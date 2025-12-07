Laugh at Bill’s Week 14 NFL Predictions, Including Packers-Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There have been a lot of memorable games between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears over the years. There was the Instant Replay Game with Don Majkowski. Aaron Rodgers returning from a knee injury to lead a huge comeback. Rodgers’ famous “I own you!” game.

There just haven’t been a lot of big ones.

This is a big one.

With first place on the line, this will be the biggest game in the rivalry since Rodgers returned from a broken collarbone and stole the NFC North championship from the Bears when he threw a long touchdown pass to Randall Cobb.

Who will win this rivalry showdown?

Packers-Bears Prediction

Big games tend to be won by the team with the better line. Cold-weather games usually are won by the team that can win in the trenches.

That’s the Bears.

Chicago has one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. Other than rookie left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who is learning on the fly while making his third career start this week, Chicago’s line is filled with proven, battle-tested performers.

After watching his rookie quarterback, Caleb Williams, getting pounded into the turf again and again last season, general manager Ryan Poles addressed the Bears’ biggest need in overwhelming fashion. He traded for left guard Joe Thuney, a first-team All-Pro with the Chiefs the past two seasons. He traded for right guard Jonah Jackson, a former Pro Bowler. He signed the best center available, Drew Dalman. Finally, he drafted Trapilo in the second round.

Those four, along with superb right tackle Darnell Wright, the 10th pick of the 2023 draft, have given the Bears an outstanding front wall. They ran the ball right down the throat of the Eagles last week, running the defending Super Bowl champions out of their home stadium in disrespectful fashion .

However, Green Bay has an undeniable edge at quarterback.

In passer rating, Jordan Love is fifth and Williams is 20th. In completion percentage, Love is 12th and Williams is 27th (last among qualifying passers). In yards per attempt Love is seventh and Williams is 17th.

Bears at Packers - 4:25 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/VWqQBwSWlz — NFL Nerd (@NerdingonNFL) December 7, 2025

Love is going to regain the services of the electric Jayden Reed. A run-after-catch attack, which had vanished following Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL, is about to get a big lift.

Moreover, for all the focus on Chicago’s powerhouse rushing attack going against the Packers’ depleted defensive line, the Packers’ rushing attack could have a good day against the Bears’ porous run defense. In terms of yards allowed per rushing attempt, Green Bay is sixth and Chicago is 28th.

The Bears are plus-17 in turnovers – no other team is in double-digits – but the Packers have a league-low eight giveaways.

“Shout-out to them,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “They’ve been really good on defense, especially with the turnover margin. I think that they’re double the next (team). So, that’s good for them. It’s the ultimate test for us as an offense. And I don’t plan on giving the ball away. So, we’ll see.”

I trust the Packers’ ability to take care of the ball in a big game. By about 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, they’ll march off the field with the NFC North lead and the 78,000 frozen fans can chant “The Bears still suck” as they walk out of the stadium.

Prediction: Packers 24, Bears 17.

Last week’s prediction: Lions 27, Packers 17.

Season record: 7-4-1.

Week 14 NFL Predictions

Here are our Week 14 NFL predictions. Other than Packers-Bears, a showdown between two top teams, all of the NFC’s top teams are in position to hold serve. The 49ers (9-4) and Panthers (7-6) are among the teams enjoying their bye this week.

Thursday’s game: Lions over Cowboys.

Sunday’s early games: Seahawks over Falcons, Ravens over Steelers, Bills over Bengals, Browns over Titans, Jaguars over Colts, Commanders over Vikings, Dolphins over Jets, Buccaneers over Jets.

Sunday’s afternoon games: Broncos over Raiders, Rams over Cardinals, Packers over Bears.

Primetime games: Chiefs over Texans (Sunday), Chargers over Eagles (Monday).

Last week: 10-6 (including 0-4 on Thursday and Friday).

Season: 128-66-1.

Predicted NFC Standings After Week 14

By the end of Week 14, this is how the NFC playoff standings could look.

1. Los Angeles Rams: 10-3

2. Green Bay Packers: 9-3-1

3. Philadelphia Eagles: 8-5

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 8-5

5. Seattle Seahawks: 10-3

6. San Francisco 49ers: 9-4

7. Chicago Bears: 9-4

---

8. Detroit Lions: 8-5

9. Carolina Panthers: 7-6

