Packers Among Early Favorites for Super Bowl LXI
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the 15th consecutive year, the Green Bay Packers watched the Super Bowl from the comfort of their own homes. However, as has typically been the case during the team’s championship drought, they are among the betting favorites for the upcoming season.
At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers have the fifth-shortest odds to win Super Bowl LXI, which will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 14. 2027.
The Seattle Seahawks, who demolished the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX on Sunday, are the opening favorites.
Here are the top seven teams in the early odds:
Seattle Seahawks: +750
Los Angeles Rams: +800
Baltimore Ravens: +1200
Buffalo Bills: +1200
Green Bay Packers: +1300
Los Angeles Chargers: +1500
Philadelphia Eagles: +1500
“It's surreal,” Seahawks general manager and De Pere native John Schneider said. “These guys, they literally love each other. They care about one another, they want to play for each other. They were super-confident. They're just a together team and they love each other.”
Rest of the NFC North
While the Chicago Bears are the reigning NFC North champions, they lag well behind the Packers in FanDuel’s Super Bowl odds. Here are the NFC North teams, with where they rank in parentheses.
Green Bay Packers: +1300 (fifth)
Detroit Lions: +1600 (tied, 10th)
Chicago Bears: +2700 (15th)
Minnesota Vikings: +5500 (22nd).
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers and Lions are +1400, tied for the seventh-shortest odds. The Bears are +2500 and the Vikings are +6000.
More Noteworthy Teams
Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley is the new coach of the Miami Dolphins, former Packers coach Mike McCarthy is the new coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Packers coach Matt LaFleur’s brother, Mike LaFleur, is the new coach of the Arizona Cardinals.
The Steelers are +10000 at FanDuel. Those odds figure to adjust substantially if Aaron Rodgers returns as quarterback or they land a proven signal-caller. The Dolphins and Cardinals are +22500. Only the Jets at +25000 have longer odds.
What about the Patriots? They are +1700, which is tied for the 10th-shortest odds.
Everyone, however, will be racing to catch the Seahawks, whose devastating defense controlled the game from start to finish.
“You've got a group of guys who go out there and battle for each other, who play together,” cornerback Devon Witherspoon said. “We talked about it all year in OTAs, we set out to be the best defense in the world. Nobody knew that we did that, but we did, and we held each other to that standard. You talk about a group of guys who are going to stay together, who are going to play for each other, and cut somebody's lights off, that's The Dark Side.”
NFC North Odds
The first step toward winning a Super Bowl will be winning the NFC North, something the Packers haven’t accomplished since 2021. A wild-card team hasn’t advanced to the Super Bowl since 2020, when Tampa Bay won at Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game and wrecked the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Here are the NFC North odds from DraftKings:
Detroit Lions: +160
Green Bay Packers: +180
Chicago Bears: +350
Minnesota Vikings: +700
“In every NFL season, there’s successes, there’s disappointments,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the season. “We have one goal here, and we never run from it. We’re here to win championships, and I think this team is capable of that. 2026 will be a different team, but the expectations won’t change.
“I thought there’s some really good things during the season. There also were some major disappointments, but I really do like the guys we have in that locker room, the guys that are coming back, and we’ll continue to add to that. I think we’re all excited to get at it.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
