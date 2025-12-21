If Nothing Changes, This Phrase Will Be Written on Packers’ 2025 Tombstone

What a disaster.

All the Green Bay Packers had to do to beat the Chicago Bears on Saturday night was recover an onside kick. Such a task is not improbable. In fact, it’s almost a formality these days in the NFL. Going into Saturday’s fateful bounce of the ball, NFL teams were recovering onside kicks at a clip of 92 percent.

Instead, Romeo Doubs bobbled the ball and started a collapse of epic proportions.

The collapse finished with Caleb Williams throwing a 46-yard dagger to D.J. Moore to hand the Packers a defeat after victory was almost assuredly in their hands.

What happened was not just the end of a game. It felt like the end of any legitimate chance the Packers have to compete for a Super Bowl.

Maybe those chances went down the drain when Micah Parsons left the field in Denver with a torn ACL. Some of the fears about the defense, however, looked to be quelled for the first 58 minutes. Chicago’s offense was mostly inept through the night and unable to move the ball with any consistency.

Combine that defensive effort with an offense that has struggled in the red zone recently but continues to move the ball, the Packers had the makings of a good group on offense and defense.

“Just too many critical errors in critical moments,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

He was putting it lightly.

Had the Packers finished off the Bears, they’d have grabbed the NFC North lead and had the inside track of getting the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Getting the two seed would mean the Packers would have the potential to host two playoff games before a potential road trip for the NFC Championship Game.

Of course, if the NFC’s top seed were to trip up in the divisional round, the road to the Super Bowl would run through Lambeau Field.

That’s all but gone now. Saturday’s loss means the Packers need to win the remainder of their games and get some help from the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The Fox broadcast noted that the loser of Saturday’s game had a 14 percent chance to win the division. That’s not quite the Lloyd Christmas-level of chance, but it’s a significant drop considering the Packers were just mere moments away from walking out of Chicago with a big boost to their chances of winning a division title.

Instead, if the Packers manage to get into the playoffs, it’s far more likely than not that it will be as the seventh seed. That would be the third consecutive year that has happened with LaFleur and Jordan Love at the helm.

The immense likelihood is the Packers will only play one more game at Lambeau Field this season. That will be Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens.

There will be comparisons made to the 2010 team that won three straight road games to get to Super Bowl Sunday before bathing in green and gold confetti in Arlington, Texas. Spare me those comparisons. That team had stars at all three levels of their defense, and they all made big plays in the postseason.

This Green Bay defense is good, but it doesn’t make nearly enough big plays, and it certainly will not make enough big plays with Parsons on the sideline.

In fact, even when they do make a big play, it gets taken away, as evidenced by Warren Brinson’s sack of Caleb Williams getting wiped away due to Brinson’s facemask penalty.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

Green Bay’s last captain standing on offense was Josh Jacobs, and he fumbled points away in the red zone to give Chicago new life.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

Xavier McKinney has had three passes hit his hands the last two weeks and has zero interceptions to show for it. That included one on the opening possession of the third quarter at Chicago.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

Doubs, a player lauded for his steadiness, bobbled an onside kick to take the Bears off life support.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

After the onside kick, Keisean Nixon, Green Bay’s top cornerback, appeared to drop his man in coverage for Williams’ game-tying touchdown pass.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

Malik Willis and Sean Rhyan botched an exchange on fourth-and-1 in overtime to give Chicago possession.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

Finally, Williams and Moore victimized Nixon again in overtime for one final blow.

It was a critical error in a critical moment.

Perhaps that will be the phrase that will be written on the tombstone of the 2025 Packers.

That might come during wild-card weekend. It might come during the divisional round. If the Packers cannot stop making critical errors, it might be before the postseason even begins and the Packers could find themselves on the outside looking in.

Fast forward from there to an offseason with no first-round pick and limited resources to use to improve the team in free agency, and things start to get interesting quickly.

Can the Packers rebound from this? Sure, they’ll say all the right things.

The reality? They’re far more likely to make another critical error, but that one will be the one that officially ends their season.

