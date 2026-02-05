Longtime NFL Quarterback Could Be on Packers’ QB Coaching Radar

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers remain on the market for a quarterbacks coach, and a new possibility perhaps has emerged.

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, two-time Pro Bowler Matt Schaub is “beginning to get interest” as an NFL quarterbacks coach.

A former NFL quarterback beginning to get interest as an NFL QB coach possibility, per sources: Ex-Texans and Falcons QB Matt Schaub.



Played in the NFL from 2004-20, made 93 career starts and led the NFL with 4,770 passing yards in 2009. Was an analyst for Atlanta in 2023. pic.twitter.com/hfSk41kbCG — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 5, 2026

Whether the Packers are among those teams is unknown, but coach Matt LaFleur is looking for a quarterbacks coach to replace Sean Mannion, who is the new offensive coordinator for the Eagles.

Schaub played 17 NFL seasons and worked with LaFleur for three of them.

LaFleur’s first NFL job was as an offensive assistant for the Texans in 2008 and 2009. In 2008, Schaub threw for 414 yards to lead the Texans to a 24-21 victory at Lambeau Field on a day with a kickoff temperature of 3. In 2009, Schaub earned Pro Bowl honors by leading the NFL with 4,770 passing yards to help Houston to its first winning record in franchise history.

In 2015 and 2016, LaFleur was Atlanta’s quarterbacks coach. Schaub returned to Atlanta in 2016.

“Number one, you're talking about a guy who has played in the system,” LaFleur told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time. “Not only has he played in the system, he's played at a pretty high level in our system. So, I think it's just another voice, another set of eyes for Matt (Ryan) to lean on. Schaub has been through a lot of these situations. It's just another sounding board for Matt Ryan.”

Schaub’s final season was 2020. As that season was winding down, he said he wanted to “be around the game.”

“He's been a great teammate to me for a long time, incredibly helpful," said Ryan, the Falcons’ quarterback at the time and now the Falcons’ team president.

“He really is another coach in our building for myself in terms of getting me ready, but also helping our wideouts, helping our running backs, helping our offensive line. Across the board, he's been invaluable. I think whatever he chooses to do next and whenever that is, he's going to do a great job with it. If it happens to be broadcast, he's as knowledgeable a football player as I've been around and understands all sides of the ball, all phases of it, all three levels – up front, in the second level and certainly secondary.”

Schaub played his college ball at Virginia and was a third-round pick by the Falcons in 2004. He played off the bench in Atlanta for three seasons before being traded to Houston. In seven seasons with the Texans, he was a two-time Pro Bowler who started 88 games and threw 124 touchdown passes.

During his final season with Houston in 2013, he set an NFL record with a fourth consecutive game with a pick-six.

Schaub spent 2014 with the Raiders, 2015 with the Ravens and 2016 through 2020 with the Falcons before calling it quits.

In 155 career games, he threw for 25,467 yards and 136 touchdowns.

Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub (8) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in 2008. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

In 2023, Schaub was an analyst on the Falcons’ coaching staff. He spent the last two seasons as a radio analyst at Virginia. Lessons from his playing career would serve him well in coaching.

“Those years of Virginia, there were some trials and tribulations,” he said before his broadcast debut . “I got hurt the first game of my last year. I was benched the first game of my fourth year and was able to battle back and have some success.

“But you learn through those challenges and adversity. There’s no greater learning experience than when you fall flat on your face or you get hurt, and you have to come back from that and deal with the media criticism, deal with the good times and the bad times, and be able to handle those things the right way.”

In 2025, he sought to become executive director of the NFL Players Association and floated the idea of the players starting their own league.

“Why can’t we, as players, hire the people to operate the game the way the owners operate the game?” Schaub wrote . “Why can’t we decide the rules ourselves, hire our own commissioner, our own lawyers, and our own coaches? Better yet, why can’t we create a league full of situations like the Green Bay Packers, where the public owns and operates the team and the players make the lion’s share of the money?”

Connor Senger, a Wisconsin native who was a walk-on quarterback at Wisconsin , is the only known candidate to interview for the job. The fast-rising coach spent the last three seasons with the Cardinals, including last year as a passing-game specialist. Senger is up for other jobs, including offensive coordinator of the rival Bears.

One in-house candidate, Nathaniel Hackett, is the new offensive coordinator for the Cardinals for LaFleur’s brother, Mike LaFleur. Another in-house option is Luke Getsy, who was Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach from 2019 through 2021 before taking coordinator jobs for the Bears in 2022 and Raiders in 2024. Last year, in his third stint with the team, he was a senior offensive assistant.

