Jeff Hafley on Micah Parsons: ‘He’s Been Incredible’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jeff Hafley was fired up when the Green Bay Packers traded for Micah Parsons. Hafley was fired up before the Packers faced the Detroit Lions. And the second-year defensive coordinator was fired up after the Packers crushed the Lions on Sunday.
“I’m excited because that team last year was one of the best teams in the NFL,” Hafley told SI.com’s Albert Breer following a 27-13 victory. The Lions led the NFL in scoring last season by a significant margin, paving the way for a 15-2 record despite an incredible number of injuries on defense.
The addition of Parsons, of course, was the headliner entering the game. But the Packers’ defense was really good last season, finishing sixth in points allowed and fifth in total defense. It was a sensational debut by Hafley’s unit, which didn’t have a standout cornerback or a reliable pass rush yet still kept opponents off the scoreboard.
Enter Parsons, who over his four seasons in the NFL has been arguably the best pass rusher in the NFL. Since entering the league in 2021, he’s fifth in the league in sacks and first in pressures.
The blockbuster trade came down just a couple days after roster cuts. Parsons arrived in Green Bay last Friday evening and was limited participation at all four practices but immediately made his mark on the game by forcing Jared Goff to check the ball into the flat on the opening third down.
Later, his pressure against stud right tackle Penei Sewell created arguably the biggest play of the game, the red-zone interception by Evan Williams just before halftime. Had the Lions scored a touchdown on that possession and scored again to open the second half, Green Bay’s 17-3 lead – and all the momentum it had created – would have evaporated.
When he talked to reporters on Thursday, Parsons estimated he had learned 80 percent of the playbook. Hafley wouldn’t put it at that number, but said Parsons’ football IQ was “incredible.”
Without Parsons, the Packers had been a good team but lacked the premier players necessary to beat the great teams. Parsons’ presence changes everything.
“Look, I know it’s only been a week, but he’s been incredible,” Hafley told Breer. “For example, most elite pass rushers don’t want to drop into zone coverage. In practice, I called a simulated pressure and he dropped and let R.G. [Rashan Gary] rush. He told me he was willing to do those things – and that’s so cool. He gets it. He knows everyone is going to base their protection on him. He’s willing to drop on a play and set it up for others.
“Most D-linemen won’t do that.”
Green Bay held the Lions to only 13 points, their fewest points since 2023. Detroit finished with 246 yards, with 60 of those coming on a meaningless touchdown drive on its final possession.
The Lions finished last season ranked second in total offense (409.5 yards per game), sixth in rushing (146.4), fourth on third down (47.6 percent) and third in the red zone (69.4 percent). After Week 1, they are 27th in total offense (246.0), 31st in rushing (46.0), 25th on third down (33.3 percent) and 27th in the red zone (25.0 percent).
Star running back Jahmyr Gibbs rushed nine times for 19 yards and caught 10 passes for only 31 yards. Quarterback Jared Goff completed 31-of-39 passes – just about 80.0 percent – but for only 225 yards. With the four sacks, Detroit finished with only 200 net passing yards on 43 dropbacks.
“I think just adding him, man, it boosts us, it boosts our confidence as a defense,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “Especially in the back end, because we know like, ‘All right, we get a guy like that who’s going to get to the quarterback, and for us in the back end, we don’t have to cover for as long sometimes.’’ It ties in together. The coverage ties in with the rush and the rush ties in with the coverage. And I think that happened well today.”
It wasn’t just Parsons. Rashan Gary had 1.5 sacks. Devonte Wyatt had four pressures, including one sack. Colby Wooden had a career-high two tackles for losses. Quay Walker matched his career high with two tackles for losses. Edgerrin Cooper had 12 tackles.
“I think you look at that defense, a lot of people underestimated those guys that are going to step up with the trade, Parsons said. “How many times they rush and we held them to 50 yards rushing? So, we got some real dawgs up front. This team is so loaded and the sky’s the limit and I think we going to be a really good football team.”
From 2022 through 2024, the Lions went 5-1 against Green Bay. Detroit averaged 25 points, 350 total yards and 135 rushing yards. It never got close to hitting any of those marks on Sunday.
“It was just fun to watch,” Hafley said.