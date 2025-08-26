Packers’ 21-Year Undrafted Streak Continues
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The big man kept the big streak going.
For the 21st consecutive year, the Green Bay Packers have had at least one undrafted free agent make the roster. This year, it was former Georgia defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse who took the long road to the 53-man roster.
At 327 pounds, Stackhouse is the second-heaviest player on the roster (behind rookie offensive tackle Anthony Belton) and the heaviest player on the defense. He’ll help fill the void created when the previous heaviest player on the roster, defensive tackle TJ Slaton, signed with the Bengals in free agency.
It’s hardly a surprise that Stackhouse made it. Stackhouse was the only undrafted rookie who had his locker in the main locker room; all the others were in the auxiliary locker room.
“All I can do is be thankful for the opportunity,” Stackhouse said after the preseason finale against Seattle. “And, sh**, I feel like I did good. I just like being on a team where everyone knows the standard and we all execute it, even on days where sometimes we don’t meet it.
“We still have that passion and we still go out there and play. This is a team where we understand that not everyone is always going to have the best game and not all games are going to be pretty and not all games are going to be perfect. I’m just glad I was able to showcase my talents, showcase what I can provide for the team with the opportunities they gave me.”
Stackhouse was a three-year starter at Georgia – his former college teammate, sixth-round pick Warren Brinson, started only eight games in his career. He flashed at times, most notably a fourth-and-1 stop against the Jets in the first preseason game and some surprising pressure on the passer in the second preseason game.
He was inconsistent. He was moved around too often. But he’s a big body with the ability to, ahem, grow into a sturdy run defender. Releasing him and risking him to waivers was deemed too big of a risk.
“Strong. He’s really stout in the middle at that nose position,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “He can play a shade, he can play on the guard, he can play head-up on the center, so he gives us some flexibility in how we want to play with our front. He’s got really strong hands, he can get off blocks, he can hold up on double-teams. He gives us a big body on the inside, right? And we’ve got to keep getting him better.”
Stackhouse spent part of training camp with the second team ahead of former fourth-round pick Colby Wooden but wound up spending the last two weeks playing mostly alongside Brinson with the third team.
He played 87 snaps in the preseason. Only Brinson played more snaps among the team’s interior defenders.
“I feel like I took advantage of it,” Stackhouse said. “And I was just excited. Every opportunity to put my helmet on, my shoulder pads, I was excited for that day and excited to become better the next day. The goal is always to be better than the day before.”
Stackhouse’s signing with the Packers was fitting. Thanks to a bet made before the Packers-Steelers Super Bowl in February 2011, his mom, Rajeeyah, is a “big Packers fan.”
On his way to the NFL, he overcame narcolepsy. The Packers have addressed it through medication, he said.
“Just having narcolepsy all the way up to now, it’s a challenge,” he said. “Your friends think you’re lazy. Friends, they call you Sleepy. Everyone calls me Sleepy. At Georgia, that was my nickname, Big Sleepy. But I embraced it. It was a joke from the beginning but it’s a part of me. It’s something I can’t run away from, so I just have to learn how to live with it.”
List of Packers Undrafted Free Agents to Make 53-Man Rosters
2025: DT Nazir Stackhouse
2024: K Brayden Narveson (waivers)
2023: OLB Brenton Cox, WR Malik Heath, RB Emanuel Wilson
2022: LS Jack Coco
2021: DT Jack Heflin
2020: LB Krys Barnes
2019: WR Darrius Shepherd
2018: QB Tim Boyle, LB James Crawford, S Raven Greene, OL Alex Light
2017: OLB Chris Odom, CB Linzy Pipkens, P Justin Vogel
2016: S Kentrell Brice, QB Joe Callahan, S Marwin Evans, CB Josh Hawkins, RB Jhurell Pressley
2015: CB La’Darius Gunter, RB Alonzo Harris
2014: OLB Jayrone Elliott, DT Mike Pennel
2013: S Chris Banjo, OLB Andy Mulumba, OL Lane Taylor
2012: OL Don Barclay, WR Jarrett Boykin, OLB Dez Moses, S Sean Richardson
2011: S M.D. Jennings, LB Jamari Lattimore, OLB Vic So'oto
2010: OL Nick McDonald, CB Sam Shields, OLB Frank Zombo
2009: OL Evan Dietrch-Smith
2008: RB Kregg Lumpkin
2007: DT Daniel Muir
2006: DE Jason Hunter
2005: LB Roy Manning, OL Chris White