GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers signed cornerback Shemar Bartholomew to the practice squad on Tuesday. They had to create a roster space; instead, they created two. They released cornerback Tyron Herring and receiver Michael Woods II.

That second spot will go to receiver Will Sheppard, who was released by the Packers on Monday, cleared waivers on Tuesday and will re-sign on Wednesday.

Bartholomew went undrafted in 2024 out of Georgia Southern. He originally signed with the New York Jets but was released at the end of training camp. Four teams put in a waiver claim, with Bartholomew landing with the Carolina Panthers. Bartholomew played in five games as a rookie, with 17 snaps on defense and 34 on special teams.

This year, Bartholomew was released by the Panthers at the end of training camp and spent time on the practice squads of the Panthers and Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings released him last week after a two-week stint.

Bartholomew brings size at the position at 6-foot 1/4. He ran his 40 in 4.44 seconds and had a Relative Athletic Score of 8.57.

“Physicality and ball judgement is what I feel like that sets me apart from others,” he told NFL Draft Diamonds before the 2024 draft .

He stressed that physicality in an interview with The Gridiron Crew .

“I am a big, physical defensive back with great speed who can play all positions in the secondary.”

Bartholomew, who suffered a torn ACL during his final season at Northwestern State in 2022, spent his last collegiate season at Georgia Southern in 2023. He had one interception and 14 passes defensed to earn second-team all-Sun Belt Conference.

“He had a really good spring,” Panthers coach Dave Canales said during training camp this year after Bartholomew intercepted quarterback Bryce Young. “Came into camp and has been steady. But today, I think, was a big day for him. Just kind of challenging him to make the play on the ball. You're in the right spot, have the confidence to go make the play. He did that today and came up with one.”

The native of Houston has six siblings. He graduated from high school with a 4.34 grade-point average.

“I think my coaches and teammates would say that I am a great person, first and foremost,” he told Gridiron Crew. “A funny guy who loves to have fun. Also that I take care of my responsibilities on and off the field. And that I am hard working and resilient.”

The Packers also re-signed Sheppard, who was promoted from the practice squad for Thursday’s win at the Lions but did not play in the game.

Sheppard was promoted because rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams were dealing with injuries and, ultimately, were inactive for the game. Plus, Bo Melton might have to focus solely on cornerback with Keisean Nixon battling a stinger. With the possibility of Golden and Williams returning to action this week, the Packers released Sheppard with an eye on making another move at the position.

The vacancy on the roster could go to Jayden Reed, who has been designated for return from injured reserve and could be ready for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

“The plan is to see where he’s at at the end of the week, and if he’s good to go, then [he will be activated from injured reserve],” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “He’s got to get cleared first. I know he’s back to practicing but he’s ultimately got to be cleared to go out there and play in a game.”

Sheppard will re-join Isaiah Neyor and Jakobie Keeney-James as receivers on the practice squad. Sheppard during his final three seasons at Vanderbilt caught 150 passes for 2,037 yards and 21 touchdowns. He spent his final college season at Colorado, where he caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns.

Updated Packers Practice Squad

Quarterback: Clayton Tune

Tight ends: McCallan Castles, Drake Dabney

Receivers: Jakobie Keeney-James, Isaiah Neyor, Will Sheppard

Running back: Pierre Strong

Offensive line: OT Brant Banks, OT Dalton Cooper, G/C Lecitus Smith

Defensive end: Dante Barnett (International Player Pathway)

Defensive tackle: James Ester

Linebacker: Jamon Johnson

Defensive back: CB Shemar Bartholomew, S Johnathan Baldwin, CB/S Jaylin Simpson

Kicker: Lucas Havrisik

