Packers Sign Their Surprise Center of the Future to Huge Contract

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Sean Rhyan started at left tackle at UCLA. For the Green Bay Packers, he was in and out of the lineup at right guard the past two seasons.

In a career change perhaps nobody could have forecasted, he’s now the team’s unquestioned starting center after reportedly signing a three-year contract worth $33 million and up to $39 million.

The signing comes one day before the unofficial start of NFL free agency on Monday. It means the Packers have their center of the future. It also means Elgton Jenkins’ release is practically guaranteed.

Sean Rhyan to the Rescue

It’s a stunning reversal of fortunes for Rhyan. In Week 7 at Arizona, Rhyan didn’t play a single snap on offense. At that point, the 2022 third-round pick and upcoming free agent figured the door essentially had shut on his time in Green Bay.

“Obviously, disappointment was there,” Rhyan said a few weeks later. “If you’re a real competitor, obviously you want to be out there with the guys, grinding it out and doing hard sh**. But, hey, I try not to hold grudges and stay ready, so that when I get my opp, I can go in there and do my thing.”

A week later, he played off the bench at right guard at Pittsburgh and at left guard against Carolina. Then, in Week 10 against Philadelphia, starting center Elgton Jenkins suffered a season-ending injury. Enter Rhyan, whose experience at center was limited to the practice field.

Rhyan wasn’t great. Of the 34 centers who played at least 150 pass-protecting snaps during his time at the position, he ranked 31st in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. He got better as the weeks went on, though.

“I’m excited about Sean, what he’s shown,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said late in the season. “He’s obviously grown up, played a lot of football for us. Now being the guy with the ball in your hands on every single play, it’s a lot different. Being that guy next to that guy and having to sit there and wait for the call, now Sean has got to make the calls, he’s got to see what’s going on, make some adjustments. To see him grow up and have that opportunity to do that, I’m excited for him.”

Rhyan didn’t allow any sacks and added physicality in the run game.

“It would be huge” to re-sign, he said after the season. “Be able to come back and kind of maybe take on a different role of being a leader and try to bring some of these young bucks along with me, just try to get some good mentalities going on across the O-line and with the offense.”

Big Money for Sean Rhyan

Presumably, he’d be better given a full offseason to focus on the position. That’s the $33 million bet that general manager Brian Gutekunst is making.

“I thought Sean, obviously pressed into that duty unexpectedly, but I thought he got better each game,” Gutekunst said at the Scouting Combine.

“It was about Game 3 or 4 of starting at center, he was playing at a very high level. Again, he brought a little bit more – less experience – but more stout in there because he’s just a really physical, strong guy.”

The reported $11 million average puts Rhyan sixth among centers. Jenkins, who averages $17.0 million per season under the contract extension signed when he was the starting left guard in 2022, is atop the list. Rhyan’s contract is more than the three-year, $30 million contract that former Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz just signed with the Chargers.

The Packers will pay for it, presumably, by releasing Jenkins. That would result in more than $19.5 million of cap savings.

“Center has been a ride,” Rhyan said before the playoff game. “I think it’s been surprising, the way that I’ve kind of adapted to it. …

“I’d never played it, so I’ve never really, you know, understood it. But now I’ve got a couple weeks under it and kind of going at it, just the style of play, I think just kind of fit right into it. So, I don’t know if I’m a center or if I’m a guard.”

There are $33 million reasons why Rhyan is now a center. He’ll be the man in the middle of what could be a powerful interior if left guard Aaron Banks stays healthy and right guard Anthony Belton takes a second-year jump after progressing through his rookie season.

“The more that we play next to each other, the more that we can kind of create that nonverbal relationship to where we just react to things the same way instead of kind of being a piano,” Rhyan said late in the season. “One guy does this and then another guy does this, kind of all just one thing.”