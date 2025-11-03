Not All Injury News Is Bad After Packers’ Painful Loss to Panthers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft suffered a torn ACL against the Carolina Panthers and will miss the rest of the season.
It was the biggest injury of a painful day at Lambeau Field. Here’s the latest news on a long injury list ahead of Monday night’s home game against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
WR Matthew Golden
Without premier tight end Tucker Kraft, the Packers need as many playmakers as possible as they pick up the pieces on offense headed into the second half of the season. Golden suffered a shoulder injury during a catch early in the third quarter against Carolina and did not return.
“He shouldn’t be long term,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday, a day after a 16-13 loss.
In 24 snaps, Golden caught 2-of-3 targets for 9 yards. It’s the second consecutive quiet day for the first-round pick, his decreased role probably related to the return of Christian Watson.
Golden was an impact player against Cleveland, Dallas and Cincinnati. However, the last two games, he caught 5-of-6 targets for only 13 yards. According to PFF, 88 receivers were targeted at least four times the last two weeks. His 0.30 yards per pass route is the fifth-lowest and his 2.6 yards per reception is the third-lowest.
Among this year’s rookie receivers, Golden is fifth with 23 catches and 262 yards. Among the 17 rookie receivers who have been targeted at least 10 times, Golden’s 79.3 percent catch rate is second.
DT Colby Wooden
A few days after getting a shoutout from Micah Parsons, defensive tackle Colby Wooden suffered a shoulder injury and did not return after 15 snaps.
“Nothing long term, so we feel good about that,” LaFleur said.
He obviously was missed. Rico Dowdle carried 25 times for 130 yards as the Panthers ran for 163 yards on a 4.9-yard clip. The Packers entered the game ranked fifth in the league with 78.9 rushing yards allowed per game. Dowdle had run past that figure by the opening series of the third quarter.
Carolina has one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL, and it obviously won’t get any easier against the powerful Eagles on Monday night.
Philadelphia finished second in the league last season with 179.3 rushing yards per game as NFL rushing champion Saquon Barkley finished with 2,005 yards. They’re only 19th this season with 111.6 rushing yards per game, but Barkley rushed for 150 yards against the Giants before the bye.
LG Aaron Banks
The Packers revamped their offensive line this offseason, highlighted by the signing of left guard Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract.
His first season in Green Bay has been tormented by injuries. On Sunday, he did not return after suffering a stinger in the opening series. Sean Rhyan replaced him for the final 56 snaps.
Banks should be fine for this week, LaFleur said.
Of the team’s eight games, Banks started six but played only 51.6 percent of the offensive snaps. He had played every snap the previous three games, though, and seemed to be on an upward trajectory.
“Obviously, the beginning of the year, banged up, all the groins, backs, things that he had, and I think every game he’s played he’s looked better and better and better, and I think this game was no different,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said last week. “He had his best game [against Pittsburgh] and I thought he did a really nice job. He’s doing a good job of being the enforcer out there, plays with physicality.”
CB Nate Hobbs
Other than Tucker Kraft, this is the most significant injury news from the game.
WR Dontayvion Wicks
Dontayvion Wicks missed the last two games with a calf injury. Before that, injuries limited him to 21 snaps vs. Cincinnati and 15 snaps vs. Arizona.
While the return of Christian Watson from a torn ACL lessened the blow, the Packers missed him on Sunday when Tucker Kraft was out with a knee injury, Matthew Golden was out with a shoulder injury and Watson was being checked for a concussion.
Wicks hasn’t practiced the last two weeks but did catch balls from a JUGS machine on Friday. He is fifth on the team with 13 receptions but hasn’t had a gain of 20-plus yards since Dec. 5 at Detroit.
DE Lukas Van Ness
Lukas Van Ness suffered a foot injury during the first half against Cincinnati in Week 6. He has neither played nor practiced the last three weeks.
On Sunday, the Packers essentially went with only three defensive ends, with Micah Parsons and Rashan Gary starting and Kingsley Enagbare playing 26 snaps off the bench. Rookie Barryn Sorrell played only one snap.
Both he and Dontayvion Wicks could “potentially” return this week, LaFleur said. After long layoffs, they presumably will have to practice on Wednesday.
WR Jayden Reed
Jayden Reed remains on injured reserve following the broken collarbone sustained in Week 2. While he has started working with trainers, it doesn’t appear his 21-day practice window will open this week.
“He’s getting healthier, yes,” LaFleur said. “But would I say he’s close? I mean, what is close?”
TE Tucker Kraft
Kraft will miss the rest of the season following his torn ACL.
“He’s doing as good as you could ever be doing, considering the circumstances,” LaFleur said. “Tuck’s a guy that he’s not going to flinch. That’s why we love him. He’s a hell of a player, hell of a teammate, hell of a guy. I’m bummed for him. I’m bummed for us. It’s part of it. It’s got to be that next-man-up mentality. Unfortunate for him, but now other guys are going to get an opportunity.”
The next men up will be Luke Musgrave and John FitzPatrick, with Josh Whyle on the practice squad after catching 28 passes last year for the Titans.
Musgrave caught three passes on the final possession on Sunday, including a 21-yarder to jump-start the game-tying drive.
“Luke’s a guy that we’ve got a ton of confidence in,” LaFleur said. “I think his career got started off, faced a little adversity being in and out of the lineup with some injuries, but he definitely brings a vertical presence, and we’re going to have to put him in situations where he can utilize his strengths.”
