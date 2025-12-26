Huge Quarterback News Before Packers Host Ravens

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordan Love is out for Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens due to the concussion sustained last week against the Chicago Bears.

That means a likely backup battle at quarterback with Green Bay’s Malik Willis, who suffered an injured throwing shoulder against the Bears, going against Tyler Huntley, who is expected to start for the Ravens with Lamar Jackson doubtful with an injured back.

Clayton Tune, a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals who was signed to the practice squad after final roster cuts, will be Willis’ backup. The Packers did not announce whether he’d be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the 53-man roster. Because it’s a Saturday game, they can make additional roster moves by 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Packers did create a roster spot by placing linebacker Kristian Welch on injured reserve.

Jordan Love Doesn’t Clear Concussion Protocol

Love practiced all week, leading to optimism that he’d clear the concussion protocol, but concussions are not the same as sprained ankles. He did not clear the protocol; the decision has nothing to do with the Packers clinching a playoff berth on Thursday.

“I don’t even like to say the C-word, but (pause) it’s just a very delicate issue, you know what I’m saying?” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday. “We’ve seen it with certain guys (when) they come in, they feel great one day and then the next day they don’t. So, it is a little bit of a moving target.”

Willis was sharp off the bench against Chicago, completing 9-of-11 passes for 121 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. He added 10 carries for 44 yards.

Willis was sacked twice. One came at the end of regulation, when he was dumped on his throwing shoulder by Montez Sweat. Willis played through the injury and hit Jayden Reed for 31 yards to get the Packers into scoring position. Moments later, on third-and-1, he fought ahead for a 0-yard sack, which set up fourth-and-1, when he fumbled the snap.

Still, Willis fashioned a 142.8 passer rating after spending the week emulating Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

“I think it just kind of attributes to him as a player,” receiver Christian Watson said this week. “I think that he’s just a good quarterback. He approaches every single day like he’s the starter. I think that’s just his mentality and when he gets his opportunity, (and) it definitely shows.

“He works the same each and every day. We get reps with him each and every day, too, regardless of him being the second guy, so I mean I think it all just comes down to who he is as a player, his mentality when it comes to him getting opportunities. He’s been great for us.”

Willis on Tuesday said his shoulder felt “smooth.” He didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness but was back at practice as limited participation on Thursday.

“I try to take it one day at a time, but I would assume that I’m going to be ready,” Willis said.

Willis, as is his way, downplayed what he did in the game.

“Just taking it one play at a time,” he said. “Obviously, Jordan gets most of the reps and I just try to focus on those ones I might be a little uncomfortable with, and doubling down and getting those extra mental reps. Can’t really take one thing from another game to another. More than anything, you just take the experience and understanding that critical type of moment, you’ve got to just be more careful and try to communicate a little better.”

Love ranks among the league leaders with a 101.2 passer rating. In limited action, Willis’ passer rating is 146.1. He’s 12-of-14 passing for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He moved the offense in place of Love at the Giants and at the Bears, just like he did in starts against the Colts and Titans in starts last season.

Willis and safety Xavier McKinney attended Roswell (Ga.) High School together.

“Hey, man, I’ve been seeing him do that since high school,” McKinney said this week. “So, the things that you know he does, like, I literally have been seeing it since high school. So, I’m never surprised. It never catches me off-guard. When I see him out there and make a play, I’m like, ‘OK, he been doing that.’ But it’s good to see him get these opportunities.

“Obviously, it’s not in a way that you would want, but it’s like, ‘Damn, I’m glad he getting this opportunity, and making the most of this opportunity.’ And I always tell him, like, ‘It’s going to pay off.’ And he knows that, so he’ll do that – work hard. He had great dude. So, sh**, we all love to see it.”

Like the Packers getting ready for the Ravens amid the uncertainty of Jackson or Huntley, the Ravens had to do the same this week.

“I think that the benefit that they have is that Malik Willis has been there for a year or two now, and he's actually started games for them,” Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr told reporters this week. “So, if you look at the game when he came in against Chicago last Saturday, the offense didn't change; [they were] still running the football, [using the] play-action pass, still taking their shots down the field.

“I think the element that Malik adds is a little different than Jordan [Love]’s, [which] is the QB-designed run game. So, Jordan Love, he'll do that in certain situations, but that spikes up when Malik Willis is in at QB. The way they were calling the game, they felt comfortable with them just running with Malik running their offense. So, it won't be a big difference preparation-wise. We'd just have to be ready for more QB-driven plays if Malik starts and plays.”

Updated Packers-Ravens Injury Reports

Meanwhile, the Packers added let guard Aaron Banks (neck/illness) and receiver/kickoff returner Savion Williams (foot/illness) to the injury report as questionable due to illness.

Six players are on the injury report due to illness.

Packers Final Injury Report

Added to injured reserve: LB Kristian Welch (ankle).

Out: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion), G John Williams (back).

Questionable: LB Aaron Banks (neck/illness), CB Bo Melton (illness), C Sean Rhyan (knee/illness), RT Zach Tom (knee/back), S Evan Williams (knee), WR Christian Watson (shoulder/illness), WR Savion Wiliams (foot/illness), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/illness).

Ravens Final Injury Report

Out: DT Taven Bryan (knee).

Doubtful: QB Lamar Jackson (back).

Questionable: LB Jay Higgins IV (knee).

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News