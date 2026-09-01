Jonnu Smith Explains Why He Signed With Packers, What He’ll Bring to Offense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2024 with the Dolphins, new Green Bay Packers tight end Jonnu Smith caught 88 passes.

Opportunities drive production, obviously, but can Smith be that type of X-factor again?

“You don’t think I can get to 88, man?” Smith replied.

“I’m messing with you, man,” he continued after some banter. “Yeah, every week will change, right? Whatever role that carries for that week, that’s what it is. I can show up on a stat sheet and have five, six, seven, eight catches one week, or another week, it could be zero. But as long as we win it, man, that’s the goal at hand.

“That’s what I’m here for, and that’s what we’re going to do.”

Smith is entering his 10th season in the NFL. He’s caught 345 passes for 3,529 yards and 30 touchdowns. While his blockbuster 2024 was by far the most productive season of his career, he’s caught at least 35 passes six of the last eight seasons.

“He’s been a really good player,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “He’s really versatile. He can kind of do everything you ask of a tight end. He can line up on the line of scrimmage, he can move, he can be one of the move guys in the backfield. Been a tremendous receiver in this league for a long time from the tight end position.”

With his ability to line up across the formation, Smith said he can bring a “plethora of things” to an offense directed by coach Matt LaFleur, who was Smith’s offensive coordinator with the Titans in 2018.

Jonnu Smith made his practice debut today. pic.twitter.com/NXDhI3CcjE — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 1, 2026

“I was just talking to him about this the other day. It’s been great to see him blossom into this established head coach,” Smith said. “And he’s won a lot, man. He’s won a lot over the years here. He’s had a ton of success. I was just with him, what was that, 22 years old when he came in and took over as the OC in Tennessee. And now I’m 31.”

Smith has been in a version of this offense for most of his career. That includes the Dolphins in 2024, when Mike McDaniel was head coach, and the Steelers in 2025, when Arthur Smith – who succeeded LaFleur in Tennessee – was offensive coordinator.

“I’ve been with LaFleur for a while now,” Smith said. “Knowing how he goes about calling plays, knowing how he wants to get guys like the tight end involved and wants to really use guys to their capabilities. The success that he’s had …”

And then Smith changed gears.

“And I didn’t even say probably the No. 1 factor was probably Jordan Love. I didn’t even hit on that yet, man. But you guys have seen him and who he’s been and who he’s grown into over the years. So, I’m excited to play with this guy, man. Really excited.”

At the first team meeting that Smith was a part of, he sat down next to Love.

“Very mature – very mature – and I see why he’s had the success that he’s had,” Smith said. “One of the greatest guys in this locker room, you know what I mean? I’ve just been here a couple of days and just the impact that he has on a teammate, man, is contagious in a positive way, and I’m seeing it firsthand – seeing the kind of person he is, seeing the kind of man he is underneath the helmet.

“So, that’s been really cool to watch these past couple of days. And, obviously, the man that goes out there on Sundays and embraces that football role and puts that helmet on and strap that chinstrap up, that’s another special dude. So, it’s been unique to mesh well with these guys over the past couple of days.”

Smith isn’t an ordinary tight end. At 6-foot-2 5/8, he’s shorter than receiver Christian Watson. However, he’s been a matchup issue throughout his career. In 2024, he tied for fifth among tight ends with 37 catches when aligned in the slot.

What’s made him so good from that spot?

“Just my ability, man, my size, obviously, creating a mismatch and using that to my advantage,” he said. “Always been a catch-and-run guy my whole career, taking pride in not going down easily in this league. I think that’s what I hung my hat on. It’s got me here. It’s got me to Year 10 over the years, and I just want to continue to bring that to Green Bay.”

LaFleur called Smith a “grown man.” At 31, he’s one of the veterans on the team. He’s married with four kids and a fifth on the way.

While he waited for the right opportunity before signing, he got to enjoy his Aug. 22 birthday at home with family. The Philadelphia native also was able to put on community and back-to-school events.

But now, it’s time. With LaFleur and Love, he considered the Packers the best fit as he contemplated where he wanted to play this season.

“Team guy first, man,” he said. “This is something that for a lot of my life has been my passion and my love. Through the ups, through the downs, I’ve always been blessed and fortunate to play this game at the highest level. They’re going to get a guy that will not cheat any inch around this thing. That’s just where I’ve been my whole life. My story here and my journey here, man, has been a unique one. And I’m blessed to be here, man, Year 10.”

Smith last season was one of only 16 tight ends in Year 9 or later. Last year in Pittsburgh, given the power of the tight end depth chart and the limitations of the offense, was not his finest. He’s eager to show he remains a premier player.

“Obviously, you hit it right on the money,” he said. “I got a lot of football left in me, man. A lot of football left in me. I’m grateful for every snap because I know how dangerous this game can be. But I got a lot of ball left in me, and I’m excited to show that this year.”

The reinforcements have arrived for the Packers. Here's the story (and plenty of video) from today's practice. ⬇️https://t.co/scWTbH1kc6 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) September 1, 2026

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