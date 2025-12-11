GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers claimed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off waivers on Friday, perhaps the only person happier than Bohanna was his father.

“The crazy thing is my dad grew up a crazy Brett Favre and Packers fan. He loves the Packers,” Bohanna said after practice on Wednesday. His father is the Memphis rapper Gangsta Blac.

“He grew up a Brett Favre fan, so he was ecstatic. He called me before I could even call him and tell him, like, ‘Pops, I made it to Green Bay.’ I don’t know how he got the news, but he called me, ‘You’re going to Green Bay.’ He was just excited. He’s still in the Memphis area but I’m going to try to get him up here one of these days because he loves the Packers.”

Courtney Ingram – aka Gangsta Blac – was part of the group Three 6 Mafia.

“In Memphis and the South, he’s super-famous. He’s super-known,’ Bohanna said. “I was second fiddle to Pops until I had to make my own name here. It was great, though. I tell people, ‘Yeah, that’s my dad,’ but I’m kind of laid back. So, they’ll be like, ‘Man, that ain’t your dad, bro.’ Then they’ll see him and they be like, ‘Oh, that’s for sure your dad.’

“That picture right there [above is locker], I look just like him. It was great growing up with him.”

To Bohanna, his dad wasn’t Gangsta Black. He was Pops, and he’s been there for every step of his football path.

“It was fun. It was fun. Normal life. It wasn’t like it was big glitz and glamour,” Bohanna said. “We were very comfortable. Pops and mom worked hard to make sure we were OK.

“I always played ball. He’s always been there, from age 4. I started at 4 and now 26 years old, he’s always been there every step of the way. It was kind of the same as this on the schedule. Working, trying to be better at ball. Pops was there every time he could with practice. He was there a lot. He was around all the time.”

A sixth-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2021, Bohanna played in five games for the Seahawks this season. He had played in four consecutive games, including nine snaps against the Vikings in Week 13. They released him on Thursday to make way for the return of Jarran Reed from injured reserve, with the intention of re-signing him to the practice squad.

Instead, the Packers claimed him off waivers.

“I was about to re-sign with Seattle p-squad and it was like 5 minutes left before the waiver wire closed, and so right as I’m walking in the building, the GM there calls and was like ‘Man, somebody just claimed you. We don’t know yet, but just hold tight,’” Bohanna recalled of his conversation with John Schneider.

Quinton Bohanna goes through drills during Cowboys training camp in 2023. | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

“Then I got a call from here and they just basically told me they claimed me and going to get on the red eye tonight. So, man, it was a quick turnaround, but it’s been all good. I got no complaints. I’m good. I’m blessed. Blessed to be here. Great, great organization. Man, it’s a super A-plus organization all around the board. And I’ve only been here like 30 minutes, but I can already tell how it is.”

Bohanna said he had about 6 hours between learning he’d been claimed to jumping on a plane.

“It was a little hectic but it ain’t nothing I ain’t been through before,” he said. “I’ve been in the league a little minute. This happened to me before where I went from team to team in the middle of the season, so kind of smooth. It’s about football with me, bro. Whatever I can do to get somewhere and play and come and help a team, everything else will take care of itself.”

Bohanna was teammates at Kentucky with cornerback Carrington Valentine and at Dallas with Micah Parsons. In a bit of good fortune, he went from a small role with one of the top teams in the NFC to potentially a bigger role with another one of the top teams in the conference.

“First of all the team,” he said of his first thoughts about learning he was headed to Green Bay. “Going to a good team, a good situation, a team that’s going to make a run here. I really believed that before I even got here. And the snow. I thought about the snow.”

The Packers had a need at defensive tackle following the season-ending ankle injury sustained by Devonte Wyatt. Rather than looking for a player in the mold of Wyatt who could add some juice to the pass rush, they decided to focus on run defense by signing Jordon Riley off the Giants’ practice squad and claiming Bohanna.

Riley was active for Sunday’s win over the Bears over the just-arrived Bohanna and undrafted rookie Nazir Stackhouse.

“It’s not like we’re the biggest team especially inside, but Devonte was doing a heck of a job just playing with great fundamentals, great technique, and he’s one of our better run defenders,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

“He’s one of our better defensive players, period, but especially in the run game, as well. So, just to add a little bit more beef on our D-line, we thought that was an important part. Each week it’s going to be a competition in terms of who’s going to be the guys out there playing.”

Bohanna was on the sideline for the win over Chicago. He was impressed by what he saw from his new team.

“Watching them Sunday, besides it’s cold as hell here, they’re physical,” he said. “They’re super-physical. They play hard, play fast, play for each other. It’s the way you should want it on the defense.”

Bohanna, who the Packers listed at 6-foot-4 and 327 pounds – the Seahawks listed him at 359 pounds – believes he’ll only add to the level of physicality for the stretch run to the season.

“Of course. I better be able to add that or they’re going to send me about my way,” he said. “I feel like I can. That’s the No. 1 thing in my game – just being big and physical in there.”

Physicality is Bohanna’s calling card. Rapping is not.

“I like to listen to music,” he said. As far as rapping, “I leave that to my pops.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News