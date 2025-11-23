Matt LaFleur Had Directive for Packers’ Defense; It Delivered vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – First, some math.
During the Green Bay Packers’ 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, their defense was on the field for five possessions in the second half. By net yards, the Vikings gained:
- First possession: 2 yards, zero first downs.
- Second possession: minus-12 yards, zero first downs.
- Third possession: minus-17 yards, zero first downs.
- Fourth possession: 0 yards, zero first downs.
- Fifth possession: 27 yards, two first downs.
That’s 1 net yard, three three-and-out punts and two turnovers as the defense delivered a dominant performance.
“I just thought with the way our defense was playing, we took the air out of the ball and said go win it for us,” coach Matt LaFleur said.
Oh, the defense won the game, all right. The Vikings converted only two first downs, had just one red-zone possession and had only four plays of longer than 10 yards.
“It’s better. It’s better. It’s not perfect,” defensive end Micah Parsons, who spearheaded the assault with two sacks. “I just think there’s stuff to build off of, flashes of great things, but there’s still things to fix. We were getting gashed early on in that first quarter. We anchored down on that big fourth-down stop, but there’s just things that you don’t want to see. Once we get (rid of) things we don’t want to see, that’s when …”
Parsons’ voice trailed off, but an apt ending would be “that’s when we’re great.”
Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy is in over his head, to be sure, but that’s still a formidable offense. Their No. 1 offensive line was intact for the first time. Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason are a quality backfield tandem. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL. Jordan Addison would be a No. 1 for some teams. T.J. Hockenson is a couple seasons removed from catching 95 passes.
The Packers took a sledgehammer and smashed them to bits.
A critical juncture came on the possession that bridged the first and second quarters. Mason had four consecutive runs that gained 39 yards. Eventually, they had third-and-1 from the Packers’ 17.
On third down, the Packers stopped a quarterback sneak by Hockenson. On fourth down, Edgerrin Cooper blew up the blocking and Kingsley Enagbare stuffed Mason for a turnover on downs.
“That was critical,” LaFleur said. “Big-time plays. They tried to run the ball, and our guys stepped up and stoned them at the line of scrimmage.”
The Vikings kicked a field goal in the final seconds of the first half to cut the margin to 10-6 but that was the last time they snapped the ball from Green Bay’s side of the field. Heck, it was the last time Minnesota snapped the ball beyond its 36-yard line.
After safety Zayne Anderson forced a turnover on a punt, the Packers extended their lead to 17-6. It might as well have been 71-6. Or 171-6.
There was no need to force the issue, though.
“The defense is balling like that, coming up with stop after stop,” quarterback Jordan Love said, “that mindset is, ‘Just keep taking care of the ball. Don’t make mistakes. And just keep hammering away at it. Keep putting together some good drives.’ And we did that.”
In the second half, the Packers had four sacks – two by Parsons and two by Devonte Wyatt. Linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, on a rampaging rush by Rashan Gary, and safety Evan Williams had interceptions. The Packers didn’t take advantage because they didn’t need to.
The Vikings could have held the ball for a month of Sundays and not scored the 24 points required to win the game.
“We like playing with the lead because you just get to let the big dogs eat,” Williams said. “Yeah, we definitely felt comfortable, smelt a little blood in the water coming into the second and just knew that we can just let loose and play fast.”
This is how the Packers are built to play but have been unable to, for the most part, during a series of one-score games.
“Once we got a lead, our pass rush – this is the first time in a while where I thought our guys could pin their ears back and just go,” LaFleur said. “And so, it just goes to show you the importance of getting a lead where you put them into some situations where they feel like they have to throw the football.”
The Packers allowed 10 first downs and 145 yards. During the LaFleur era, it was the second-fewest yards allowed – the Vikings gained 139 at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2019 – and their fifth-fewest points allowed.
With McCarthy throwing for 87 yards but losing 35 on sacks, the Vikings finished with 52 net passing yards. It was the second-fewest behind only the 48 yards by the Bears in 2022.
“I thought it was very complete,” safety Xavier McKinney said. “This was our first – it wasn’t a shutout but we didn’t give up any touchdowns. We executed. I’ve been saying if we can go out there and execute and all 11 do our jobs, all at one point, every play, every snap, we’re dominant. I think it showed today.”
For the first time this season, the Packers’ depth at cornerback was seriously tested after Keisean Nixon suffered a stinger on the second-to-last play of the first quarter. With Nate Hobbs missing a third consecutive game with a knee injury, the Packers had to roll with Carrington Valentine and Kamal Hadden.
With Hadden, a sixth-round pick last year, having not played a defensive snap in his NFL career, Valentine got to shadow Jefferson. Jefferson caught 4-of-6 targets for 48 yards.
Officially, with penalties taken out of the equation, Jeff Hafley’s defense gave up 4 yards in the second half. They will face an infinitely bigger challenge on Thursday against the high-powered Lions.
According to the team, this was the first time since the 2014 game at Tampa Bay in which the Packers gave up less than 150 yards, seven points and 10 first downs while recording at least five sacks.
“I think we got one of the best defenses in the league, if not the best, (with) the talent that we have,” McKinney said. “We have a hell of a DC. He called a great game today and we went out there and executed. Great DC, great players all coming together, it looks good.”
