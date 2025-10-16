‘Incredibly Efficient’ Jordan Love Shines in New NFL Quarterback Rankings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love might never put up elite numbers. That doesn’t mean Love isn’t or never will be viewed as an elite quarterback.
That reality is reflected in the latest NFL quarterback rankings, where he’s almost unanimously viewed as a top-10 passer and generally seen as a top-quartile quarterback by league pundits. Behind the efficient play of Love, who ranks fourth in passer rating, the Packers are 3-1-1 headed into Sunday’s game at the Arizona Cardinals.
Coach Matt LaFleur hasn’t fully unleashed Love, but he remains productive. The Packers throw the ball on the second-lowest percentage of plays but rank 10th in passing yards per game. Love generally has done a good job of taking care of the football with three turnovers in five games.
Most importantly, he’s delivered when the offense needed him, whether it was continually rallying the Packers at Dallas before the bye or making the key plays to salt away last week’s win over the Bengals.
“It’s very crucial,” Love said of those got-to-have-it drives. “Those are the moments when you’ve got to be at your best. It’s a tight game, getting into the fourth quarter. You’ve got to find ways to go execute and stay on the field and put up points. Whatever the situation is – if you need a touchdown, if you need a field goal, if it’s a 4-minute drive where you’ve just got to stay on the field.
“I think with this last week, with the Dallas week, I think it's been huge for our offense to go out there and answer the call. I think it’s something where we’ll keep building confidence and keep finding the right plays for these situations and things like that, but I think that’s huge. That’s what you plan for as an offense. We do all the work in different 2-minute situations for OTAs and training camp, to be ready for those moments. It’s nice we’ve been able to succeed.”
Here’s where you’ll find Love in the latest NFL quarterback rankings.
CBS Sports: 4th
Love is down one spot in Cody Benjamin’s rankings.
“The perception is that the Packers don't ask Love to throw it a ton, instead leaning on the bruising Josh Jacobs ground game,” he wrote. “That's not entirely true. Love is just incredibly efficient, using that beautiful arm talent to own the deep ball.”
Efficient? Yes. Love is second in yards per attempt.
The Athletic: 5th
Love is down one spot from last week in Jeff Howe’s rankings. He’s been incredibly consistent, hovering between fourth and sixth all season.
Pro Football Network: 5th
Love remained at No. 5 in Jacob Infante’s rankings after setting season highs in completion percentage and yards per attempt.
“With a 52 percent conversion rate, Love is the fourth-most efficient quarterback on third down in the NFL,” he noted. “His 8.1 net yards per attempt tie for third in the league, and his 70.1% completion percentage ranks ninth. It’s been a pretty strong season for Love as he looks to solidify himself as one of the top passers in the game.”
Pro Football Focus: 6th
Love is sixth in PFF’s grades. Love ranks first in the NFL in EPA per dropback and continues to light up defenses when he’s given a clean pocket.
The Ringer: 8th
This is Love’s highest rank this season, as he’s slowly moved his way up from 12th. The capsule about Love written by Steven Ruiz hasn’t been updated, but it’s noteworthy that Ruiz mentioned that Love will need to use his legs more in order to become a top quarterback.
That’s exactly what he’s done this season. Love is on pace to run for more first downs this season than he did in 2023 and 2024 combined.
“I’m always trying to find ways to get the ball in my hand and make those throws,” Love said on Wednesday, “but sometimes the defense has a good coverage on, and it’s just finding ways to escape through the pocket.”
Fox Sports: 9th
Love, who was as high as No. 3 after two opening victories, is down one spot in Fox’s Quarterback Stock Market following last week’s victory.
The Cardinals have some uncertainty at who will start quarterback on Sunday. Will it be former No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray, who was inactive last week due to injury, or will it be veteran Jacoby Brissett, whose 320 passing yards last week was only 1 yard less than Murray has thrown for in any game over the past three seasons?
In Ben Arthur’s rankings, the Cardinals’ Brissett ranked 23rd this week and Murray ranked 22nd last week, when he didn’t give the team a chance “when it mattered the most” in a fall-from-ahead loss to the Titans.
USA Today: 9th
Love moved up three spots, with Jack McKessy focusing on PFF’s big-time throws metric. Love is fifth with 11 big-time throws while tying for 24th in dropbacks.
NFL.com: 11th
Love is atop the Tier 3 quarterbacks in Nick Shook’s rankings. Among the quarterbacks listed ahead of Love are the Patriots’ Drake Maye and the Seahawks’ Sam Darnold.
“He made a few standout throws against the Bengals and continues to cause problems for defenses with his legs, although I feel his best is yet to come,” Shook wrote.
This week’s matchup perhaps will be against Brissett, who Shook ranked 25th and praised for steadying the Cardinals’ attack.
It’s interesting to note that of Shook’s top 16 quarterbacks, Love and Aaron Rodgers are tied for the fewest fumbles with one.