Live Updates: Packers Host Lions in Week 1 NFC North Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, two of the premier teams in the NFL, are kicking off the 2025 season on Sunday at Lambeau Field.
Believe in Bullard?
One of the big matchups of the day will be Packers safety/nickel Javon Bullard against star Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is an elite route-runner and competitor. A fourth-round pick in 2021, St. Brown caught 90 passes as a rookie, 106 passes in 2022, 119 passes in 2023 and 115 passes in 2024.
With 430 receptions, he needs 81 receptions to surpass former Saints star Michael Thomas for the most catches by a player in his first five seasons in NFL history. St. Brown also can become the first player in NFL history to record at least 90 receptions in each of his first five seasons and the first with 100-plus receptions in four of his first five seasons.
St. Brown does a lot of his damage from the slot. That’s where he’ll find Bullard, a second-round pick last year.
Bullard had a challenging rookie season. He spent training camp anchored at safety but wound up being moved into the slot when Keisean Nixon replaced Jaire Alexander at cornerback. As he started to settle in, he sustained an ankle injury that sidelined him for two games. He returned for the final three games, including the playoff loss, before having surgery.
“It definitely was difficult,” Bullard said this week. “It was very difficult and very frustrating, but those are the things that you’ve got to deal with in life. God don’t put those things in your lap for no reason. I’m a spiritual person. I feel like He gave me those obstacles for me to face so I can overcome those things. I’m in a much, much, much better place now.”
Bullard spent most of this training camp in the slot, so he’s feeling much more comfortable now than a year ago.
“I thought Bullard had a really good rookie year,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “I think his injuries, he kind of went up and down, in and out of games. He’s been healthy. He looks faster, more explosive. I think he’s one of the tougher, more physical guys that we have.
“He has a ton of versatility. He’s played nickel and safety throughout camp, so he gives us the ability to move him around. He’s become a guy you really don’t want to take off the field. I love the guy. He’s all ball. He is football. He is tough. He studies it. He is just locked in and I’d expect him to take a big jump Year 2.”
Bullard’s coverage ability will be put to the test against St. Brown, who is coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons.
“It’s going to be a good matchup,” Bullard said. “I love his game. He’s a physical guy; I’m a physical guy, too. We’re going to see what’s up on Sunday.”
Josh Jacobs Leads the Offense
After a superb first season in Green Bay, running back Josh Jacobs can become the fifth player since 2000 with 1,100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first seven seasons. The others: Matt Forte, Alvin Kamara, Adrian Peterson and LaDainian Tomlinson.
He also can become the fourth running back since 2000 with six-plus rushing touchdowns in each of his first seven seasons, joining Ezekiel Elliott, Peterson and Tomlinson.
None of that is on his mind.
“Man, I’m just trying to come out and have a better year than I did last year,” Jacobs said. “Trying to take it day by day. Work hard. Obviously, still lead these guys in terms of work ethic and things like that and how to be a pro. But just finish some games, man. I think that’s the biggest thing when it comes down to a couple of plays at the end or whatever. Try to clean all that up to go where we want to go.”
No Place Like Home
Something’s got to give. Green Bay has won 12 consecutive home openers – the longest streak since Seattle from 2009 through 2020. Detroit has won three consecutive games at Lambeau Field.
This will be the first time that Packers coach Matt LaFleur got to spend Week 1 at home, and he’s excited about it.
“Week 1 is the most playoff-type atmosphere that you can come by, just in terms of the excitement, the energy in the stadium,” LaFleur said. “The fans are certainly going to be rowdy. Everybody’s been itching, missing football. So, yeah, I think it’s a big deal, and I expect our crowd to show up and show out for us.”
Packers-Lions Inactives
Micah Parsons is active. Nate Hobbs is not. What about Jayden Reed and Dontayvion Wicks? Here’s the inactives list.
Betting Money on the Lions
The Packers are 1.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, with an over/under of 47.5. With about 2 hours until kickoff, 70 percent of the bets and 69 percent of the money is on Detroit.
The line is down from Green Bay by 2.5 earlier in the week.
Parsons is -140 to get a sack in his Packers debut while Aidan Hutchinson is -125 to get a sack in his return to the Lions’ lineup.