Live Updates From ‘Must-Win’ Packers-Giants Game
The Green Bay Packers are 5-3-1. They’ve lost two in a row and are clinging to the final spot in the NFC playoff race.
There’s a lot of season to be played, but safety Xavier McKinney knows the reality entering Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.
“I think it’s a must-win,” he said this week. “I think we’ve put ourselves kind of in a sticky situation, but it is what it is. Things happen. Obviously, things don’t go always as planned that you want it to go sometimes, but you got to make do (with) the circumstances that you have and the type of environment that it is, so that’s just what it is.”
Running back Josh Jacobs didn’t use such stark language. However, the laugh at the end of the final sentence spoke volumes.
“I feel like they all must-wins,” he said. “I never feel like a game wasn’t a must-win. But, I don’t know, I’m not going to say I feel like it’s a must-win but we need a win (laughs).”
Star defensive end Micah Parsons called it a must-win game, too. It was more for the cliché reasons, but his larger point was the Packers have to come to play, which wasn’t necessarily the case in losses to Cleveland and Carolina.
“I think every game’s a must-win,” he said. “That’s how I was growing up. I think you should have the same preparation, the same mindset, regardless of who you’re playing.”
Yes, those losses to the Browns and Panthers were disappointing. But that’s the way of the NFL. Like the movie title, anything can happen on any given Sunday. Parsons pointed to a massive upset last week to show that Green Bay isn’t immune from bad losses.
“The Dolphins just beat the Bills,” he said. “This league is unforgiving. It doesn’t matter who you are. On any given Sunday, you’ve got to line up with the same mentality as you do against your top opponent. It doesn’t matter. You see teams fall for it. ‘Oh, they don’t look good. They haven’t been playing well’
“Sometimes people play up because of who you are. The more we realize that, the better we’re going to be. To me, this week’s a must-win. Really, the next nine weeks should be must-wins, though. I want to be a top seed. I want to be in the playoffs. And even those, those are must-wins, too. At that point, it’s win or go home.”
Packers-Giants Inactives
Matthew Golden is in. Lukas Van Ness is out.
No Pressure
Last week, the Packers gave up 10 points to the powerhouse Eagles. And lost. A week earlier, they gave up 16 points to the Panthers. And lost.
Seemingly, all the pressure is on defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley to win the game.
That’s not how he views it, though.
“If you want to approach the game like that, but I don’t approach the game like that,” he said. “It’s every call, it’s every yard, it’s every drive, it’s every third down. We have to find a way to get off the field, and you just keep playing until the game’s done.”
Before arriving in Green Bay, he was the coach at Boston College from 2020 through 2023. So, he knows that it’s about complementary football, and that one unit might have to pick up another.
“I’ve been on both sides of it,” he said. “I’ve been where I was in charge of the offense and the defense. This is a team game. For me, this will never be about the defense vs. the offense or ‘Wow, we have to hold them to this amount of points.’ There’s games since I’ve been here, Matt and the offense has put up 30-plus points and we’ve won 30-20-something.
“So, it’s going to bounce back and forth. When the offense isn’t playing well, it’s our job to pick them up, and we have to. But our mentality going into every game is the same, whether our offense scores 40 points or they’re not scoring a lot of points. I respect and appreciate that from my time being a head coach. Our players, they’re going to keep working and getting better, and there’s no distraction, there’s nothing there and we’re good to go.”
X-Factor
Giants punter Jamie Gillan goes by the nickname “The Scottish Hammer.” It’s not the long punts that will be an issue on an incredibly windy day, though.
“He’s a lefty,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “It’s hard to catch the ball enough from a lefty, but he has the ability to run all kinds of different – we call them flops or fat balls or different type of kicks that make it difficult to judge and catch. And then in the wind up there in the Meadowlands, it’s always problematic catching the ball, so we’ll see what happens with that.”
The wind is going to put the pressure on receiver Romeo Doubs, who has done a great job fielding punts, if not necessarily getting a lot of return yards.
“I know we went to Pittsburgh and we ended up muffing one – Keisean did and we got it back – and the week later, Indianapolis muffed one and Pittsburgh ended up getting it and got a touchdown off it,” Bisaccia said. “A lefty is something a little bit different, and then when you play in elements and those guys have the ability to kick flops and fat balls and all kinds of different kicks, it makes it hard to judge and catch it.”
Pregame Must-Read Stories
No Sympathy Cards
The Giants are a hot mess. Quarterback Jaxson Dart is out, with veteran Jameis Winston stepping into the lineup. Winston has put up some big-time numbers throughout his career, but he’ll have only one receiver with more than three catches this season.
Tim Kelly was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator when Mike Kafka was promoted from coordinator to interim coach following this week’s firing of Brian Daboll.
There is no breaking-in period, Kelly said.
“You got about 10 minutes, right? And then the rest of the league doesn't really care. So, it's hard to take the personal element out of it. But you find out quickly like, ‘Here we go, Green Bay's coming to town.’ And they don't really care what we're going through.”
