Brees was next with 121.7; they are the only quarterbacks with a Sunday night passer rating of 121.7.

That’s impressive considering four of those five starts came on the road.

Over the past three-plus seasons, 26 quarterbacks have thrown at least 50 passes in Sunday night starts. Love is first in passer rating (Brock Purdy is second at 119.6), first in completion percentage (Drake Maye is second at 71.6), first in touchdowns (Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes are second with 12 in eight games apiece), fourth in yards per attempt (8.2; Purdy is first with 9.0). Love and Joe Burrow are the only quarterbacks with zero interceptions; Love has thrown 176 passes compared to 122 for Burrow).

Love is one of four quarterbacks with double-digits touchdowns. The other three quarterbacks have thrown at least five interceptions.

He’ll have to be at his best considering the high-powered opponent.

“They’re a good offense,” Love said this week. “Dak Prescott is a very good quarterback. They’ve got a lot of good weapons over there, some great receivers, so you know what it is. They find ways to put up points week after week.

“Last year, it was a shootout game. Who’s going to score last was really the mindset. In that game, you’ve just got to keep your head down, keep putting up points as an offense, attack the field every time you get an opportunity and just have that mindset that you’re going to go score, as well.”

Jordan Love Coming Off Historic Performance

Love lit up the Cowboys on the road on Sunday night last year but settled for a 40-40 tie.

“Love was actually my scout-team quarterback my second year as a QC there,” Cowboys defensive coordinator Brandon Parker said. “To see the way he's grown, he's very talented. He can make every throw on the field. You see him taking command at the line of scrimmage.

“Anytime you have history with people, you kind of know some things in terms of how they think and what they want to do, how they see you, I think that's most important. I think they've done a great job evolving.”

The Packers are coming off their best game of the season. With the offensive line providing the protection, Love tore apart Chicago’s defense with one long completion after another in a blowout win.

Love threw for 367 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80.6 percent of his passing attempts against the Bears. With that, Love became the only quarterback in the NFL this season to hit 350 yards, two touchdowns and 80.0 percent accuracy, according to Stats Perform’s Opta data. He joined Aaron Rodgers (twice) as the only Packers quarterbacks to achieve that feat since 1950.

How can Love build on that success in order for the Packers to extend their winning streak to three games and score an important win over another team that expects to be in the playoff race until the end of the season?

“You’ve got to keep stacking,” Love said. “We talk about it in the locker room all the time and team meetings, you have a game like that, you’ve got to be able to follow it up with another great performance. That’s the mindset heading into this week. We’ve got to be able to stack wins and get rolling as an offense and as a team.

“Just comes back to it’s a new week. You’ve got to learn from the mistakes, learn from the good things that happened last week, and move on. Flush it, put all the focus on Dallas this week and understand that they’re going to be a hungry team coming in here – Sunday Night Football – so we’re excited about it. What a great opportunity to just continue to stack, keep improving as a team and take it one week at a time.”

Here's the early story on Packers RB Josh Jacobs being removed from the exempt list but a suspension is possible. ⬇️https://t.co/NBd95kuhOq — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

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