Jordan Love Steps Into Driver’s Seat for Most Magical Time of Year
GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s the most wonderful time of the year.
No, it’s not Christmas. It’s Toyotathon.
The annual Toyota sales event is under way, and you know what that means. Jordan Love and dominance. At some dealerships, it started on Sunday – when Love was injured but led the Green Bay Packers to a come-from-behind victory at the Giants.
“Green Bay getting the W the same day Toyotathon starts … coincidence? We think not,” a Toyota spokesperson said.
The Toyotathon signage at the Bergstrom dealership in Oshkosh went up on Tuesday.
In 16 starts during Toyotathon in 2023 and 2024, Love threw 28 touchdown passes and two interceptions. Green Bay went 11-5 in those games.
Love’s first start during this year’s Toyotathon was a painful one, as he suffered an injured left shoulder during the first quarter and sat out seven snaps. However, on a day in which Josh Jacobs missed most of the final three quarters with a knee injury and his receivers had trouble catching the football, Love rose to the occasion. He completed 13-of-24 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 105.2.
“Obviously, he’s definitely sore,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “That was a pretty big hit, one of those that you just, ‘C’mon, man, you can’t put yourself in those situations,’ but I thought he played his ass off yesterday. I really did.”
The timing for Toyotathon is impeccable, because the Packers will play a closing schedule that will pose a challenge as big as a Sequoia.
A stretch run that is filled bumper-to-bumper with challenging opponents will begin at home against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Vikings are 4-6, with four losses in their last five games, but have won two in a row at Lambeau Field. On Thanksgiving, they’ll have a rematch at the Detroit Lions, who have won back-to-back NFC North titles. Then, it’s back home to face the Chicago Bears, who have vaulted to the front of the NFC North by winning seven of their last eight games.
“We need to win the next few games,” Mike Bond of Bergstrom Toyota said.
After the three consecutive division games, the Packers will hit the road to face the Denver Broncos, who are the No. 1 team in the AFC with a 9-2 record. After a rematch at Soldier Field against the Bears, the Packers will return home to face the Baltimore Ravens, who have rallied from a 1-5 start by winning four consecutive games. The regular season will conclude with Round 2 against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Toyotathon will end on the Monday after the conclusion of the regular season.
During his first two seasons as Green Bay’s starter, Love had 16 games with 100-plus passer ratings. A dozen of those came while behind the wheel during Toyotathon, including a streak of five in a row last year, when his play was as efficient as a Prius.
In 2023 and 2024, Love during Toyotathon had a 110.7 passer rating. Of 53 quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts during that span, only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson had a higher passer rating (112.0). His 14-to-1 touchdown-to-interception was tops in the league.
“Toyotathon has been a joyful part of the holiday season for decades, and we love how naturally it’s become part of the seasonal zeitgeist,” Toyota said in a press release promoting its Jordan Love Toyotathon football cards. “When we became the Official Automotive Partner of the NFL, these are exactly the unexpected, feel-good moments that we hoped to celebrate.”
There were only 250 of the cards created by Panini America. Select Toyota dealers in Wisconsin have the cards, and they’ll be given to the “true football fan who believes in Toyotathon magic.”
Love, indeed, has made magic as the season shifts into the stretch run. The numbers from 2023 and 2024 are as beautiful as his Toyotathon sweater is ugly.
Completion Percentage: Toyotathon – 68.3. Not Toyotathon – 59.8.
Yards Per Attempt: Toyotathon – 8.0. Not Toyotathon – 7.1.
Touchdowns: Toyotathon – 28. Not Toyotathon – 29.
Interceptions: Toyotathon – 2. Not Toyotathon – 20.
Success Rate: Toyotathon – 52.7 percent. Not Toyotathon – 43.8 percent.
Passer Rating: Toyotathon – 110.7. Not Toyotathon – 83.9.
Team Record: Toyotathon – 11-5. Not Toyotathon – 7-9.
“I thought he was throwing accurately,” LaFleur said of Love’s performance on Sunday. “He showed a ton of toughness in the pocket. There were multiple times he’s getting hit pretty good from within the pocket and making throws. So, I was really proud of his ability to come back into the game and just show that not only physical toughness but the mental toughness to hang in there and continue to keep fighting.”
Love was much better in the first half of this season than the past two seasons. So, even a modest portion of Toyotathon magic could have him playing at an MVP level and perhaps drive the Packers to an NFC North championship, which would mean a home playoff game on the Frozen, ahem, Tundra.
He enters Week 12 ranked seventh in passer rating (103.2), sixth in yards per attempt (7.8) and 10th in completion percentage (67.7). With 15 touchdowns and three interceptions, his 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio is fourth in the league.
Sunday’s game, while perhaps not officially Toyotathon because the sales event hadn’t started at the Fox Valley dealerships, was a good start.
“We made a lot of big-time plays and that’s what kept us in the game and was able to have us get a win in the end,” Love said after the game. “But always stuff to clean up, always stuff to improve on, but definitely made some big-time plays.
“Obviously, scored the right amount of points. I think that’s something that we challenged ourselves to do, to find ways to get in the end zone, and we did that. So, definitely great job by everybody and just got to keep improving and find ways to get better.”
If Love shifts into high gear for a third consecutive Toyotathon, he and the Packers could follow the Toyota motto of “Let’s Go Places” and accelerate into the postseason.