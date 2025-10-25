Laugh at Bill’s Week 8 NFL Predictions, Including Packers at Steelers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In case you’ve been under a rock in a bunker beneath a mountain while wearing the world’s best noise-cancelling headphones, you might have heard the Green Bay Packers will face their former quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, on Sunday night in Pittsburgh.
The Packers are 4-1-1 and lead the NFC North. The Steelers are 4-2 and lead the AFC North. This is a big game, no matter the quarterbacks.
Who will win this made-for-TV primetime showdown? Here are this week’s predictions.
Packers at Steelers Prediction
My brain tells me the Steelers will beat the Packers. A, they’re good. B, they’re at home. C, they’ve got a motivated Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.
Rodgers said this isn’t a grudge match, but you know he wants to send one parting message to general manager Brian Gutekunst, who traded him to the Jets in 2023, before he rides into the sunset. A motivated Rodgers is a dangerous Rodgers.
Moreover, he’s got a chance to join fellow legends Brett Favre, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees as the only starting quarterback to have beaten every team in the league. Rodgers likes making history, just like he loves showing the world he can throw a Hail Mary 70 yards.
It's not just the motivation factor, and that leads into D: Rodgers isn’t an elite quarterback but he’s a quality, experienced starter who can make every throw. If the Packers couldn’t stop Dak Prescott (without CeeDee Lamb) and the Cowboys in Week 4, had to hold off new-to-town Joe Flacco and the Bengals at home in Week 6 and gave up 14 consecutive completions to Jacoby Brissett in the win at the Cardinals last week, how are they going to deal with Rodgers, D.K Metcalf and the Steelers’ fleet of tight ends?
During those three games, the Packers have yielded the fifth-highest passer rating in the league. That’s not good, though defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley rightly downplayed the completions by pointing out his defense ranks No. 1 in yards per attempt.
Nonetheless, the Packers were fortunate to beat Brissett, even with the Cardinals foolishly hanging their tackles out to dry against Micah Parsons. The Steelers won’t be so stupid. And even if they were, Rodgers wouldn’t let himself get sacked three times by Parsons and six times overall.
All of that said, the Packers were a remarkably loose bunch this week, and that leads to my gut overruling my brain. On Thursday, coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Tucker Kraft’s leadership and then was asked the same question a moment later. Rather than be annoyed, LaFleur laughed.
On Friday, the reporter jokingly asked LaFleur about Kraft’s leadership again. LaFleur might have never laughed so hard during his seven seasons of five-times-a-week press conferences.
“That’s great,” LaFleur laughed. “Did they fine you for your blackout yesterday? There’s got to be some consequence for that.”
It was a fun moment, but also a telling one. Players take the lead from their coach. LaFleur, unlike the trip to London a few years ago and some other big games, has set the tone.
To me, this might be the most important game of the season. Never mind the Rodgers dynamic. Green Bay clobbered the Lions and Commanders to start the season to show the world they are legitimate Super Bowl contenders. They have not looked like that kind of team the past four games, though.
Are the Packers playing down to their competition? Or are they a good-but-not great team?
They’ll answer that question on Sunday night by winning for the first time in Pittsburgh since 1970, when Bart Starr was still the quarterback.
Prediction: Packers 27, Steelers 23.
Last week’s prediction: Packers 30, Cardinals 17.
Season record: 3-2-1.
Week 8 NFL Predictions
Thursday: Chargers over Vikings.
Sunday early: Falcons over Dolphins, Bears over Ravens, Bills over Panthers, Bengals over Jets, 49ers over Texans, Patriots over Browns, Eagles over Giants.
Sunday late: Buccaneers over Saints, Broncos over Cowboys, Colts over Titans.
Primetime: Steelers over Packers, Chiefs over Commanders.
Last week: 10-5.
Season: 69-39.