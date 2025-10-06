Nine Months After Torn ACL, Christian Watson Takes Huge Step
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Exactly 274 days since suffering a torn ACL in the final game of the 2024 regular season, Green Bay Packers receiver Christian Watson has been designated for return from injured reserve and practiced on Monday.
The Packers returned from their bye on Monday, which was nine months and one day after the injury. With Watson’s return-to-play window opened, they’ll have three weeks to add him to the 53-man roster.
The Packers have only 51 players on their roster, so a corresponding roster move will not have to be made once Watson, the coaches and the training staff agree that he is ready for game action.
Watson suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 5, 2025, against the Chicago Bears. The timing could hardly have been worse, with Watson being out for last year’s playoffs and missing the start of this season.
This was supposed to be Watson’s final season under his four-year rookie contract but the team gave him a one-year contract extension last month.
“I’d assume whenever my window opens up, I’ll be able to work in a little bit,” Watson said after signing the extension.
Interior offensive lineman Jacob Monk (hamstring) also was designated for return from injury. In addition, right tackle Zach Tom (oblique) and left guard Aaron Banks (groin), who were inactive in the loss at Dallas, were tack at practice.
For Watson, the return to the practice field will be the final steps toward returning to the lineup.
“I feel like if it was the NFC Championship Game tomorrow, I would be able to go out there and feel confident, for sure, but, at the end of the day, I got to be as smart as I can with it and not let it be a long-term thing,” Watson said. “Nine months is long enough, so I want to get the nine months out the way and come back and be 100 percent Christian Watson and go out there and not have to worry about it anymore.”
Watson has been running full-speed sprints for several weeks. The “live reps” and “reactive stuff” from the practice field is all that remains. Without the benefit of a training camp, the Packers might want to ease him back to the lineup rather than play him on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
“I’m already chomping at the bit, but I’ve got to listen to both shoulders,” Watson said. “I got to understand what’s the smartest way to go about it at the same time. I feel like I’ve learned from experiences in the past of trying to get out there too quick, unfortunately, and I just got to try to be as smart as possible. When I know that I’m ready, I’m going to want to get out there, but at the same time, I’ve got to know that I’m 110 percent to go.”
That “110 percent” is key, and that’s the importance of the contract extension is that Watson won’t feel the need to push himself back on the field until he’s comfortable after a major injury.
“Obviously, I’ve got to get clearance from the medical team and whatnot,” he said, “but, going back to what I said earlier, I’ve got to feel 110 percent confident in I’m going to be able to go out there and be Christian Watson and not 90 percent and, honestly, not even 95 percent. I need to be 100 percent of Christian Watson before I get out there.”
As a rookie in 2022, Watson looked like the Packers’ next great second-round receiver. With a strong stretch run, he caught 41 passes for 611 yards and seven touchdowns and scored nine total touchdowns. However, injuries limited him to 28 catches in nine games in 2023. He was mostly healthy last season, and while he caught only 29 passes and scored just two touchdowns in 15 games, he finished second in the NFL with 21.4 yards per catch.
In the 2022 draft class, he’s fifth with 14 receiving touchdowns and third with 16.9 yards per catch. He needs two catches to reach 100 for his career.
Once he’s back in the lineup, he will add another element to Green Bay’s diverse passing game. He’s more than just a deep threat, though. He’s one of the best blockers at the position, so he’ll be able to impact the game on every snap.
According to league data, the Packers last year averaged 0.35 yards more per rushing play and 1.27 yards more per passing play when he was on the field.
Now, with Jordan Love off to a strong start to this season, Watson is getting close to adding another big weapon to a quality offense.
His return to practice on Monday was a big step in that direction.
“I think it’ll just come down to consistency when I’m getting out there,” Watson said. “Obviously, I don’t want to have any setbacks. If I’m able to go out there and feel good but then the next day I’m not feeling that great, obviously, that’s not where I want to be at. I want to be able to go out there and play, feel good, go out the next day and play and feel good.
“Obviously, my plan is to go out there as soon as I can and feel great, but we’ll see how it is when it happens.”