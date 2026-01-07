Packers-Bears Playoff Injury Report: Rested Josh Jacobs Gives Big Update

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs is ready to rumble for the playoffs.

“My body coming into this game is the best I’ve felt probably in the last six weeks, so it’s pretty good to be in,” Jacobs said on Wednesday.

Jacobs played 50 snaps in Week 10 against the Eagles but injured his knee in Week 11 against the Giants. He hasn’t played 40 snaps in a game since, including 28 at Chicago in Week 16, 13 against Baltimore in Week 17 and was given the week off on Saturday against Minnesota.

With an unofficial bye, Jacobs isn’t even on the injury report this week.

“It’s going to be fun,” he said. “Like I said, it feels good to be able to just hit the ground running, be able to actually get up to my speeds and make my cuts the way that I normally make them and things like that. Feels good to be able to do that.”

Jacobs had a killer red-zone fumble in the loss at Chicago, part of a 0-for-5 day in the red zone. The Bears have been vulnerable on the ground, though, ending the regular season ranked 27th with 134.5 rushing yards allowed per game and 29th with 5.00 yards allowed per carry.

“They lead the league in turnovers, so that’s something that we definitely know about their team,” Jacobs said. “We definitely know that they’re going to play 60 minutes and some. A lot of their games, they’ve been down in the fourth quarter and come back and find a way to win.

“So, for me, protecting the ball, especially in that last game, because I think about that drive. I’m like, man, if we score right there, really the game is really over, so that’s something that I definitely think about. That’s something that one of the coaches brought up to me earlier today, so it’s definitely been on my mind and I’m not going to change how I play the game. I don’t want to go in there overthinking, but I’m going to run hard and we going to see how it play out.”

Safety Javon Bullard (knee), who was injured in the fourth quarter at Minnesota, was limited participation for the team’s full-pads practice. Right tackle Zach Tom (back/knee), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion) and quarterback Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring), who were inactive against Minnesota, were limited participation, as well, and are on track to be back in the lineup.

“Definitely better than I had been. Not great, but better,” Tom said.

Meanwhile, the Packers placed cornerback/receiver/special teams ace Bo Melton on injured reserve, activated linebacker/special-teams ace Nick Niemann from injured reserve and closed the return-to-play window for guard John Williams, meaning the rookie will not play this season.

“Bo, he's our inspirational guy,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “And the way he plays, he plays so many different places for us. He became the returner. He's the off guy. You know, he does so many things.

“So, disappointing not having him the way he played all year, makes a big play last week on the big punt. So, it's not good not having him. I feel worse for him than I do for the rest of us, for what he puts into this and the spirit and the energy that he brings to us. So, he'll be missed for sure.”

For the Bears, receivers Rome Odunze (foot) and D.J. Moore (knee) were limited participation. Odunze missed the last five games, including both games against Green Bay, but should be back in the lineup for Saturday night. Before the injury, he led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

“He’s a dynamic player,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Anytime you have a bunch of really good players on the field, it just makes it a bigger challenge. I don’t think it’s going to change a bunch of their scheme, if you’re asking how they’re going to attack us, but I do think he’s a guy that you better account for on every play because he’s a really good player.”

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, who usually mans the slot, had his return-to-play window opened this week and is expected to play.

https://x.com/CourtneyRCronin/status/2008977369563005000

“It gives us another playmaker,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “Obviously, it's been unfortunate we haven't had him much this season but he was a guy that, coming into the season we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win.”

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Injured reserve: WR/CB Bo Melton (knee).

Reverted to injured reserve after return-to-play window closed: G John Williams (back).

Did not participate: None.

Limited: DT Warren Brinson (foot), S Javon Bullard (knee), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back/knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Full: LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), WR Matthew Golden (Achilles), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot).

Bears Wednesday Injury Report

DNP: DT Grady Jarrett (rest), DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion), DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion).

Limited: CB Kyler Gordon (groin), CB Jaylon Jones (ankle), WR D.J. Moore (knee), WR Rome Odunze (foot), OT Ozzy Trapilo (quad).

Full: OT Braxton Jones (knee), DB Nick McCloud (illness), WR Jahdae Walker (illness).

Note: Gordon and Jones have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

