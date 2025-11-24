Micah Parsons Makes NFL History After Powering Pass Rush vs. Vikings
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With two years in the USFL, Reggie White was a battle-tested player when he entered the NFL in 1985.
On Sunday, Micah Parsons joined White as the only players in NFL history to start their career with five consecutive seasons of 10-plus sacks. With two sacks in the Green Bay Packers’ 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, he’s up to 10 sacks in his debut season with the team.
Including his first year with the Packers in 1993, White had 10-plus sacks in his first nine NFL seasons. So, Parsons has a long way to go to hit that mark. However, Parsons has a chance to become the only player with 12-plus sacks in each of his first five seasons (dating to 1982, when sacks became an official stat).
“You always should be appreciative,” Parsons said. “It’s such a difficult feat. I wouldn’t say it’s like a feat where it’s very easy or anything like that. But it’s a standard of play. Me and CeeDee Lamb used to say 1,000 yards is like the minimum. So, I feel like 10 sacks for the standard of player you are, that should be the minimum you should get. For me, mine was just always 10 sacks.”
It took 11 games for Parsons to hit his magic number.
On Sunday, Parsons was off and running to another impact game on the opening series. With the Vikings in scoring range, Parsons got past standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw – a recurring theme – and forced J.J. McCarthy to chuck the ball to the bench to avoid a sack. Green Bay got off the field having allowed only a field goal.
The second half was vintage Parsons. After Zayne Anderson’s huge play on special teams set up Emanuel Wilson for a touchdown and a 17-6 lead, Parsons and the rest of the defense were able to step on the gas for the first time in weeks.
On the first play of the ensuing possession, Parsons got inside of Darrisaw for his first sack. Two short completions resulted in a three-and-out punt.
On the next possession, Parsons went from wrecking the game to smashing it into dust. On second down, Parsons went around Darrisaw for a sack. On third down, he lined up over center Ryan Kelly and plowed through him like a wrecking ball against century-old concrete. That set up Devonte Wyatt for a sack and another three-and-out punt.
Based on his celebrations, Parsons was more excited about that play than either of his sacks.
“I had saw a look in practice and I said, ‘If they’re going to slide hard to me this way’ – because I understand if I’m to the side, they’re going to slide hard – ‘can I back-half it and work back to the center instead of crossing the center’s face on like a timed game or whatever?’ I told D-Wy, ‘Listen, when it comes to the game, I’m going to blow this center up. Like I’m going to back-half it,’ and I got into the game and I blew it up.”
Parsons credited defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington and assistant defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase.
“That’s where practice comes into play, understanding the game, protections, so shoutout to D.C. and V.O., because they brung up the idea that it’s like, ‘If they’re going to keep coming hard your way, there’s only going to be one thing to make them stop. You’ve got to go through their face, so hopefully it slows down a little bit.”
Parsons finished with two sacks and three quarterback hits. PFF’s early grading credited Parsons with four pressures.
After two games with zero sacks, Parsons has 3.5 sacks the last two games. With the Sunday night and Monday night games to be played, he is fifth in the league with 10 sacks.
For Parsons, it’s the 17th game with two-plus sacks, which trails only White (24), J.J. Watt (22) and Richard Dent (19) for the most games with multiple sacks in a player’s first five seasons.
Parsons, who had 52.5 sacks in four seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to Green Bay before Week 1, has 62.5 sacks in 74 games. That’s seventh all-time at this stage of his career, behind White (81.0), J.J. Watt (68.5), T.J. Watt (67), Myles Garrett (64.5), Von Miller (64) and Derrick Thomas (64).
Most Sacks in Packers History
For the Packers, it’s the first 10-sack season since Za’Darius Smith had 12.5 in 2020. Sacks became an official stat in 1982, though Pro Football Reference has unofficial sack numbers dating to 1960.
Here are the single-season leaders that Parsons has a chance to join.
Tim Harris, 1989: 19.5 sacks.
Ezra Johnson, 1978: 17.5 sacks.
Reggie White, 1998: 16.0 sacks.
Aaron Kampman, 2006: 15.5 sacks.
Willie Davis, 1964: 14.5 sacks.
Ezra Johnson, 1983, 14.5 sacks.
Seven players, 13.5 sacks (accomplished twice by Kabeer Gbaja-Biamila).
White in 1998 had 14 sacks in his first 11 games, the most to start a season in Packers history. Parsons’ 10 sacks is tied for 10th.
SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER