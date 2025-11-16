Laugh at Bill’s Week 11 NFL Predictions, Including Packers-Giants
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coming off back-to-back home losses and with three consecutive NFC North showdowns coming up, the Green Bay Packers will visit the New York Giants on Sunday.
All signs point to a Packers win, though that was the case in losses to Cleveland and Carolina with big games looming on the schedule. So, will the Packers win as expected? Or struggle to play a complete game like usual?
Here are the weekly predictions.
Packers-Giants Prediction
This is a must-win game for the Packers. Other than the wild card that is the coaching change in New York, there’s really no reason why Green Bay shouldn’t win – though, as trained professionals, we managed to find three, anyway.
The mindset this week was on point.
“It’s really just about us this week,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “I think that’s the main thing I’ve been trying to preach to the guys that we’re going to go as far as we want to go. So, it’s really about us.”
To be sure, the Giants aren’t as bad as their 2-8 record would indicate. They beat the Chargers and Eagles at home, teams with a combined record of 14-5, and they blew big leads on the road against the Broncos and Bears, teams with a combined record of 14-5.
So, the Giants aren’t going to roll over and play dead against the “mighty” Packers, who lost at the just-as-bad Browns earlier in the season. The Packers are going to have to earn a victory, a fact they seem to understand.
All the arrows are pointed in Green Bay’s direction.
Critically, that starts with the ground game, which the Packers have to get going on a windy day in New York and with cold-weather looming. Jacobs hasn’t had much room to run the ball this year but New York’s run defense is last in the NFL in yards allowed per carry.
Offensively, New York is 24th in scoring and 29th in the red zone. Defensively, the Giants are 27th in scoring, 29th in total offense and 31st in the red zone.
Added together, the Giants are 25th in scoring differential, 27th in yardage differential and tied for 21st in turnover margin.
The injury report is pure carnage. With quarterback Jaxson Dart out with a concussion, Jameis Winston will line up with exactly one receiver with more than three catches. The running game is statistically solid, but a lot of that was built on the brawny shoulders of Cam Skattebo, who like premier receiver Malik Nabers is on injured reserve.
“As you guys have seen, we have to take care of our own problems, our own business,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about the Giants’ injury report. “And it’s less about the opponent. It’s more about what we have to do to show improvement.”
If the Packers lose this game, LaFleur shouldn’t be allowed on the plane back to Green Bay. It won’t be easy, with the Giants and their fans presumably getting an emotional lift under interim coach Mike Kafka, but the Packers will go wire-to-wire and improve to 6-3-1.
Whether that means the Pack is back, well, we’ll get a better handle on that next week when they host the Vikings.
Prediction: Packers 24, Giants 13.
Last week’s prediction: Eagles 24, Packers 17.
Season record: 5-3-1.
Week 11 NFL Predictions
Here’s the rest of the Week 11 schedule, including the league’s Spanish debut and a Sunday night showdown between the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.
Thursday: Patriots over Jets.
Sunday early: Dolphins over Commanders, Panthers over Falcons, Bills over Buccaneers, Chargers over Jaguars, Vikings over Bears, Packers over Giants, Steelers over Bengals, Texans over Titans.
Sunday late: 49ers over Cardinals, Rams over Seahawks, Ravens over Browns, Broncos over Chiefs.
Primetime: Lions over Eagles, Cowboys over Raiders.
Last week: 9-5.
Season: 95-54-1.