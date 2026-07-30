Pain Went Beyond Physical for Packers CB Kamal Hadden

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the locker room at halftime of last year’s Week 17 game against the Ravens, Green Bay Packers cornerback Kamal Hadden was given potentially career-changing news.

He would be replacing Carrington Valentine with the No. 1 defense.

Hadden’s career changed, but not for the better. On the first play of the second half, Hadden came up in run support against Ravens running back Derrick Henry. While going for the tackle, he hit Henry and was hit by Edgerrin Cooper.

If Hadden had played well that night, he might have been in the starting lineup for the playoffs. Instead, his season was over with a broken tibia, broken fibula and dislocated ankle. He was carted off the field with his head in his hands.

His season was over. His starting opportunity was over.

“Yeah, that was one of the toughest things I ever had to deal with and face, honestly,” he said after the first day of training camp on Wednesday. “Because just how you guys see it, it was just like that for me. I was in the locker room and it was halftime and they’re like, ‘Mal, you’re coming out, you’re playing, you’re starting.’

“It was a shocker. And it was the first play in, you know what I’m saying? So, it was just like, you got that taste in your mouth but then it got all pulled from up under you, you know what I’m saying? I just had to learn how to deal with it. God makes no mistake. That was the first thing that I told myself dealing with it.”

Hadden is starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list and was one of 10 players who did not practice on Wednesday . His speed, though, is back. On Marlon Jones’ 99-yard interception return for a touchdown, the closest pursuer was Hadden, who was hot on Jones’ heels for about 50 yards.

Today at Packers training camp provided some clarity on a bunch of injures. ⬇️https://t.co/22zTXT9RXw — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 29, 2026

“Man, today was kind of a shocker for me because we’ve been having ups and downs,” Hadden said. “I feel like with this process, man, it’s going to be ups and downs. And some days, I feel good, some days it’s a little rocky, but today I felt real good. It was a day where it kind of shocked me, too.

“I didn’t realize how fast I was running. Everybody came up to me like, you know, ‘Mal, what’s up? You good?’ And I’m just like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know I was running that fast.’”

Yes, he was running that fast.

“I was in that fast lane. No, I feel real good, man.”

Hadden said there was no timetable for his return to action, though he was confident he’d be on the field to at least do individual drills before the end of training camp.

“I really just appreciate the organization because I stayed here the whole offseason to work with them,” he said. “And I just want to thank them, man, for everything we’ve been working on. It’s been a long seven months and it’s been a journey to get back, and they’ve been with me the whole time. We’ve been working hand in hand every day. So, hopefully, I get to get out there soon. I can’t wait. I appreciate the Packers for helping me get back and being with the journey.”

Hadden was a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2024. He failed to make their roster but landed in Green Bay. He played in two games as a rookie and 10 games last season, which included the first 37 career snaps on defense.

In the midseason victory over the Vikings, Hadden played the first 31 defensive snaps as a pro. After that game, coach Matt LaFleur said , “Kamal has made as much progress as any player that we’ve had here.”

It took a while, but Hadden got a chance to show that progress again against the Ravens. It ended with a crushing blow rather than a chance to make his mark in a potential playoff push.

“God makes no mistakes,” he said. “Just keep your mental right, keep everything right and just keep working hard. That’s my No. 1 thing, man Faith over fear. And just put your head down and keep working.”

Hadden spent the entire offseason in Green Bay rehabbing the injury and making sure he stayed mentally strong as he got physically stronger.

The Packers aren’t going to rush him back on the field, which he appreciates. So, while he was flying down the sideline to celebrate with Jones, the coaches and medical staff won’t see Hadden’s speed as a reason to throw him back in the fray after a horrible injury.

“I’ve always been a guy that’s never shied away from adversity, never shied away from anything like that,” he said. “But I never had nothing happen like that before in my life. So, again, I want to thank the Packers, thank the training staff, thank the team for allowing me to go through the feelings, the emotions, and everything else like that just to get to where I’m at today, man.

“And, ultimately, today, I felt real good. Like, this is probably the best I felt throughout this whole time. It’s good that it’s like that on training camp and, hopefully, I can get back out there as soon as possible.”

Packers training camp begins today. It could be a long, dismal season if they don't get this problem figured out over the next month.



Subject to change based on how things develop, here's my season prediction.⬇️https://t.co/6MorNf6wWI — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 29, 2026

The Packers will take their 91-man roster onto the field for the first practice of training camp at 10:30 a.m.



Who will be the 53 players they take into Week 1? Here is our first roster projection. ⬇️https://t.co/CxTL3eMjw5 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 29, 2026

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