GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have three starters on offense, one starter on defense and some key backups set to become free agents. Here is where things stand just ahead of the start of the league-year on Wednesday.

Some Smaller Moves, Including Brenton Cox

The Packers on Wednesday re-signed Brenton Cox, who in a limited sample size was one of the top pass rushers in the NFL in 2024.

They also re-signed a couple exclusive-rights free agents, Donovan Jennings and Bo Melton, but not one of their linemen.

Packers Make Big Splash on Special Teams

The Packers have a kick returner. A true, honest-to-goodness kick returner. Green Bay on Tuesday agreed to terms with Skyy Moore, who was one of three players to be a top-10 kickoff returner and a top-10 punt returner.

Romeo Doubs Gets Monster Contract

Romeo Doubs, a player who has never hit 750 receiving yards in a season, let alone 1,000, agreed to an absolutely gargantuan contract with the Patriots on Tuesday.

Packers Fish And Cut Bait at Cornerback

In an acknowledgment that the four-year, $48 million contract given to Nate Hobbs last year was a mistake, the Packers released Hobbs and agreed to terms with towering cornerback Benjamin St-Juste on Tuesday.

Packers Sign First Unrestricted Free Agent

Wisconsin native Kristian Welch is back on a one-year deal, accoring to a source.

Packers Chop Away at Salary Cap

On Day 1 of free agency, the Packers traded Rashan Gary to the Dallas Cowboys and released Elgton Jenkins. Here is a look at the finances.

Quay Walker to Raiders

A couple of days after trading for linebacker Zaire Franklin, leading tackler Quay Walker agreed to terms on a three-year, $40.5 million contract with the Raiders. The deal includes $28 million guaranteed,

Kingsley Enagbare to Jets

After trading Rashan Gary, the Packers have lost Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets on a one-year, $10 million deal.

Malik Willis to Miami Dolphins

The Miami Packers got right to work, with new general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and new coach Jeff Hafley replacing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with former Packers backup Malik Willis.

“As it pertains to the Miami Dolphins, listen, I think I’d be lying to you,” Sullivan said at the Scouting Combine on Tuesday. “Any team that is potentially in a needy quarterback situation, if they tell you they’re not talking about Malik Willis, that would be a lie.”

Malik Willis is signing a three-year deal worth $67.5 million that includes $45 million guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/XIITPD8JV5 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2026

On the bright side:

Horrendous “Trade” for Packers

Last offseason, the Packers signed cornerback Nate Hobbs away from the Raiders on a four-year deal worth $48 million, which included a $16 million signing bonus.

The Raiders, in turned, signed former Packers first-round pick Eric Stokes to a one-year, $3.5 million contract.

Stokes had zero passes defensed during his final three seasons with the Packers, but was superb for the Raiders. In 2025, he started 16 games and broke up five passes. He was charged with a completion percentage allowed of 56.0, which ranked 21st, and his 9.3 yards per catch was ninth.

Hobbs, meanwhile, was sidelined three times by knee injuries and broke up two passes.

Stokes was rewarded on Monday.

Packers Comp-Pick Potential

The Green Bay Packers have four of the best unrestricted free agents available with left tackle Rasheed Walker, quarterback Malik Willis, receiver Romeo Doubs and linebacker Quay Walker.

The Packers won’t re-sign any of those players

Now, the Packers will cross their fingers and hope they sign big contracts in free agency. How big? This is what contracts could look like in terms of receiving 2027 compensatory draft picks.

Here's my rough guess as to where the round cutoffs for 2027 compensatory picks coulb be, depending on a high (~>75%) or mid (~50%) expected snap count.



Teams wanting to be mindful about getting comp picks should try to keep offers comfortably below each number as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/4PMPcrLb7r — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) March 6, 2026

Packers Make Trade

Before the start of free agency on Monday morning, the Packers traded Rashan Gary.

In? Out? Waiting? Packers Unrestricted Free Agents

The Packers have nine unrestricted free agents – players who have four-plus accrued seasons in the NFL. The list includes a handful of players from their excellent 2022 draft class. These players can re-sign with the Packers or agree to a contract with another team when free agency unofficially opens for business on March 9.

LT Rasheed Walker

Nobody believes Walker is an elite left tackle, but the 2022 seventh-round pick was a solid, durable, consistent starter at a critical position after David Bakhtiari was unable to play again after Week 1 of the 2022 season. Of 68 offensive tackles who played at least 500 snaps in 2025, he finished 37th in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries per pass-blocking snap. He was charged with five sacks and 11 penalties.

Pass-protecting left tackles are worth their weight in gold. He is expected to sign a contract worth more than $20 million per season. The Packers drafted Jordan Morgan in the first round in 2024 to be ready.

“I think he was ready last training camp,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of Morgan becoming a starter. “I thought he had a really good training camp. I thought he was ready to go, and I think if we were to need him at any point in the season to play left tackle, we were very confident he could go there and play winning football. Certainly, if Rasheed’s not here, even if Rasheed is here, I think he’d have a pretty good crack at that.”

SIGNING WITH RAIDERS: LB Quay Walker

The 2022 first-round pick and 2025 team captain played in 14 games but set a career high with 128 tackles. He tackled better than ever with nine misses and a missed-tackle rate of 7.1 percent. He is one of only six NFL defenders with four consecutive seasons of 100-plus tackles and five-plus tackles for losses.

For all his size, length and athletic ability, he’s never been anywhere close to a stopper in coverage; PFF charged him with five touchdowns in 2025. During his final three seasons, he had one interception and zero forced fumbles.

“We have” talked to him about a contract, Gutekunst said at the Combine. “This week’s an important week for all that stuff to gather the information to see if that will be possible. But he’s obviously played very well for us in his time here and been an exceptional leader, and losing him would be tough. I think we have guys in house that can play and fill in if that’s not the case, but a lot of respect for Quay and if we’re able to get him back, I would be all for that.”

With the trade for Zaire Franklin, Walker will not return.

RE-SIGNING: G/C Sean Rhyan

A third-round pick in 2022, Rhyan played one snap on special teams as a rookie, rotated in at guard with Jon Runyan in 2023 and started all 17 games in 2024. In 2025, he started 11 of 17 games, finally getting his chance to be an every-down player when thrown into the fire at center to replace Elgton Jenkins.

Rhyan started the final seven games of the regular season. Including the game in which he replaced Jenkins, 32 players played at least 280 snaps at center. From that group, he ranked 29 in the PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency with zero sacks and 15 pressures. He was flagged only once.

Here is the contract.

Sean Rhyan's New Contract - 3 Years $33M pic.twitter.com/6tt2VYT6Ms — Ken - Packers Cap (@KenIngalls) March 9, 2026

SIGNING WITH PATRIOTS: WR Romeo Doubs

Doubs, a fourth-round pick in 2022, will face a fascinating free agency. In four seasons, he never hit 60 receptions or 725 yards. In 59 regular-season games, he never hit 100 yards and had just one catch of longer than 40 yards. Doubs is a tremendous route-runner but only occasionally was a featured player on third down. Doubs has tremendous hands but never had a less-than-average drop percentage. He also was suspended for a game and had a history of concussions.

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs scores a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the playoffs. | David Banks-Imagn Images

And yet, there was the 2023 playoff game at Dallas. And the 2025 playoff game at Chicago. He was arguably the best player on the field against Chicago. Will some team see untapped potential if it gives him 100 targets rather than his four-year average of 77.5?

“Romeo’s done a fantastic job for us over his four years with the Green Bay Packers – very consistent, his work ethic is second to none,” Gutekunst said. “Again, we’d love to have him back. And if we do, he’ll be a big part of our football team. And if we don’t, I’m sure he’ll be very successful wherever he goes.”

SIGNING WITH RAIDERS: DE Kingsley Enagbare

In the first 11 games of the season, Enagbare played 16 snaps or less four times. Down the stretch, he was the team’s primary defensive end from a playing-time perspective. After Micah Parsons’ injury, he played 43 at Chicago, 60 at Baltimore and 53 in the playoffs at Chicago.

The 2022 fifth-round matched his career low with two sacks but set career highs with nine quarterback hits and 39 tackles. He had six tackles for losses because of his excellent awareness. He played in all 68 games in four seasons.

TE John FitzPatrick

A sixth-round pick by Atlanta in 2022, FitzPatrick joined the Packers in 2024 and was a valuable role player because of his physical blocking. He caught 12 passes for 72 yards and one touchdown in 15 games before he sustained a torn Achilles in Week 16 at Chicago.

SIGNING WITH DOLPHINS: QB Malik Willis

Willis was a third-round pick by the Titans in 2022 who the Packers acquired for a seventh-round pick at the end of camp in 2024. These numbers are worthy of repeating :

Willis played in 11 games with three starts in two seasons in Tennessee. He threw zero touchdown passes, three interceptions and had a 49.4 passer rating.

Much love and respect to packer nation supporting us and me the past 2 years! It has been awesome upholding the standard for the green and gold 🧀. It has been more than a blessing and i will never forget my time here and the relationships I made! Fins Up 🐬

Matthew 6:33-34

But… pic.twitter.com/iybRtdRKCE — Malik Willis (@malikwillis) March 9, 2026

Willis also played in 11 games with three starts in Green Bay. He threw six touchdowns, zero interceptions and a 134.6 passer rating.

Willis completed 30-of-35 passes in 2025. If not for two drops, he would have thrown as many touchdowns (three) as incompletions. Of 115 individual seasons of 35-plus passes and at least one start in 2024 and 2025, Willis ranked first (2025) and second (2024) in passer rating.

RE-SIGNED: LB Kristian Welch

The Wisconsin native, who has made his mark throughout his career on special teams, made three tackles in eight games before going on injured reserve.

RE-SIGNED: LB Nick Niemann

Welch didn’t make the opening roster in 2025 because the team opted to sign Niemann after he was released by the Texans. In the first seven games, Niemann had 11 tackles on special teams. That put him on a rare pace . He returned from a torn pectoral for the playoff game and added two more tackles.

In? Out? Waiting?: Packers Restricted Free Agents

A restricted free agent is a player with three years of NFL experience. The first-round tender is $8.046 million, the second-round tender is $5.767 million and the right-of-first-refusal tender is $3.52 million.

If the Packers tender a player, he would play the upcoming season at whatever amount chosen, but other teams would have a chance to sign him to the offer sheet. The Packers can match that offer or let him go. The first- or second-round tender would bring back the corresponding draft pick; the right-of-first-refusal tender merely gives a team the opportunity to match the offer but there is no draft compensation.

Players who are not tendered become unrestricted free agents.

Here are Green Bay’s eight restricted free agents.

S Zayne Anderson

After starting two games and intercepting one pass in 2024, Anderson played 14 games with zero starts in 2025, when he played just 22 snaps on defense. He tied Chris Brooks with a team-high 14 tackles on special teams. The Packers did not tender him, so he will be an unrestricted free agent.

RE-SIGNED: RB Chris Brooks

Green Bay Packers running back Chris Brooks (30) is shoved out of bounds during the Week 18 game at the Vikings. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like in 2024, Brooks was the No. 3 back behind Josh Jacobs and Emanuel Wilson. He went from 36 carries for 183 yards (5.1 average) to 27 carries for 106 yards (3.9 average). His biggest contributions came in pass protection, where he received extensive playing time against blitz-happy defenses, and on special teams, where he played the third-most snaps and tied for the team high with 14 tackles.

RE-SIGNED: DE Brenton Cox

Cox was the big winner from the 2024 trade of Preston Smith, going from not playing at all to recording four sacks during the second half of the season. In 2025, he sustained a groin injury in Week 1, was placed on injured reserve and had one sack in four games.

DT Jonathan Ford

Ford was a seventh-round draft pick by the Packers in 2022 but spent two-plus seasons on their practice squad and did not get any game action until he was signed by the Bears late in 2024. When the Bears released him late this past season, the Packers – desperate for big-guy help – signed the 340-pounder. He played 30 snaps in Week 18 and 18 in the playoffs.

RE-SIGNED: OT Darian Kinnard

The Packers retained Kinnard with a one-year deal worth just more than the minimum restricted tender of $3.52 million.

A fifth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2022, Kinnard played in one game as a rookie, zero games in 2023 and two games (with one start) for the Eagles in 2024. The Packers acquired him for a sixth-round pick at the end of camp and got an invaluable contributor. He played in 17 games with four starts. He played 213 snaps at right tackle, six snaps at left tackle and 66 snaps at tight end. He allowed one sack and the run game was 0.09 yards per carry better when he was on the field.

DE Arron Mosby

New York Giants returner Deonte Banks (2) is tackled by Green Bay Packers defensive end Arron Mosby (53) on a kickoff. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Mosby didn’t make the opening roster but was a key player. In 12 games, he played 17 snaps on defense but 221 on special teams, where he was fast and physical en route to collecting eight tackles.

TE Josh Whyle

Whyle was a fifth-round pick by the Titans in 2023, the same draft that produced Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave. He caught 28 passes for 248 yards for the Titans last year but was cut at the end of training camp this past season. The Packers signed him to the practice squad, and he became a key player on offense following Kraft’s injury. He caught 5-of-6 targets for 36 yards and one touchdown while playing 20-plus snaps in his final six games when healthy.

RB Emanuel Wilson

Wilson rushed for 502 yards in 2024 and would have hit that total again in 2025 had he not been tackled near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border on a negative-yardage run in Week 18. So, he settled for 496 yards. Similar to Josh Jacobs, Wilson went from 4.9 yards per carry in 2024 to 4.0 in 2025. About 77 percent of his yards came after contact. The Packers did not tender him, so he will be an unrestricted free agent.

Exclusive Rights Free Agents

An exclusive-rights free agent isn’t really a free agent at all. If the Packers want to retain the player, they can. The Packers have four: receiver/defensive back Bo Melton, C/G Lecitus Smith, G Donovan Jennings and cornerback Kamal Hadden. Melton and Jennings accepted their tender, according to a source, while Smith will not be retained.