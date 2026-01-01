Packers-Vikings Thursday Injury Report: Another Challenge for Odd Week

GREEN BAY, Wis. – During a week in which coach Matt LaFleur is wrestling with who will play and who will not play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, the Green Bay Packers were dealt an unexpected challenge.

With the Packers locked into the seventh seed of the NFC playoffs that will begin next week, LaFleur will hold out as many key players as humanly possible. That means more opportunities for the backups – including first-year guard Donovan Jennings, who might be in line for a lot of snaps – maybe all the snaps – at left guard in place of veteran Aaron Banks.

Jennings, however, did not practice on Thursday due to an injured throat.

“Anytime a guy goes down that you’re counting on or whatever,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said, “now it’s just another guy who’s going to get opportunities. We’ll kind of see where it goes.”

Jennings was an undrafted free agent out of South Florida in 2023. He didn’t play as a rookie and has played in two games this season, with a grand total of six snaps on offense and seven snaps on special teams.

“He plays with good physicality, and he’s fired up,” Stenavich said. “He’s always ready to go. He’s got a great attitude. And you’ve seen him, especially as this year has gone on, just playing with more confidence, more physicality, more get-off in the run game, more strength. And his fundamentals in pass pro have really improved. I’m excited about him.”

Jennings was one of three players who did not practice on Thursday. Receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) and receiver/returner Savion Williams (foot/illness) were the others. Willams was limited on Wednesday.

Other than the addition of Jennings and the downgrade of Williams, the injury report was unchanged from Wednesday. That means starting quarterback Jordan Love was full participation and backup quarterback Malik Willis was limited participation.

“He’s had two great days of work,” quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion said of Love. “I know Matt’s made a big point throughout practice, throughout meetings, of really making these really high-level, competitive practices. Had a great 2-minute drill today. So, I feel great about where Jordan’s at. He’s had some of his best days of practice this week and, again, the big thing is he’s been mentally engaged the whole way. I’m not worried about [rust] at all.”

Love is staying sharp with those high-level reps against the starters at practice.

“I think the only thing as a quarterback that you’re not simulating is getting hit,” Love said. “So, yeah, you go through training camp and it’s the same situation getting yourself ready for Week 1 where you’re not playing any games. It’s the same deal but you can simulate it.”

Right tackle Zach Tom, who missed the last two games with a knee injury sustained at Denver, was limited participation for the second consecutive day, a good sign with the playoffs on the horizon.

Linebacker Nick Niemann was limited participation for a second consecutive day after suffering a torn pectoral against Pittsburgh in Week 8. Niemann was on an incredible tackling pace before the injury.

“He’s a guy that’s really smart,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “He’s got great football awareness and football sense. Plays really well in space, and so we were able to move him and put him in a bunch of different places.”

For the Vikings, quarterback J.J. McCarthy went from limited participation to full participation after being inactive for Christmas against Detroit with an injured left hand.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is preparing for McCarthy to start.

“That’s kind of what my gut’s been telling me,” he said. “I will say, I thought he played really well after our game and I think he’s taken a big step. He’s gotten better. You can see the confidence. You can see him moving around. You can see him sitting in the pocket making some really good throws.

“He’s a young player who’s gotten more experience and he’s going to have his ups and downs, but I think he’s gotten better. I think Kevin [O’Connell, the Vikings’ coach, is] one of the best play-callers in this game. They have some really good weapons at wideout. A great tight end. Obviously, the running back. So, it will be a challenge, but I would expect him to play.”

Also for Minnesota, running back Aaron Jones (hip), tight end J. Hockenson (shoulder) and receiver/returner Myles Price (ankle) did not practice for a second consecutive day.

Packers Injury Thursday Report

Did not participate: G Donovan Jennings (throat), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion). WR Savion Williams (foot/illness).

Limited: LG Aaron Banks (illness/ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), WR Jayden Reed (illness), RT Zach Tom (back/knee), DE Lukas Van Ness (illness/foot), G John Williams (back), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion).

Note: Niemann and Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

Vikings Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (hip), WR Myles Price (ankle).

Limited: RT Brian O’Neill (heel), S Harrison Smith (rest).

Full: TE Gavin Bartholomew (back), LB Blake Cashman (elbow), RB Jordan Mason (ankle), QB J.J. McCarthy (right hand), DL Levi Drake Rodriguez (rib).

Note: Bartholomew has been designated for return from injured reserve and is in his 21-day practice window.

