Mock Draft 2.0: Packers Double Dip at Cornerback

The NFL offseason is off and running as the NFL Scouting Combine has come to a conclusion. Players have risen and fallen all over draft boards from different organizations. The Green Bay Packers are no different after meeting with a plethora of prospects in Indianapolis last week.

Now, free agency will begin in a week as the legal tampering period begins on March 9.

The Packers will be on the hunt for contributors on the line of scrimmage, and the secondary in an attempt to get them from a one-and-done team, to a Super Bowl contender.

They will have to do so with limited resources as the trade for Micah Parsons sapped them of their first round pick for both 2026 and 2027. Still, they Packers should have enough ammo to move around the draft board and add contributors in hopes of making them a title team.

In our second mock draft of the offseason, the focus was at cornerback, where the Packers need to add bodies.

Selections were made using the PFSN Mock Draft Simulator.

First Round – Traded

More on this later, but this pick was traded for defensive end Micah Parsons.

Second Round Pick 52: Keith Abney CB, Arizona State

A talented cornerback who plays with an edge? That sounds like something the Packers could use in their secondary.

Abney had plenty of production on the ball during his time at Arizona State, which is what made him one of our draft prospects to watch coming into the Combine.

Arizona State’s Keith Abney II was one of the best CBs in the country in 2025:



🔒 46.1 passer rating allowed

🔒 13.9% forced incompletion rate

🔒 12 pass breakups

🔒 2 interceptions

🔒 0.7 yards allowed per cov. snap

🔒 92.9 PFSN CB Impact grade pic.twitter.com/GmJE1TBSvj — PFSN College (@PFSNcollege) February 19, 2026

He had 12 pass breakups and two interceptions in 2025, which made him one of the best cornerbacks in the country.

While Brian Gutekunst may have said the Packers do not need wholesale changes at cornerback, they do need to add some bodies at the position as Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon will both play on expiring contracts in 2026. Add in that Nate Hobbs could be a cap casualty either this offseason or after the 2026 season, and the need for bodies in the secondary becomes abundant.

Third Round Pick 84: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

If Jacob Rodriguez is available when the Packers are on the clock in the third round, the front office should be doing backflips.

Rodriguez’s reputation coming into the Scouting Combine was that he was an instinctive linebacker, but maybe lacking in some athleticism.

Rodriguez crushed the Combine, showing off good speed and change-of-direction ability. His 3-cone time of 6.90 seconds was the best of all linebackers on the field.

Combine that with the ability Rodriguez showed to take the ball away in his college career, his playmaking ability is something the Packers need. Quay Walker may not be back next season, which means Edgerrin Cooper is the only linebacker on the team who has flashed the ability to be a consistent starter for them.

Rodriguez could add some playmaking to play alongside Cooper and one of Isaiah McDuffie or Ty’Ron Hopper, if the Packers do not add another linebacker in free agency.

Fourth Round Pick 120: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

The Packers likely do not want to wait until the fourth round to add to their defensive line if they can help it, but the board can only fall a certain way, and there is no reset button if the draft doesn’t fall the way Brian Gutekunst may hope it does.

In this case, his first pick on the defensive front is McClellan from Missouri. McClellan had a breakout season in 2025 with six sacks and eight TFL’s for the Tigers. McClellan is big at 6-foot-4, and 313 pounds. He showed off impressive strength with 25 reps on the bench press, and enough speed with a 5.05 40-yard-dash.

The Packers need some help up front as Colby Wooden, Karl Brooks, and Devonte Wyatt all enter the season with questions surrounding them, and will be playing on expiring contracts.

McClellan could be asked to play right away.

Fifth Round Pick 158: Josh Cameron, WR, Baylor

With Romeo Doubs likely headed elsewhere in free agency, the Packers are set up nicely at the front of their wide receiver room. First round pick Matthew Golden should be able to step in and take some of the snaps that are available with Doubs’ impending departure.

Beyond him, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed are two established playmakers in the offense. Dontayvion Wicks has made plays for them in the past, and Savion Williams was a third round pick a season ago, who the team is high on.

Doubs’ departure, and the pending free agency of Watson, Wicks and Reed, however, could mean the Packers are looking to replenish some depth in the event that more than one of those guys leave via free agency.

Cameron fits the Packers’ typical model for the size they prefer at receiver. His best asset as a rookie could be his ability to return punts. Cameron averaged 20.7 yards-per-return in 2024, and ripped off a 70-yard return in 2023. The Packers have not had a punt return as long as 70 yards since Micah Hyde ripped off a 75-yard-return in the Metrodome against the Minnesota Vikings.

Green Bay’s new special teams coordinator needs someone back there who is both experienced, and capable. Cameron is both, and the Packers would not have to depart from what they’ve typically preferred as a receiver to roster a punt returner. That could make Cameron primed to be an instant contributor.

Sixth Round Pick 200: Sawyer Robertson, QB, Baylor

Malik Wilis is ticketed for free agency and is not coming back to Green Bay, as he’ll be a starter somewhere else in 2026. That leaves the Packers with Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord behind Jordan Love.

Maybe they’ll be in the market for a trade candidate or a free agent prior to the draft. If they do not land a veteran, however, drafting a quarterback is always on the table for someone like Gutekunst.

Robertson was productive in Baylor’s pass-happy offense in 2025. Baylor was not as successful as they typically have been, but Robertson piled up a career high in yards and touchdown passes in his final season for the Bears.

Robertson could compete with McCord as to be the team’s third quarterback which likely would land him on the practice squad as a rookie. From there, he could compete to be a long-term option as the backup behind Jordan Love.

Seventh Round Pick 236: Riley Mahlman, OT, Wisconsin

Big doesn’t get small. Wisconsin’s Riley Mahlman is not going to get small anytime soon if that is the case. Standing at 6-foot-7, Mahlman might resemble more of a shooting guard than a pulling guard, but he’ll try his hand at the gridiron next season. He played right tackle for the Badgers last season. He did not participate at the NFL Combine, so he could be a name to watch when the Badgers host their pro day in the spring.

Seventh Round Pick 254: Toriano Pride Jr, CB, Missouri

Much like Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer in the movie Top Gun the Packers have a need for speed in their secondary.

There aren’t many faster than Missouri’s Toriano Pride Jr. In fact, he was the fastest cornerback at the NFL Scouting Combine with a blazing 4.32 40-yard-dash.

That speed could make him a potential contributor on special teams, and he likely offers more upside in the back of Green Bay’s cornerback room than Kamal Hadden, or wide receiver-turned-defensive back, Bo Melton.

Pride is aggressive at the line of scrimmage, and could bring an edge to the bottom of the depth chart in Green Bay.

Seventh Round Pick 257: Matthew Hibner, TE, SMU

Tight end is a bit of a sneaky need in Green Bay, but the options behind Tucker Kraft leave a lot to be desired.

Luke Musgrave did not take hold of his opportunity when Kraft left for the season with an ACL injury.

John Fitzpatrick tore his achilles and his availability for the 2026 season is uncertain. Josh Whyle did some nice things, but is far from a sure thing.

Hibner averaged 14.1 yards-per-reception and scored four touchdowns in each of the last two seasons.

He could compete for a spot at the back of the tight end room, and potentially replace Musgrave in 2027.

First Round – Enter Sandman

Micah Parsons was excellent for Green Bay all season, but one of the biggest assets Parsons’ presence brought, was his emergence as Green Bay’s closer.

The first time that was truly on display was in late October, when the Packers took a trip to Arizona, and struggled throughout the game before taking a 27-23 lead in the fourth quarter.

Parsons activated the best version of himself and closed the game out from there. He finished the game with three sacks, two of which came in the fourth quarter, and one was on the final drive. That sack was almost enough to power the Packers to a big road win prior to a date in Pittsburgh against Aaron Rodgers.

Later in the year, Parsons would be compared to former closer of the New York Yankees, Mariano Rivera, and Jeff Hafley would tell Parsons stories about how Rivera would enter games in the Bronx to Metallica’s Enter Sandman.

The Packers would eventually give the same anthem to Parsons for a December 7 victory over the Chicago Bears. The moniker and song were both short lived as that was Parsons’ final game of the season in Green Bay.

Perhaps they will revive it upon his return in 2026, but Parsons was one of the league’s best players in the fourth quarter, and that is something the Packers will desperately need when he is able to return to the lineup.