Live Updates: Packers Host Vikings in Key NFC North Clash
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (6-3-1) will host the Minnesota Vikings (4-6) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along for updates throughout the game.
Big NFC North Games
The three NFC North front-runners will play in the early time slot. Along with Packers-Vikings, the first-place Chicago Bears (7-3) will host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Detroit Lions (6-4) will host the New York Giants.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are 6.5-point favorites, the Lions are 13.5-point favorites against the Giants and the Bears are 2.5-point favorites against the Steelers, who will play without injured quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Packers have an 84.8 percent chance of winning, according to numberFire.
The Packers are three-point underdogs for the Thanksgiving game at Detroit.
Packers-Vikings Revenge Game
Two former Packers have key roles for the Vikings.
One is running back Aaron Jones, who missed four games this season and has 256 yards with a 4.9-yard average and one touchdown in six games. He had 16 rushes for 70 yards last week against Chicago. The last two weeks, he has 25 carries compared to 10 for Jordan Mason.
“I just think he runs for every yard,” defensive end Micah Parsons said. “He runs with passion, purpose behind every carry. I think he has great vision. I competed with him when I was at Dallas and he was here and he’s always had some pretty good games. I think we’re a great front and it’s basically what we said: If they’re going to come run it 35 times, we’ve got to be prepared for that.”
Former Packers linebacker Eric Wilson leads the Vikings in tackles (63) and is second in sacks (3.5), tackles for losses (nine) and forced fumbles (two) and is second with seven tackles on special teams.
“He’s done a hell of a job,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He shows up all over the film. Shows up as a special teams player, obviously, and then on defense he’s really carved a role for himself and he’s played a ton of snaps for him. Meaningful snaps.
“He does a great job in coverage and he’s one of the best that I’ve seen in terms of being able to get the ball out, as well. Every time he goes into tackle, you better be aware because he’s probably going to bring a punch with It. So, I’ve been really impressed by him. It’s not surprising. I mean, we saw.”
Keisean Nixon vs. Justin Jefferson
Last year at Lambeau Field, Justin Jefferson beat Keisean Nixon for a touchdown. It was Nixon’s first game as a full-time perimeter cornerback.
They’ll square off again on Sunday, with Jefferson one of the unquestioned greats in the NFL and Nixon a leader in the secondary.
“I was just learning how to adjust to it,” Nixon said this week. “I think the second time we played them in Minnesota, I played a lot better. I’m definitely comfortable at what I do now. Great player, but you know what time it is.”
While he’s waiting for his first interception – he might have had it last week but Xavier McKinney got a finger on the pass – Nixon is tied with Cincinnati’s D.J. Turner for the NFL lead with 14 passes defensed.
“It means a lot, for sure, but I’m focused on getting wins and stuff like that,” he said. “Self-goals, it’s definitely one of my goals coming into the year, showing who I am and I can play at a high level. Just putting the work in and it’s showing.”
The Vikings have two premier receivers with Jefferson and Jordan Addison. They’ll challenge Green Bay’s unsung cornerback tandem of Nixon and Carrington Valentine.
“Any time you play a team that got two good receivers, it’s money on the line,” Nixon said. “Plenty of games we played this year that had two receivers, it’s just another opp for me and C.V. Going to keep playing ball. Definitely excited for the matchups, for sure.”
Packers-Vikings Inactives
The Packers will play without Josh Jacobs and Quay Walker.
Hunting Turnovers
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is enduring a difficult debut season as the starter. He’s last in the NFL in completion percentage and, with six touchdowns and eight interceptions, he’s the only starter with more interceptions than touchdowns.
The Packers are 27th in the league with four interceptions; they had chances for four last week but didn’t get any.
That’s got to change.
“When you get an opportunity and you can’t squeeze that op, obviously, it’s tough,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “We’ve talked about it just amongst the back end, the defense about, you know, ‘Once the opportunity presents itself, we can’t leave any meat on the bone’. That’s what we preach pretty much all the time when we talk about the ball. So, we know that it’s very critical, once we see that ball, we’ve got to know, that ball is supposed to be ours every time. There’s no excuses, no ifs, ands or buts about it.”
Plenty to Love
The big matchup will be Packers quarterback Jordan Love vs. Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores.
No defense blitzes more than Flores’ Vikings. Love destroyed the Steelers’ blitz in Week 8 but has struggled when pressured.
“I think he's just gotten better every year he's been in the league,” Flores told reporters this week. “I think just watching him and his cadence and how he goes through the cadence and tries to use that to uncover what the defense is doing, really, the entire game; there isn't really a down where he's not doing that.
“They've got some funky ball handling that's clearly practiced, and he does a great job with that, as well. Even the little things, the minutiae at the quarterback position. He was behind one of the greats, [Aaron Rodgers], so he learned a lot from him.”
Emanuel Wilson Next Man Up
With Josh Jacobs inactive, Emanuel Wilson will make his first NFL start. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, he’s rushed for 807 yards (4.7 average) and five touchdowns and caught 26-of-32 passes in 34 career games.
As a rookie in 2023, he watched and learned behind Aaron Jones. Now, he’s learning from Josh Jacobs.
“Obviously, part of it is his skill-set and then just him being around guys like Josh and being around guys like Aaron Jones and seeing how they went about their business and how they prepared,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said of Wilson’s success. “I think he leans on those guys a lot. Sometimes I’ll just tell him stories of some of the guys that I’ve coached in the past. ‘Here’s how they went about their business and if you want to have any chance or opportunity to be effective in this way, here’s some of the things that you have to do.’
“The one thing about him is, even when he came here as a rookie when he really didn’t know that much in terms of all the aspects of being a pro running back, is he really prepared himself very well. Asked a lot of questions, stayed in the playbook and I think you really saw the jump that he made from his rookie year through his second year just because of how important football was to him and how he worked.”
Packers-Vikings TV Map
Most of the nation will watch Packers-Vikings.
The game will air on Fox, with Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline) on the call.
Carl Cheffers is the referee. His crew throws more flags for more yards than most crews. The home team is 7-2 this year.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER