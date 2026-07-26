Projecting Packers’ Roster With Lock-O-Meter Before Training Camp

Let the battles begin!

The race to the 53-man roster the Green Bay Packers will take into Week 1 at Minnesota will begin with the first practice of training camp on Wednesday.

To get you ready, we gave our patent-pending Packers Roster Lock-O-Meter an overhaul after finding it in the back of the garage alongside the broken-down snowblower and a stack of firewood to break down the locks, long shots and everyone in between.

100 Percent Locks (32)

Quarterbacks: Jordan Love, Tyrod Taylor.

Running backs: Josh Jacobs, Chris Brooks.

Receivers: Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams,

Tight end: Tucker Kraft.

Offensive line: LT Jordan Morgan, LG Aaron Banks, C Sean Rhyan, RG Anthony Belton, RT Zach Tom, T/G Darian Kinnard, C/G Jager Burton.

Edge: Lukas Van Ness, Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis Sutton.

Defensive tackles: Devonte Wyatt, Javon Hargrave, Chris McClellan.

Linebackers: Edgerrin Cooper, Zaire Franklin, Isaiah McDuffie.

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse.

Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard.

Specialists: P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.

Analysis: Not much of a breakdown is required here. From this group will be the team’s starters and critical backups. The interesting position is cornerback. The Packers presumably will keep five but we have only two locks. One of those players is Cisse. He was the first of the team’s six draft picks; four of them are locks.

90.0 Percent to 99.9 Percent Locks (5)

Quarterbacks: None.

Running backs: None.

Receivers: Bo Melton.

Tight end: Josh Whyle.

Offensive line: None.

Edge: None.

Defensive tackles: Warren Brinson, Karl Brooks.

Linebackers: None.

Cornerbacks: None.

Safeties: Kitan Oladapo.

Specialists: None.

Analysis: Here are the players who practically are locked into a roster spot. With no proven depth at receiver and with a need to be better on special teams, Melton falls in this group.

Whyle, Brinson and Oladapo are all closer to 99.9 percent than 90.0 percent. The lack of proven talent should help Whyle. If Brinson takes anything resembling a Year 2 jump, he’ll quickly move to 100 percent. Brooks needs to play better than he did last year. Without Zayne Anderson, it’s Oladapo’s time to step into next-man-up duties.

60.0 Percent to 89.9 Percent Locks (9)

Quarterbacks: None.

Running backs: MarShawn Lloyd.

Receivers: Skyy Moore.

Tight end: Luke Musgrave.

Offensive line: Jacob Monk.

Edge: Brenton Cox.

Defensive tackles: None.

Linebackers: Ty’Ron Hopper, Nick Niemann.

Cornerbacks: Benjamin St-Juste.

Safeties: None.

Specialists: Trey Smack.

Analysis: Lloyd is in this tier simply because of his injury history. If healthy, he’d move up a rung. His successful offseason was a positive development.

“I think he’s a guy that we obviously had to learn and we’ve learned together how you best manage him,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think as long as we can continue to build upon what we’ve done, I think he’ll be in good shape. Then, he’s also learning how to practice, when to really punch it and when he doesn’t have to go quite as hard. Because that’s usually when he’s had some issues is when he’s going 100 miles an hour all the time.”

So long as Moore is cleanly fielding kicks, he’ll be a lock. After two disappointing seasons, this could be a make-or-break training camp for Musgrave , though someone is going to have to show he’s ready for a big role before Musgrave gets the boot.

Moving to defense, Cox has shown he can rush the passer; building that pass rush will be a priority during camp. Hopper’s role is hazy from a numbers perspective at a deep position group. Had St-Juste not sat out the offseason program due to injury, he’d probably be up a tier.

“Obviously, you can’t coach that size and length that he possesses, so he’ll definitely be in the mix,” LaFleur said of St-Juste.

Smack, obviously, needs to be better than he was during the offseason practices, but the investment alone makes him a solid favorite.

50.1 Percent to 59.9 Percent Locks (4)

Quarterbacks: None.

Running backs: None.

Receivers: None.

Tight end: None.

Offensive line: T/G Travis Glover.

Edge: Collin Oliver.

Defensive tackles: None.

Linebackers: None.

Cornerbacks: Carrington Valentine, Domani Jackson.

Safeties: None.

Specialists: None.

Analysis: Glover and Oliver spent last season on injured reserve. They could be important players on this year’s team, with Glover’s ability to provide critical depth and Oliver’s potential as a pass rusher, but they’ll have to prove their availability as much as their ability. Valentine started most of the last two seasons and could be a starter again, depending on Cisse and St-Juste. Jackson missed the offseason practices, which stunted his development.

30 Percent to 49.9 Percent Locks (23)

Quarterbacks: None.

Running backs: None.

Receivers: Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor, J. Michael Sturdivant.

Tight end: Messiah Swinson, R.J. Maryland, Luke Lachey.

Offensive line: G/C Donovan Jennings, G/C John Williams, T Brant Banks, T Dalton Cooper, G Dillon Wade, G Josh Gesky.

Edge: Arron Mosby, Nyjalik Kelly.

Defensive tackles: Nazir Stackhouse, Jonathan Ford.

Linebackers: Kristian Welch.

Cornerbacks: Kamal Hadden, Jaylin Simpson, Shemar Bartholomew.

Safeties: Johnathan Baldwin, Mark Perry.

Specialists: Lucas Havrisik.

Analysis: It’s this group of players that are in prime position to push for a roster spot.

With no proven depth at receiver, it would hardly be a surprise to see one of those young players earn their spot on the 53.

“He’s really shown a lot of flashes of excellence,” LaFleur said of Neyor .

At least one of those offensive linemen will earn a spot on the roster but, at this point, it’s impossible to differentiate anyone from that group. At least one of those tight ends will make it, too, unless there’s an outside addition.

At defensive tackle, Stackhouse, Ford or Jordon Riley, who is coming off a torn Achilles, almost certainly will make the roster. All three showed promise last season. So, that will be a hot battle. On the edge, Mosby has proven himself to be a solid player on special teams and is closer to 49.9 percent than 30.0 percent, and Kelly received more than $260,000 guaranteed as an undrafted free agent.

Baldwin or Perry are the front-runners for a spot at safety; Baldwin is more of a slot and Perry is more of a traditional safety. Hadden’s injury history might work against him in a crowded room that includes Simpson and Bartholomew, both of whom have some experience. The door is open for Havrisik.

0 Percent to 29.9 Percent Locks (18)

Quarterbacks: Kyle McCord, Kyron Drones.

Running backs: Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez, Jaden Nixon.

Receivers: Brenden Rice.

Tight end: Drake Dabney.

Offensive line: G/C Dylan Barrett, G/T Karsen Barnhart.

Edge: Micah Parsons (injured), Dante Barnett (international).

Defensive tackles: Jordon Riley (Achilles), Anthony Campbell, Jaden Crumedy.

Linebackers: T.J. Quinn.

Cornerbacks: M.J. Devonshire, Marlon Jones.

Safeties: Murvin Kenion III.

Specialists: None.

Analysis: The big names here, of course, are Parsons and Riley. Parsons almost certainly will start the regular season on PUP as he works his way back from last year’s ACL. Riley’s status is unknown following last year’s torn Achilles. If he’s available, he’d move up a rung or two in a competition with Stackhouse and Ford.

Otherwise, just because this group is in the bottom tier doesn’t mean they are doomed to be released at the end of training camp. If Lloyd is injured, one of those running backs will make the roster. Because of how his size matches what the Packers typically prefer, Martinez might be the front-runner. The versatility shown by Barrett and Barnhart could help their causes on the offensive line.

Quinn is a quality prospect at linebacker but the numbers might work against him. The cornerback room needs a shakeup, so don’t rule out Devonshire or Jones. Kenion has a legit chance, too, based on his playmaking ability from college.

Over the past couple weeks, I wrote about 8 zillion words in 39 individual stories ranking every player on the Packers' roster. Here it all is, all 91 players, condensed into one quick-hitting story. ⬇️https://t.co/tEjTWy86qk — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 24, 2026

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