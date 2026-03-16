Key Packers Addition Gets New Contract

The Packers last week traded Colby Wooden to the Indianapolis Colts for linebacker Zaire Franklin. Franklin was owed just more than $16 million over the final two years of the three-year contract extension he signed with the Colts in 2024.

With the trade, Franklin got a raise.

Rather than base salaries of $6.24 million in 2026 and $8.24 million in 2027, the Packers cut Franklin’s base salary to $4.24 million in 2026 and $7.99 million in 2027 and gave him a $3.75 million signing bonus.

Cap-wise, here’s what the two-year, $18.01 million contract looks like:

Zaire Franklin agreed to a new deal with the Packers after the trade. Gets a $2m raise for his services in 2026 and $3.75m guaranteed, while keeping his 2027 cash the same.



This is not a cap saving move - 2026 becomes $125k more costly. No void years - just more money. pic.twitter.com/Wep34rDgLU — Ken - Packers Cap (@KenIngalls) March 16, 2026

Zaire Franklin’s Old Contract

2026: $6.24 million base salary, $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses for a cap charge of $7.005 million.

2027: $8.24 million base salary, $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses for a cap charge of $9.005 million.

Zaire Franklin’s New Contract

2026: $4.24 million base salary, $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses for a cap charge of $7.130 million.

2027: $7.99 million base salary, $765,000 in per-game roster bonuses for a cap charge of $10.88 million.

“I’m looking forward to going into a new organization, a new locker room and earning my space, earning their respect, and showing them why I am one of the best linebackers in this league,” he said last week on The Jim Rome Show.

No void years were inserted to lessen the load (at the expense of dead cap down the road), perhaps a sign that general manager Brian Gutekunst likes where the team’s at financially.

That means Franklin’s cap charge is up a negligible $125,000 for the upcoming season but a more sizable $1.875 million for 2027.

Zaire Franklin vs. Quay Walker Contracts

Franklin takes the place of Quay Walker in the starting lineup, with Walker signing a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Raiders that included a $7.25 million signing bonus and a guaranteed $13.5 million base salary in 2027.

By cap charges:

2026: Franklin, $7.130 million; Walker, $9.667 million.

2027: Franklin, $10.880 million; Walker, $15.917 million.

2028: Franklin, free agent; Walker, $14.917 million.

Bounce-Back Season Needed

Walker, the team’s first-round pick in 2022, joined Lavonte David, Demario Davis, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Queen and Foyesade Oluokun as the only players with four consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles and five-plus tackles for losses.

“He’s obviously played very well for us in his time here and been an exceptional leader, and losing him would be tough,” Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine. “I think we have guys in house that can play and fill in if that’s not the case, but a lot of respect for Quay and if we’re able to get him back, I would be all for that.”

Instead, Gutekunst went older and less expensive with Franklin, who will turn 30 on July 2.

Franklin was a second-team All-Pro in 2024, when he led the NFL with 173 tackles and added an impressive two interceptions and five forced fumbles. Compare that big-play production to that of Walker, who has one interception (2023) and three forced fumbles (all in 2022) in his career. Despite Walker’s excellent tackling numbers, he had one turnover play the last three years.

Franklin, however, saw his stats take a nose-dive in 2025 with 125 tackles, zero interceptions and one forced fumble.

“Obviously, with a disappointing year, changes were going to be made. Unfortunately, they look at us as we the changes that had to be made,” Franklin told Rome. “It’s a part of it. I don’t take it personal. It’s just business.

“I know the type of player that I am and what I bring to an organization and what I bring to a locker room. I was confident in that and knew even if my days in Indianapolis would end that there would be ample opportunity elsewhere.”

He was a team captain each of the last six years in Indianapolis.

“Knowing the history and the standard they have, it’s a true championship, Super Bowl pedigree and a standard that they hold their whole organization to, and I’m looking forward to not only continuing those traditions but living up to that standard,” he told Rome .

“I don’t come in with any ego or come in with any prejudice. I’m trying to learn them the same way they’re trying to learn me, and I feel like the only way we’re going to win is to win together, so I’m just going to try to bring everybody together.”