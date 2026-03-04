NFL Free Agency Preview: Potential Tight End Targets for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a few big questions at tight end entering the offseason. One, when will Tucker Kraft be healthy following last year’s torn ACL? Two, when will they agree to a contract extension? Three, is there anyone else on the roster they can count on?

Here is a Packers-centric look at free agency, with Part 4 focusing on the tight ends.

Any Packers in Free Agency?

The Packers have two free agents, John Fitzpatrick and Josh Whyle. FitzPatrick, who is coming off a major injury, is an unrestricted free agent. Whyle is scheduled to be a restricted free agent. Assuming he is not tendered, he’d be an unrestricted free agent, as well.

FitzPatrick was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons in 2022 who the Packers signed off Atlanta’s practice squad in 2024. He didn’t play due to injury as a rookie and caught one pass in nine games for the Falcons in 2023 and one pass in nine games for the Packers in 2024. In 2025, he caught 12 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown.

Blocking is his calling card and was his primary role in 22.3 snaps per game. However, he was flagged for six penalties – only three tight ends were guilty of more – and suffered a torn Achilles at Chicago in Week 16. Presumably, he will remain unsigned until he’s healthy.

In the 2023 draft, the Packers drafted Luke Musgrave in the second round and Tucker Kraft in the third round. The Titans drafted Whyle in the fifth round. He caught 28 passes for Tennessee in 2024 but failed to make its roster in 2025. He opened the season on Green Bay’s practice squad, was promoted after Kraft’s knee injury and wound up catching five passes for 36 yards and one touchdown while averaging 22 snaps in eight games.

Packers Free Agent Outlook

The Packers will have to make sure they’re covered if Tucker Kraft is sidelined or limited for the start of the regular season. From that perspective, re-signing Josh Whyle makes a lot of sense. John FitzPatrick was the unit’s best blocker but is a free agent and his potential return date is unknown.

Free Agent Tight Ends Who Could Interest Packers

The Packers aren’t going to break the bank at tight end – not with Tucker Kraft set to earn a big-money extension – so there’s no need to discuss Travis Kelce, David Njoku, Isaiah Likely or even Chig Okonkwo. One of these low-cost role players, however, would make sense.

Charlie Kolar, Ravens (27): A fourth-round pick in 2022, Kolar set career highs in games (17), starts (seven), catches (10), yards (142), touchdowns (two) and first downs (nine) in 2025. He caught 30 passes in four seasons for Baltimore. Where Kolar would be an immediate help is in filling the John FitzPatrick run-blocking role. He might be the best blocker among the tight ends in free agency.

Darren Waller, Dolphins (33): After enjoying a year in retirement in 2024, Waller returned in 2025. In nine games with the Dolphins in a comeback season that was interrupted by two stints on injured reserve, Waller caught 24 passes for 283 yards and six touchdowns. While he’s no longer the same player who caught 90 passes in 2019 and 107 in 2020, he could still be a weapon in the passing game.

Chris Manhertz, Giants (34): In 154 games over 10 seasons, Manhertz has caught 30 passes. That includes one catch for 7 yards in 17 games (three starts) for the Giants in 2025. His calling card is blocking, and he’s quite good in that role. According to PFF, 92.3 percent of his snaps last season came as a blocker. He hasn’t allowed a sack since 2021.

Austin Hooper, Patriots (31): Hooper in 16 games caught 21 passes for 263 yards and two touchdowns this past season. It was his fewest catches since he grabbed 19 as a rookie in 2016, and far off his 45 receptions in 2024. Of note, he missed only two games the last five seasons. His blocking has tapered off with age.

Noah Fant, Bengals (28): A first-round pick by Denver in 2018, Fant has 334 receptions for 3,593 yards and 18 touchdowns in seven seasons. Fant joined the Bengals last offseason and caught 34 passes for 288 yards (8.5 average) and three touchdowns. His role is catching passes, plain and simple.

Mo Alie-Cox, Colts (32): In eight seasons with the Colts, Alie-Cox has 127 receptions and scored 16 touchdowns. He’s been in the teens in catches each of the last four seasons. At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Cox blocked on about 70 percent of the snaps. He’s quite good in that role. PFF has charged him with allowing only two sacks in his career.

Tyler Higbee, Rams (33): Injuries have slowed Higbee, who missed the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 with a torn ACL, and he missed six games in 2025 with an ankle injury. In 10 games this past season, he caught 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. He’s spent all 10 seasons with the Rams, including 2019 through 2023, when he caught 44-plus passes in five consecutive seasons.

Adam Trautman, Broncos (29): A third-round pick out of Dayton in 2020, Trautman caught 20 passes for 195 yards in 17 games (12 starts) for the Broncos in 2025. Traded to Denver in 2023, he played in all 51 games and caught 55 passes. He’s a mediocre blocker.

Tyler Conklin, Chargers (31): After four seasons with the Vikings and three with the Jets, Conklin played in 13 games (five starts) with the Chargers in 2025, when he caught seven passes for 101 yards. That broke a streak of four consecutive seasons of 50-plus catches. Blocking has never been his forte.

Zach Ertz, Commanders (35): Because he’s got such a great feel for the game, Ertz could probably roll out of bed at age 40 and be a factor. With Washington, he caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games in 2024 and 50 passes for 504 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games in 2025. He missed the end of the season with a torn ACL, so his free agency probably will be on hold until closer to midseason. When he’s in the game, it’s to run routes and catch passes. In 13 seasons, he has 825 receptions.

Marcedes Lewis, Broncos (42): If the Packers are looking for a leader and a blocker, they could do worse than re-signing Lewis, who set an NFL record in 2025 by playing in his 20th season. Lewis was a stout blocker for Green Bay from 2018 through 2022 but has only five receptions the last three years.