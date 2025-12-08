GREEN BAY, Wis. – It takes all 11.

That phrase is straight out of Coaching 101. And it was never more true than on the play that clinched the Green Bay Packers’ pivotal 28-21 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

On fourth-and-1 from the Packers’ 14 with 27 seconds left, Bears coach Ben Johnson chose to use his powerful rushing attack as a decoy. The play was a fake handoff to running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift veered out into the left flat and appeared to be first option for quarterback Caleb Williams. Linebacker Quay Walker was in coverage but collided with cornerback Carrington Valentine. Seeing Swift break open, safety Evan Williams left his man to take away Swift.

Williams’ man was tight end Cole Kmet, who scored the game-sealing touchdown pass last week against Philadelphia after a play-action fake. Just like last week, Kmet was going to the end zone to catch a crucial touchdown. Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who was chasing receiver D.J. Moore as he motioned across the formation, saw Kmet breaking open when both players were at the 9.

With a full head of steam, Kmet was streaking toward the end zone. Nixon stopped on a dime and pursued. Kmet was 5 yards deep in the end zone and about 3 yards beyond Nixon when Nixon made a leaping interception that moved the Packers into first place in the NFC North.

“He was saving my butt on this play,” Evan Williams said. “We were all working together but he was definitely my man. Back kind of game out and I knew Quay was on the back, but he would’ve been pitch and catch if he got it to the flat; he was right in front of him (Caleb Williams).

“Kind of off instinct took off and played the flat and was praying that somebody was behind me to make the play on the corner, and sure enough, like, Jesus himself, 25 comes out of the blue and makes a play. I was just like, ‘Thank you, thank you so much.’”

Coach Ben Johnson was hoping Williams would find a completion or run for a yard.

“We had about two or three guys either stacking Swift or right there with Swift,” Caleb Williams said. “I rolled out and saw Cole and I tried to give him a big-boy ball, try and let him go up for it because I ended up seeing 25 (Nixon) start to sprint. So, I tried to slow them up and kind of give him a chance. In those moments, it’s a got-to-have-it moment. And they had a guy trailing me, so, didn’t feel like I could go get it myself.

“Just got to give Cole a better shot at it. I think next time, just extend him a little bit more and kind of lead him. But in those moments, you want to put the ball in play and trust your guy or try to have your guy go make a play and just got to give him a better ball.”

Keisean Nixon makes the game-saving interception. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nixon entered the game ranked third in the NFL with 14 passes defensed but had zero interceptions.

He couldn’t have possibly picked a better time to snare his first interception since exactly one year and two days ago at Detroit.

“I thought he was going to overthrow it over me,” Nixon said, “and then I jumped, and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t grab it,’ and I just grabbed it.”

The interception capped a wild day for Nixon, who gave up the tying touchdown. During one series in the second quarter, he was flagged for illegal use of hands, giving the Bears 5 yards and a first down, and unnecessary roughness for retaliating after Bears receiver Luther Burden briefly had his hand on Nixon’s throat.

Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25), cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) and safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrate after Nixon’s game-sealing interception. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coach Matt LaFleur was furious at the officials. And Nixon, who he benched for two snaps.

“We had a quick conversation, and you’ve got to be smart,” LaFleur said. “You’ve got to keep your poise. I get it. Football is an emotional game, especially when you talk about Packers-Bears. There’s just a heightened sense of emotion, but you’ve got to keep your poise at the end of the day and you can’t do anything that hurts the team.

“However, I will say that I was proud of how he responded and, certainly, I know he had a couple PBUs, and then to have that interception at the end of the game was, obviously, a critical moment.”

Nixon’s motor is always running hot. Perhaps it’s because he’s always been doubted. He went undrafted. He was only a player on special teams. He was only a kick returner. He was only a slot defender.

“He got little short-man syndrome,” defensive end Micah Parsons said. “Little scrappy mother****er. Like he’s so scrappy. He’s not to be played with, bro. He’s small in size but he’s like a pitbull. He’s scrappy on the outside. He knows when to turn it on. He always finds a way and he’s incredibly smart. I don’t think people give him his credit.

“You say a lot of people look at Pat Surtains, the Darrelle Revis of how they describe corners of height, ability, so for his size and how he plays and how he’s been able to step up in the screen game and the pass game and the pass deflections, to me, it doesn’t go unnoticed. I think people give him a lot of sh**, but he’s having a hell of a year and he’s having a better year than some of the highest-paid guys, so I think people should give him more grace than what’s been given to him.”

It was a long second half for Green Bay’s defense. The Packers allowed 71 yards in the first half but 244 after halftime and were stuck on the field for 20 minutes.

But, when they needed to make a play, Williams saved Walker’s bacon and Nixon saved the game.

“That’s what you want,” Nixon said. “You want the best players to make the big plays when the back is against the wall and you’ve got to win. It’s fourth-and-1, there’s no bigger play than that. So, it’s a hell of a win for us, for sure. But we’ve got Denver this week, and then we play them again, so we can’t dwell on that. We can’t lose when we go to Chicago, so we’ve got to play the same way.”

