Over or Under on Spotrac’s Packers Free-Agent Projections

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ powerhouse 2022 NFL Draft class is headed toward free agency. While there were no Pro Bowlers, the strength of the group will be apparent with their next contracts.

Spotrac projected the salaries of Green Bay’s top free agents, including quarterback Malik Willis. Here’s a guess on whether it’s right or wrong, and what it could mean for 2027 free-agent compensatory picks based on history. (Note: Teams can accrue no more than four compensatory picks.)

First Round: LB Quay Walker

While Quay Walker left the critics wanting more, there are only six players in the NFL with four consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles and five tackles for losses: Demario Davis, Lavonte David, Foyesade Oluokun, Patrick Queen, Bobby Wagner and Walker. That’s pretty good company. Unfortunately, he’s never become a stopper in coverage and he hasn’t forced a fumble since his rookie season.

Off-the-ball linebackers are not budget-busting players, as a rule. Only 16 are making $10-plus million per season. Spotrac is projecting a three-year contract worth about $24.9 million, for an average annual salary of about $8.3 million.

Prediction: More, but only slightly. Walker is only 25 and is accustomed to wearing the green dot, so that should give him a bump.

Compensatory pick potential: Fifth round.

First Round: DT Devonte Wyatt

The Packers gave him the fifth-year option, so he’ll return for 2026.

Second Round: WR Christian Watson

With Christian Watson working his way back from the torn ACL sustained in the 2024 finale, the Packers in September signed him to a one-year contract extension, so he’ll return for 2026.

Third Round: G/C Sean Rhyan

Sean Rhyan started 28 games the past two seasons, though the Packers seemed unwilling to commit to him. He wound up starting at center down the stretch after Elgton Jenkins’ season-ending injury. He was solid enough while learning on the fly.

Spotrac is projecting a three-year contract worth about $19.6 million. That’s an average of about $6.5 million, which would put him 12th among centers and 16th among right guards. Re-signing him would be smart, though Rhyan might prefer a team that commits to him.

Prediction: Less, but only slightly.

Compensatory pick potential: Sixth round.

Fourth Round: WR Romeo Doubs

Romeo Doubs was the 19th receiver selected in 2022. He almost never was the go-to player, which is why he never had a 725-yard season, let alone a 1,000-yard season. However, he put up enough consistent production that the numbers added up. In the draft class, Doubs ranks sixth in receptions (202), eighth in yards (2,424) and tied for second in touchdowns (21).

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) celebrates in the end zone after a touchdown catch at Dallas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While Doubs didn’t have a single 100-yard game in 59 career performances, he had two in the playoffs, including a dynamite game against the Bears in the wild-card round. The Packers drafted Matthew Golden and Savion Williams last year in anticipation that Doubs will leave in free agency.

Spotrac is projecting a four-year contract worth just a bit more than $48 million, for a $12 million average. Last year, the Giants re-signed Darius Slayton to a contract worth $12 million per season. Doubs is better than Slayton.

Prediction: More, but only slightly. Some team will see untapped potential to push a four-year deal past $50 million.

Compensatory pick potential: Fifth round.

Fourth Round: RT Zach Tom

The Packers signed Zach Tom to a four-year contract extension at the start of training camp last year. He ranks fifth in annual pay among right tackles.

Fifth Round: DE Kingsley Enagbare

Kingsley Enagbare is never going to be a premier pass rusher; he has only 11.5 sacks in four seasons. However, he played in all 68 games during his four seasons and seemingly could be counted on to make one impact play against the run every week. In the playoff game, he played 53 snaps compared to 47 for Lukas Van Ness and 44 for Rashan Gary.

Spotrac is projecting a two-year contract worth about $11.8 million, or $5.9 million per season. That would rank 79th among edge defenders.

Prediction: More, and quite possibly with the Packers, who can’t afford to go into Week 1 with Micah Parsons on the PUP list and Rashan Gary in another team’s jersey.

Compensatory pick potential: Sixth round.

Seventh Round: Rasheed Walker

The Packers selected safety Tariq Carpenter, defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, left tackle Rasheed Walker and receiver Samori Toure. Only Walker made it, and he’s going to get paid.

Walker replaced injured David Bakhtiari for Week 2 of the 2023 season and started all but two games the rest of the way, with one of those exceptions being when he got the day off against Minnesota in Week 18. The Packers drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024, but he never made a real push against Walker.

Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) celebrates a play against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Walker is not a great player but, other than a play here or there, how many times did he really cause the Packers any issues? What a luxury to have with your blind-side protector.

Spotrac is projecting a four-year, $81.1 million contract, which is about $20.3 million per season. Last year, Dan Moore flipped from the Steelers to the Titans on a four-year deal worth $82 million. Walker is a better player.

Prediction: Walker will join the group of 15 left tackles making at least $20 million per season with a contract worth just a bit more than Moore.

Compensatory pick potential: Third round.

Malik Willis

No player increased his future earnings power the last two years more than Malik Willis.

As a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, Willis in two seasons with Tennessee played in 11 games with three starts. He completed 53.0 percent of his passes with zero touchdowns, three interceptions, 5.3 yards per attempt and a 49.4 passer rating. Of 74 quarterbacks who threw 66 passes (Willis’ number), he ranked 72nd in passer rating.

Acquired by the Packers for a seventh-round pick in 2024, Willis in two seasons with Green Bay also played in 11 games with three starts. He completed 78.7 percent of his passes with six touchdowns, zero interceptions, 10.9 yards per attempt and a 134.6 passer rating. Of 67 quarterbacks who threw 66 passes, he ranked first in passer rating, completion percentage and yards per attempt.

On Spotrac’s free-agent page , the projection is a contract worth about $10.6 million. When you click on the link , the projection is a two-year contract worth a bit more than $71 million, or an average of $35.5 million. That’s between Geno Smith ($37.5 million average) and Sam Darnold ($33.5 million average).

Prediction: Less on base value but about the same with incentives.

Compensatory pick potential: Third round.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News