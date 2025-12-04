One Step Back, Four Steps Forward on New Packers-Bears Injury Report

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive back Javon Bullard, the team’s ascending nickel defender, did not practice on Thursday as the team continued its prep for Sunday’s huge home game against the Chicago Bears.

Bullard has been playing through an injured ankle and was limited participation on Wednesday.

Four players progressed on the injury report, though. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), linebacker Quay Walker (neck) and defensive end Barryn Sorrell (ankle) went from limited on Wednesday to full participation on Thursday. With that, Walker, the team’s leading tackler, seems poised to return to the lineup after missing the last two games.

Plus, quarterback Jordan Love practiced without the wrap on his left thumb.

No Bullard today or Van Ness, Savion Williams or Wyatt. Also no wrap on Love’s thumb. pic.twitter.com/co46033sjw — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) December 4, 2025

While the standard statistics might not support it, Bullard is one of the more improved players on the team. He had 85 tackles and one pass breakup in 15 games (11 starts) as a rookie second-round pick last year. Playing in all 12 games (five starts) this year, he has 56 tackles and two breakups.

However, playing almost exclusively in the slot, PFF has charged him with just 6.5 yards per reception with a long of 19. The last five games, he has given up a total of 40 yards. Last year, he allowed 10.5 yards per catch.

“Honestly just doing my job, man,” Bullard said last week. “To be honest with you, I ain't doing nothing special. Just doing my job and that year of experience is telling me a lot and really just dialing in, like I said, being comfortable with my job. Knowing the ins and outs of what everybody else is doing. Just that knowledge of our defense now has helped me out a lot.”

Bullard was one of four players who did not practice, with the other three missing a second consecutive day.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who has missed six of the last seven games with a foot injury, seems likely to be sidelined for a second consecutive game since a six-snap return to action against the Vikings.

Receiver Savion Williams, who had been delivering steady production as the kickoff returner, was inactive for the Detroit game due to a nagging foot injury.

Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt sustained a season-ending ankle injury last week against Detroit and is destined for injured reserve this week. It’s a huge loss that the defense must overcome, no different than the offense having to replace tight end Tucker Kraft.

“We got to build up our younger guys,” defensive end Micah Parsons said. “(Nazir) Stackhouse, (Warren) Brinson, they got to step up for us in a major way and fast, so we're just pouring into our young guys to try to get them (acclimated) to what they're going to face in a game and, so far, they've been doing a great job.”

Four players who were inactive for the Thanksgiving victory at Detroit – Walker, defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle), receiver Matthew Golden (wrist) and Nate Hobbs (knee) – were limited participation again.

If Bullard can’t play, Hobbs might be back in the lineup after missing the last four games.

Getting Walker back, which would give the team a base-defense trio of Walker at middle linebacker while flanked by Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie, would be huge against the Bears’ high-powered running game.

Brooks, who has played four snaps the last three games due to an ankle injury, would take Wyatt’s spot in the lineup.

Receiver Jayden Reed practiced again as limited participation. While he remains on injured reserve, it was another step toward being activated this week. Once he’s cleared to play in a game, he’ll lean on his experience to hit the ground running after a 10-game absence.

“Yep. 100 percent,” he said. He said it would be like “riding a bike” to rebuild his connection with Love.

“It just comes naturally,” he said. “He’s had a lot of chemistry with us over the past few years, so I don’t really think it’s much of a drop-off.”

Among 84 receivers who were targeted at least 50 times last season, he gave his quarterback a league-best 137.5 passer rating and was tied for sixth with 7.1 yards after the catch per catch.

Three players on injured reserve who returned to practice this week, defensive ends Brenton Cox (groin) and Collin Oliver (hamstring) and running back MarShawn Lloyd, practiced again.

For the Bears, standout rookie running back Kyle Monangai did not practice on Wednesday but progressed to limited participation on Thursday. Also limited was veteran linebacker T.J. Edwards, who has been limited to only five games this season.

However, standout second-year receiver Rome Odunze (foot) and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (hip) did not practice.

Packers Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: S Javon Bullard (ankle), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Savion Williams (foot), DT Devonte Wyatt (ankle).

Limited participation: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), DE Brenton Cox (groin), WR Matthew Golden (wrist), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), RB Josh Jacobs (knee), RB MarShawn Lloyd (calf), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), WR Jayden Reed (foot/shoulder), RT Zach Tom (back), WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle).

Full participation: LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), DE Barryn Sorrell (ankle), LB Quay Walker (neck).

Bears Thursday Injury Report

Did not participate: LB Ruben Hyppolite II (shoulder), WR Rome Odunze (foot), CB Tyrique Stevenson (hip), LG Joe Thuney (rest).

Limited: LB T.J. Edwards (hand/hamstring), RB Kyle Monangai (ankle).

Full: DT Andrew Billings (concussion), CB Jaylon Johnson (groin), DL Dominique Robinson (concussion), LB Noah Sewell (elbow).

