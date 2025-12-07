GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will host the Chicago Bears with first place in the NFC North on the line.

Follow along for the latest from frozen Lambeau Field.

First Quarter

The Packers, who won the toss and elected to defer, forced a three-and-out on the opening series.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams on second down threw one over the head of receiver Luther Burden. On third-and-5, Xavier McKinney missed an easy sack but right tackle Darnell Wright was flagged for holding against Rashan Gary. On third-and-long, Williams threw it a mile over the head of D.J. Moore.

Green Bay had an excellent drive going. Starting from the 16, Jayden Reed gained 2 on a jet sweep to convert third-and-1 and Josh Jacobs beat Montez Sweat around the corner to convert third-and-3.

However, Sweat made amends by beating Rasheed Walker to sack Jordan Love for a loss of 12. On third-and-17, Love had Matthew Golden but Love threw it right to safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, whose 28-yard return gave the Bears the ball at Green Bay’s 36.

On the first play, Williams ripped one to rookie tight end Colston Loveland. The officials ruled it a first down at the 18 but Evan Williams ripped it out for a fumble and recovery. Upon review, it was deemed incomplete. The defense got a big stop, though, with Williams throwing incomplete on second down and, with Micah Parsons applying the pressure, third down.

Williams is 0-for-5 passing on his first two possessions.

On the ensuing possession, Jordan Love zipped a slant to Christian Watson for a catch-and-run gain of 19. On the next play, Luke Musgrave appeared to make a diving 34-yard catch to Chicago’s 31. Somehow, the Bears won the challenge. A personal foul in pass protection by Aaron Banks essentially put an end to the drive.

The Bears ran for one first down but, on third-and-7, Quay Walker blitzed up the middle. The Bears picked him up but nobody blocked either Micah Parsons or Rashan Gary. Williams threw it to the bench and the Bears punted.

A pile-moving run by Josh Jacobs ended a scoreless first quarter.

Packers Favored

The Packers are 6.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook . Most of the money is on the Bears. Chicago is 8-3-1 against the spread while Green Bay is only 5-7.

The Bears have a powerhouse running game but a porous run defense. Josh Jacobs’ over/under is 77.5 yards .

It’s 16 degrees, with a west wind of 9 mph. The wind chill is 5. With the sun poised to set before halftime, it might hit single-digits by the end of the game.

Christian Watson Not Impressed

The Bears are 9-3 and are in control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Packers receiver Christian Watson called them only “pretty decent.”

“With them playing at a high level, obviously having a new coach and new energy and things like that in that building that, I think they have more of a belief that they actually have a chance of playing in this game,” Watson said. “And when I say that, because, I mean, the record was, what, some crazy, how many times we won in a row. So, I think it’s going to be a good game. I mean, at the end of the day, still don’t like them, they don’t like us, and it’s going to be fun.”

Challenge on Defense

When did Xavier McKinney think the Bears would be good?

January.

“Whenever we ended up getting Ben Johnson, I was, ‘OK, they’re going to be a problem this year,’” McKinney said.

Why?

“Just creative. He might do a copycat play, but then have his own freestyle to it. So, you might see him and be like, ‘Oh, everybody do this,’ and he’ll do something different off of that, you know? But in your eyes, when you see it, you like, ‘Oh, I know what’s coming.’ And then they go left field. So, that’s the type of coach that he is.”

Chicago’s power was driven home when it crushed the Eagles last week.

“It shows that they’re a serious team,” McKinney said. “It shows that they’re not messing around. They’re trying to do exactly what we trying to do. And so I think that’s the good thing about it. You get two really good teams in the same division that are ultimately trying to do the same thing — win the division, and then ultimately win the Super Bowl. So, it’s going to be a good game. We can’t wait to go out there and compete and challenge them.”

Big Trade on Offense

It’s not a trade, but the Packers regain the services of premier receiver Jayden Reed while the Bears will line up without their leading receiver, Rome Odunze.

Reed isn’t Tucker Kraft, obviously, but Kraft was leading all non-running backs in yards after the catch per catch before his torn ACL. Last season, Reed was sixth among receivers with 7.1 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus.

He’s much more than a scatback-style of receiver, though. Last year, he caught 12-of-15 passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, that 80.0 percent catch rate ranking No. 1 among receivers.

“He’s an explosive player, he’s a dynamic player,” running back Josh Jacobs said. “He’s a guy that a lot of people in this locker room respect. He brings a certain type of energy and mentality to that receiving room, but not only to that receiver room, to the offense.

“I know he’s itching to get back at it. I was talking to him today, actually, about just making sure he get all the reps that he needs to feel like he can just go out there and play and not have to think or feel like he missing the step and things like that. He’s had a hell of a week of practice. I think he’s going to be pretty good.”

Rising Special Teams

The Bears are better on special teams, ranking 19th in our latest rankings . The Packers are 26th but ascending with kicker Brandon McManus out of his funk, Daniel Whelan flipping field percentage and the return units doing their job.

“I think we’ve done a lot of good things, especially when you look at our punt team has been pretty impactful,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Daniel’s done a heck of a job. I think our protection in our field-goal unit has been much, much improved.

“But it’s one of those things, you can’t rest, because as soon as you rest, somebody’s going to make you pay. So, you’ve got to continue to work on the fundamentals, the details, all the little things that allow you to be consistently a good product.”

