Nickel, Dime: Play and Player of Day From Practice 14 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Between the 53-man roster and the practice squad, the Green Bay Packers will take three quarterbacks into the regular season.

Kyle McCord will be that third quarterback if he continues making the type of big-time throws he delivered on Wednesday at training camp.

Before McCord’s dime, it’s the story of the new nickel.

Player of the Day: Kamal Hadden at Nickel

It’s been a wild ride for Kamal Hadden , who went from a potential playoff starter to being carted off the field with an ankle injury that lingered into the start of training camp.

With Javon Bullard out with a foot injury, the Packers moved Hadden from cornerback to the slot. It’s a position he got a small taste of after being drafted in the sixth round by the Chiefs in 2024, but he was released at the end of his rookie training camp and signed to Green Bay’s practice squad.

“The thing about when I was at Kansas City, I was still young,” Hadden said after Wednesday’s practice. “I didn’t know a lot of ball at the time. I feel like to be able to play inside, I feel like I know way more ball now and I’m just way more versatile.”

Hadden split the first- and second-team reps in the slot – aka the nickel position – with Kitan Oladapo. He made one of the big plays of the day when he intercepted Kyle McCord.

“It was just play-action to the right, and it was a boot and then read my key,” he explained. “I knew they had a shifter coming back to the flat – somebody in front, somebody behind – so I just ran and put my attention on the guy in the front and then I knew there (was) somebody behind, and I just turned and made the play on the ball.”

The Packers have brought Hadden along slowly during camp. The interception was a breakthrough play.

“It was great to make a play and get that feeling back, so definitely feel like I’m shaking the rust off, for sure,” he said.

Yes, Bullard is out, but that Hadden has gone from being limited to individual drills to running with the first unit speaks volumes about his talent and mindset.

“Just rise to the occasion. It’s nothing crazy, nothing special. When you’re out there with those guys, you’ve got to meet them to that standard,” he said of playing alongside Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams. “You go out there with X, Evan, when Bull gets back out there – all the guys that have been out there and played well in this league – you’ve just got to rise to the occasion, hold that standard. When I go out there with the ones and do my thing, just make sure there’s no dip off.”

Hadden didn’t play against the Steelers. Whenever he gets on the field, it will be his first game since he was injured against the Ravens on Dec. 27.

“I’m definitely going to play before the end of camp, but whatever I can do, I’m pushing for it,” he said. “I’m ready to be back out there. I’m ready to prove to myself but also want to prove to my brothers and teammates and to this organization that I’m still me and I’m back and I’m better. It’d mean a lot to get back out there and perform.”

He performed on Wednesday. One of the more energetic and positive players on the roster, he was mobbed by his teammates after his interception.

“It was fun, but the guys know that’s me every day,” he said. “No matter who’s out there, we’re competing. We’re all for the same thing. I just love football. I just feel like everybody should be celebrated because you’ve got some guys that’s not as confident or not as energetic but, when you bring them along with you, you might get something you never thought they could give to you, and that’s energy and things like that.

“And then they make plays and ultimately it helps some of these young guys. I’m not an older guy yet, but a guy that can at least just put some energy into them and let them know they’ve got somebody they can celebrate with and they’re going to always tell them the good stuff.”

Play of the Day: Kyle McCord’s Dime

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Jamin Davis (50) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Kyle McCord. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Kyle McCord’s impressive preseason performance at Pittsburgh, the Packers released rookie Kyron Drones. That left McCord as the third and final quarterback on the roster and made him the leader in the clubhouse to grab a spot on the practice squad.

The job will be his if he keeps trending in this direction.

On Wednesday, McCord made a big-time throw, floating a pass over a defender and hitting undrafted rookie J. Michael Sturdivant at the sideline for a gain of 20 or 25 yards against safety Tra Fluellen.

“It was a new concept that we put in today,” McCord said after practice. “We walked through it last night and got a good look and he ran a good route – he’s been doing that all camp, creating separation – so I gave him a ball he could run over.”

McCord was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles last season but failed to make their roster and spent the year on their practice squad. When the season ended, the Eagles didn’t offer him a futures contract, so he signed with the Packers based on coach Matt LaFleur’s track record with quarterbacks.

“One thing about the NFL is you really never know what’s going to happen next,” he said a day earlier. “Obviously, getting drafted to Philly last year, you think you’re going to spend four years there and then, boom, end up in Green Bay a year later.”

If McCord’s confidence suffered a setback last season, it’s back now. McCord was one of the nation’s top quarterbacks at Syracuse in 2024. With a strong game against Pittsburgh, a big-time completion on Wednesday and a clear path to a spot on what LaFleur would call the 70-man roster, he is in a good spot headed into the next preseason test at the Broncos.

“I think the game is definitely starting to slow down at this level, which is good,” he said. “It’s feeling like college again where you know what you’re looking for, you’re able to anticipate throws. And the other thing, too, is the vibe in the building. Being able to play loose, play aggressive, has definitely helped that.”

Today's practice at Packers training camp was closed to the public.



What did you miss? Quite a bit, actually.



Here's what you need to know about Practice 1⃣4⃣, including the latest on the CB competion, winning unit, big plays, injury updates & more. ⬇️https://t.co/2ig2IaINNe — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 19, 2026

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