Potential NFL Cuts Could Provide More Gain Than Pain for Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – More than one-third of NFL teams are over the projected salary cap, a list that includes the Green Bay Packers and the rest of the NFC North.

With the start of the league-year looming , difficult decisions must be made around the league.

NFL.com recently posted a list of “notable” cut candidates . Matt Okada picked an obvious one for the Packers with center Elgton Jenkins.

At age 30, coming off a season-ending injury and failing to get anywhere close to “All-Pro” expectations , Jenkins is widely expected to be released before the start of the league-year.

Jenkins’ cap hit for 2026 is about $24.33 million. Between his $18.5 million base salary, $1.0 million in per-game roster bonuses and a $500,000 roster bonus, he is owed $20 million in cash. Those are by far the highest figures among centers.

In terms of salary cap, the Chiefs’ Creed Humphrey is next at $18.1 million. Jenkins’ cap charge is more than double every other center beyond Humphrey, the Saints’ Erik McCoy ($17.68 million) and the Bears’ Drew Dalman ($14.0 million). In terms of cash, Humphrey is next at $14.5 million. The Eagles’ Cam Jurgens ($13.25 million) is the only center owed more than $12.0 million.

“Those numbers are extremely high for a guard – fourth-highest cap hit on the team, in fact – and unheard of for a center,” Okada wrote. “Realistically, it would be shocking if Green Bay, which is slightly over the cap currently, kept Jenkins on the payroll, at least without some sort of significant restructuring.”

With the Packers slightly over the salary cap, releasing Jenkins, who is entering the final year under contract, would create a savings of more than $19.5 million.

Releasing Jenkins and defensive end Rashan Gary, who is due an $18.0 million base salary, would provide about $30.51 million in cap relief. That would open the door for general manager Brian Gutekunst to take advantage of other teams’ cap-saving cuts. There are some enticing possibilities.

Packers Need Cornerback Help

Here are some cornerbacks on the potential-cuts list.

Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson: Johnson was a Pro Bowler in 2023 (four interceptions, 10 passes defensed) and 2024 (two interceptions, eight passes defensed). Injuries limited him to seven games in 2025. Chicago is in worse shape cap-wise than Green Bay at about $8.3 million over, and Johnson has cap charges of $24.5 million in 2026 and $25.0 million in 2027.

Johnson has more interceptions (seven) than touchdowns allowed (six) the past four seasons. He will turn 27 before the draft, so he’s got a lot of good football left in the tank after a third consecutive season of allowing a passer rating of less than 90.0. He’s not a good tackler.

Kansas City Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton: Fulton played in eight games with only two starts for the Chiefs. He broke up six passes and allowed just 8-of-16 passing, according to PFF. He allowed a 100-plus passer rating in each of the previous three seasons, though, with 14 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’d do nothing to improve the perimeter tackling.

Fulton was a second-round pick by the Titans in 2020 and won’t turn 28 until just before Week 1.

Washington Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore: Lattimore was considered a potential trade target for the Packers in 2024, when the Saints sent him to Washington. A Pro Bowler in four of his first five seasons, Lattimore has been unable to stay on the field. The past four seasons, he’s never played more than 10 games. He’ll turn 30 in May and is due a $16.5 million base salary.

On the bright side, he gave up only a 54.5 percent catch rate last year, according to PFF. On the other hand, he was penalized nine times in nine games and is coming off a torn ACL sustained in November.

From a personnel perspective, the offseason will start next week at the Scouting Combine.



Here is how I ranked the Packers' biggest needs. ⬇️https://t.co/yxMB0yknI7 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) February 21, 2026

Packers Need Defensive Tackle Help

Here are some defensive tackles on the potential-cuts list.

Dallas Cowboys DT Kenny Clark: Could there be a reunion? The Cowboys wanted Clark in the blockbuster Micah Parsons trade, but he was of little help to one of the worst defenses in the league.

“After trading ﻿﻿Micah Parsons﻿﻿ for Clark and two first-round picks, and emphasizing the importance of a better run defense, Jerry Jones and Co. might feel obligated to keep the 30-year-old defensive tackle out of stubbornness,” Okada wrote.

It’s fair to note Clark’s level of play tapered off during his final season with the Packers, and he didn’t turn it around after the trade. At this point, the contract extension that Clark signed with the Packers – he is due an $8.8 million base salary and $11.0 million roster bonus – could send him out the door in Dallas and set up at least the potential of a reunion.

Of 77 interior defensive linemen with at least 250 pass-rushing snaps in 2025, Clark was 21st in pass-rush win rate.

Clark will turn 31 in October. He has started every game the last four seasons and all but one game the last five.

Minnesota Vikings DT Javon Hargrave: The Vikings threw around a lot of money last offseason, including on Hargrave, who had a total of 25 sacks in 2021, 2022 and 2023 before missing most of 2024 due to injury. The 33-year-old played in 16 games last season and had 3.5 sacks. He is due a base salary of $14.2 million.

Of 77 interior defensive linemen with at least 250 pass-rushing snaps in 2025, Hargrave was 17th in pass-rush win rate.

Jacksonville Jaguars DT Arik Armstead: The 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year winner had 5.5 sacks in 16 games for the Jaguars as they rose to AFC South champions. The 32-year-old, who can play up and down the line, is entering his final season under contract with a base salary of $14.0 million. The Jaguars have significant cap issues.

Of 77 interior defensive linemen with at least 250 pass-rushing snaps in 2025, Armstead was 29th in pass-rush win rate.

New York Jets DT Harrison Phillips: The 30-year-old is one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles in the NFL, so he’d address a significant need for Green Bay. He’s started all 17 games each of the last four seasons. He had a rather ridiculous 92 tackles with the Vikings in 2023 and was in on 60 stops in 2025, his first season in New York.

With 8.5 sacks in eight seasons, he is a nonfactor as a pass rusher, ranking third-to-last in PFF’s pass-rush win rate. He is due a base salary of $6.89 million in 2026. The Jets can afford him but are starting from scratch.